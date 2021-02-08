The Worldwide Fluid Management Systems Industry is Expected to Reach $16.1 Billion by 2025

DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fluid Management Systems Market by Product (Standalone (Dialyzers, Insufflators, Suction) Integrated Systems, Disposables, Accessories), Application (Urology, Nephrology, Laparoscopy) End User (Hospitals, Dialysis Centers) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The fluid management systems and accessories market is projected to reach USD 16.1 billion by 2025 from USD 8.5 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period.



The overall growth in the global fluid management systems and accessories market is driven by the rising number of minimally invasive surgeries conducted, the growing ESRD patient population, technological advancements, and government support for endosurgical procedures. Emerging markets are expected to provide significant opportunities for providers of fluid management systems and accessories. However, the high cost of endosurgical procedures, a lack of awareness, and the dearth of sufficient surgeons may affect market growth negatively during the forecast period.

Based on product, the disposables & accessories segment holds the largest share in fluid management systems and accessories market during the forecast period.

Based on product, the fluid management systems and accessories market is segmented into systems and disposables & accessories. The fluid management systems segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. The large share of this segment is mainly driven by the rising number of minimally invasive surgeries and the high adoption of these systems in hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers.

Based on type, the dialyzers segment holds the largest share in fluid management systems market during the forecast period.

Based on type, the fluid management systems market is segmented into Dialyzers, insufflators, suction/evacuation and irrigation systems, fluid waste management systems, fluid warming systems, and other standalone fluid management systems. The dialyzers segment accounted for the largest share of the standalone fluid management systems market in 2019. The large share of this segment is mainly due to the increase in the number of end-stage kidney patients, along with the increase in the number of dialysis centers across the globe.

Based on application, the biopharmaceutical production segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application, the fluid management systems and accessories market is categorized into urology and nephrology, gastroenterology, gynecology/obstetrics, laparoscopy, bronchoscopy, cardiology, arthroscopy, otoscopy, dentistry, neurology, and other applications. The laparoscopy, application segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in this application segment is mainly driven by the growing shift towards minimally invasive procedures, which boosts the number of laparoscopic surgeries performed worldwide

Hospitals end user segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the fluid management systems and accessories market during the forecast period

Based on end users, the fluid management systems and accessories market is segmented into hospitals, dialysis centers, ambulatory surgical centers, and other end users. The hospitals segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The large share and high growth rate of this segment can mainly be attributed to the large number of surgical procedures performed in these facilities and the increasing government & private funding for hospitals.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the fluid management systems and accessories market in 2019

In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the fluid management systems and accessories market, followed by Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The large share of this region can be attributed to the growth in the aging and chronically ill population, increasing number of minimally invasive surgeries, growth in the number of dialysis centers, rising usage of single-use disposable accessories, and advancements in technologies.

Moreover, considering the increasing prevalence of cancer, the demand and adoption of endoscopic, diagnostic, and surgical procedures are expected to increase in North America in the coming years. This, in turn, will further drive the growth of the North American fluid management systems and accessories market in the coming years.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Fluid Management Systems And Accessories: Market Overview

4.2 Asia Pacific: Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market, By End User

4.3 Geographic Snapshot: Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market

4.4 Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market: Developed Vs. Developing Markets

4.5 Regional Mix: Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Market Dynamics: Impact Analysis

5.2.2 Drivers

5.2.2.1 Rising Number Of Minimally Invasive Surgeries

5.2.2.2 Increasing Esrd Patient Base

5.2.2.3 Technological Advancements In Fluid Management Systems

5.2.2.4 Government Funds And Grants For Endosurgical Procedures

5.2.2.5 Rising Number Of Hospitals And Investments In Endoscopy And Laparoscopy Facilities

5.2.3 Restraints

5.2.3.1 High Cost Of Endosurgical Procedures

5.2.3.2 Lack Of Consumer Awareness

5.2.4 Opportunities

5.2.4.1 Untapped Potential In Emerging Markets

5.2.4.2 Single-Use Disposable Devices And Accessories

5.2.5 Challenges

5.2.5.1 Dearth Of Surgeons Worldwide

5.3 Industry Trends

5.3.1 Shift Toward Integrated Fluid Management Systems

5.3.2 Advancements In Dialyzers

5.4 Product Portfolio Analysis

5.5 Covid-19 Impact On The Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market

5.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.7 Value Chain Analysis

5.8 Ecosystem Analysis

5.9 Regulatory Analysis

5.9.1 North America

5.9.1.1 Us

5.9.1.2 Canada

5.9.2 Europe

5.9.3 Asia Pacific

5.9.3.1 India

5.9.3.2 China

5.9.3.3 Japan

5.9.4 Latin America

5.9.4.1 Brazil

5.9.4.2 Mexico

5.9.5 Middle East And Africa

5.9.5.1 Middle East

5.9.5.2 Africa

5.10 Average Selling Price Of Fluid Management Systems



6 Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Impact Of Covid-19 On The Fluid Management Systems Market, By Product

6.3 Fluid Management Systems

6.4 Fluid Management Disposables & Accessories

6.4.1 Catheters

6.4.1.1 Rising Popularity Of Interventional And Minimally Invasive Procedures To Drive Market Growth

6.4.2 Bloodlines

6.4.2.1 Increasing Number Of Esrd Patients And Rising Hemodialysis Procedures Drive Demand For Bloodlines

6.4.3 Tubing Sets

6.4.3.1 Disposable Tubing Sets Are Widely Adopted To Avoid The Risk Of Contamination In Surgical Procedures

6.4.4 Pressure Monitoring Lines

6.4.4.1 Pressure Monitoring Lines Are Used For The Measurement And Control Of Pressure Of Several Body Fluids, Including Blood And Csf

6.4.5 Pressure Transducers

6.4.5.1 Increase In The Usage Of Disposable Pressure Transducers To Reduce Contamination Is A Key Driving Factor

6.4.6 Valves, Connectors, And Fittings

6.4.6.1 Increasing Demand For Disposable Valves, Connectors, And Fittings To Prevent The Risks Associated With Infectious Fluid Waste Is A Major Market Driver

6.4.7 Suction Canisters

6.4.7.1 Suction Canisters Are Used For The Collection, Retention, And Disposal Of Irrigation Fluids

6.4.8 Cannulas

6.4.8.1 Growing Demand For Minimally Invasive Procedures And The Increasing Number Of Surgeries Worldwide Drive Growth In This Segment

6.4.9 Other Fluid Management Disposables & Accessories



7 Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Impact Of Covid-19 On The Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market, By Application

7.3 Urology And Nephrology

7.3.1 Growing Number Of Dialysis Procedures To Drive The Market For Urology And Nephrology Applications

7.4 Laparoscopy

7.4.1 Gradual Shift Towards Minimally Invasive Procedures To Boost Growth In This Application Segment

7.5 Gastroenterology

7.5.1 Increasing Incidence Of Gastroenterological Cancer To Drive The Market For Gastroenterology Applications

7.6 Gynecology/Obstetrics

7.6.1 Growing Incidence Of Fibroids And Polyps In Women To Drive Growth In This Application Segment

7.7 Bronchoscopy

7.7.1 Rising Cases Of Lung Cancer To Propel The Market For Bronchoscopy Applications

7.8 Arthroscopy

7.8.1 Rising Sedentary Lifestyles And Growing Incidence Of Joint Damage To Drives The Growth Of This Application Segment

7.9 Cardiology

7.9.1 Rising Prevalence Of Cvd Coupled With The Increasing Number Of Cardiovascular Surgeries - Key Growth Drivers For This Application Segment

7.10 Neurology

7.10.1 Increasing Number Of Neuroendoscopy Procedures To Drive Growth In The Neurology Application Segment

7.11 Otoscopy

7.11.1 Rising Incidence Of Ent-Related Diseases Boosting The Demand For Otoscopy Applications

7.12 Dentistry

7.12.1 Increasing Number Of Dental Surgical Procedures To Drive Market Growth

7.13 Other Applications



8 Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Impact Of Covid-19 On The Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market, By End User

8.3 Hospitals

8.3.1 Hospitals Are The Largest End Users Of Fluid Management Systems And Accessories

8.4 Dialysis Centers

8.4.1 Rising Prevalence Of Esrd And Increasing Number Of Dialysis Centers To Drive Market Growth

8.5 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

8.5.1 Increasing Number Of Ambulatory Surgical Centers To Drive The Demand For Fluid Management Systems And Accessories

8.6 Other End Users



9 Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific 177

9.5 Latin America

9.6 Middle East And Africa



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Revenue Share Analysis Of The Top Market Players

10.3 Geographical Assessment Of Major Players In The Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market

10.4 Competitive Assessment Of The R&D Expenditure

10.5 Competitive Situation And Trends

10.5.1 Product Launches

10.5.2 Product Approvals

10.5.3 Expansions

10.5.4 Acquisitions

10.5.5 Agreements, Partnerships, And Collaborations



11 Company Evaluation Matrix And Company Profiles

11.1 Market Share Analysis

11.2 Company Evaluation Matrix: Definitions And Methodology

11.2.1 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.2.1.1 Stars

11.2.1.2 Emerging Leaders

11.2.1.3 Pervasive Players

11.2.1.4 Participants

11.2.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping For Start-Ups (2019)

11.2.2.1 Progressive Companies

11.2.2.2 Dynamic Companies

11.2.2.3 Starting Blocks

11.2.2.4 Responsive Companies

11.3 Company Profiles

11.3.1 Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaa

11.3.2 Baxter International Inc.

11.3.3 B. Braun Melsungen AG

11.3.4 Stryker Corporation

11.3.5 Ecolab Inc.

11.3.6 Cardinal Health, Inc.

11.3.7 Olympus Corporation

11.3.8 Smiths Medical (A Division Of Smiths Group Plc)

11.3.9 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

11.3.10 Medtronic Plc

11.3.11 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

11.3.12 Conmed Corporation

11.3.13 Hologic, Inc.

11.3.14 Smith & Nephew Plc

11.3.15 Karl Storz Gmbh & Co. Kg

11.3.16 Arthrex, Inc.

11.3.17 Thermedx, Llc

11.3.18 Endomed Systems Gmbh

11.3.19 Comeg Medical Technologies

11.3.20 Medline Industries, Inc.



12 Appendix

12.1 Insights Of Industry Experts

12.2 Discussion Guide

12.3 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal

12.4 Available Customizations

12.5 Related Reports

12.6 Author Details

