The Worldwide Flow Imaging Microscopy/Dynamic Image Analysis Industry is Expected to Reach $45 Million by 2025

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Flow Imaging Microscopy/Dynamic Image Analysis Market by Type (Small Biomolecules, Nanofibers, Viscous Liquids), Dispersion (Wet/Dry Dispersion), End-user (Pharma-Biotech Cos, CROs, CMOs, F&B, Petrochemicals, Water Testing) - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global flow imaging microscopy market is projected to reach USD 45 million by 2025 from USD 32 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.4%.



The growth of the market is attributed to increasing investment in the field of nanotechnology, growing investments in pharmaceutical R&D, and stringent regulatory guidelines for product quality across industries. However, technological limitations is expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.



The large biomolecule segment is expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period



Based on sample type, the market is segmented into large biomolecules, small biomolecules, microfibers and nanofibers, liquid & viscous samples, and other samples. The large biomolecules segment accounted for the fastest growing market in 2019, driven by growing adoption in biologics-based formulation development, regulation to analyze sub visible particles in biologics to maintain the safety and increase the quality of the drugs.



The wet dispersion is expected to hold a major share of the flow imaging microscopy market during the forecast period



Based on sample dispersion, the market is segmented into two major types - wet dispersion and dry dispersion. Factors such as comparative ease of dispersion in liquid media, wet dispersion analysis is widely used is driving the growth of the wet dispersion segment.



Asia-Pacific is accounted for the fastest global market in 2019 for flow imaging microscopy



The flow imaging microscopy industry is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific accounted for the fastest growing region of the global flow imaging microscopy market in 2019. The rapidly growing pharmaceutical industry and increasing concerns about product quality in developing countries are factors responsible for the growth of the flow imaging microscopy market in the Asia-Pacific.

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Investments in the Pharmaceutical Industry

5.2.1.2 Increasing R&D Funding in the Field of Nanotechnology

5.2.1.3 Stringent Regulatory Guidelines for Product Quality Across Target Industries

5.2.1.4 Rising Public-Private Investments in Research

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Technological Limitations

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 New Applications for Dynamic Image Analysis

5.2.3.2 Rising Awareness

5.2.3.3 Growth Opportunities in Emerging Countries

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Well-Established Distribution Networks Among SMEs

5.2.4.2 Inadequate Infrastructure for Research in Emerging Countries

5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on the Flow Imaging Microscopy Market



