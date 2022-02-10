The Worldwide Food Amino Acids Industry is Expected to Reach $9.2 Billion by 2029

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Food Amino Acids Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Application; By Product; By Source; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global food amino acids market size is expected to reach USD 9,227.0 million by 2029 according to this new study. This report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



Protein is made up of long-chain molecules called amino acids. Amino acids are an essential ingredient for living and maintaining good health. They are also known as macronutrients, and they combine to produce proteins. The building blocks of life are proteins and amino acids.



Amino acids can be found in a wide variety of foods, including meat, milk, eggs, soy, and other plants. Animal meals, as opposed to plant foods, are thought to have higher protein to energy ratios and improved protein and amino acid digestibility. Amino acids can be made by protein hydrolysis, chemical synthesis, or microbiological (biotechnological) methods. It is used as a supplement to boost athletic performance or mood, prevent muscle loss, and promote natural weight loss.



Amino acids are employed in a variety of applications, including flavor development, preservation, nutritional component building block, all of which are projected to drive market expansion. Furthermore, the global market for feed amino acids has increased due to increased demand for meat and dairy products, as well as changes in food preferences.



Based on the application, convenience food is predicted to increase at the fastest rate during the projection period. Because of the surge in demand for processed and convenience meals, there has been an increase in demand for food amino acids in recent years. Factors such as rising consumer wealth, more female participation in the workforce, and increased use of household technologies are driving the demand for convenience food.



Key players operating in the industry are Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Amino GmbH, Brenntag AG, CJ Corporation, Daesang Corporation, Evonik Industries, Kingchem LLC, Prinova Group LLC, Sigma-Aldrich, Sunrise Nutrachem Group. To fulfill future demand for animal feed, the leading manufacturer has boosted the manufacturing of amino feed.

