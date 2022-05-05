The Worldwide Food Intolerance Products Industry is Expected to Reach $22.6 Billion by 2031

DUBLIN, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Food Intolerance Products Market Market by Product Type, by Distribution Channel, and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global food intolerance products market was valued at $12,145.6 Million in 2020, and is projected to reach $22,654.4 Million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Food intolerance is a negative reaction to food that does not involve the immune system. The development of symptoms is usually slower and may occur many hours after eating the meal that causes intolerance. It is not uncommon to be intolerant to many foods or a group of foods. It is difficult to determine whether food intolerance is the cause of chronic sickness and, if so, which foods or chemicals are to blame. This food category contains gluten-free, lactose-free, diabetic food, and other foods that are advised for overcoming food sensitivity. Gluten-free foods are largely consumed by celiac sufferers, who are unable to digest the gluten found in wheat, barley, and other related grains. Lactose-free foods are preferred by lactose-intolerant people as they lack an enzyme required to breakdown milk sugar.



The market for food intolerance has developed significantly over the last decade, owing mostly to an increase in celiac disease and Crohn's disease cases, as well as increased awareness among health-conscious customers. According to Coeliac UK, celiac disease affects at least one in every hundred persons in the UK and Europe; however, only approximately a quarter of those affected are diagnosed. In contrast, the high cost of gluten-free products and a lack of food intolerance knowledge are stifling the market's growth. Furthermore, key market participants are active in product development in order to introduce superior taste and nutritional gluten-free food products.



The global food intolerance market is moderately fragmented, with significant food and beverage businesses accounting for the majority of market share. Product launch was a popular tactic used by market leaders to acquire a competitive advantage. Abbott Laboratories introduced Curate snack bars in February 2016, a new brand of gluten-free bars produced with non-bioengineered ingredients.



The food intolerance market is segmented on the basis of type, distribution channel, and geography. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into diabetic food, gluten-free food, lactose-free food, and other special milk formula. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, online channels, and others. By Region, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits

The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current market and future estimations from 2020 to 2031 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

Comprehensive analysis of the market segments provides a clear view and growth potential to the stakeholders

The current and future trends are provided to determine the overall outlook and individual trends for better understanding of the market

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities for North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and LAMEA regions

, , , and LAMEA regions SWOT analysis highlights the internal and external environment of the key market players for effective strategy formulation

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction



Chapter 2: Executive Summary



Chapter 3: Market Landscape

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets

3.2.2. Top Winning Strategies

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.3.2. Threat of New Entrants

3.3.3. Threat of Substitutes

3.3.4. Competitive Rivalry

3.3.5. Bargaining Power Among Buyers

3.4. Market Share Analysis/Top Player Positioning

3.4.1. Market Share Analysis/Top Player Positioning 2020

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.6. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

3.7. Pricing Analysis

3.8. Value Chain Analysis

3.9. Market Share Analysis

3.10. List of Value Chain Players

3.11. Competitive Heatmap



Chapter 4: Food Intolerance Products Market, by Product Type

4.1. Market Overview

4.1.1Market Size and Forecast, by Product Type

4.2. Diabetic Food

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.2.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

4.2.4. Diabetic Bakery Products

4.2.4.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.2.5. Diabetic Confectionary

4.2.5.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.2.6. Diabetic Spreads

4.2.6.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.3. Gluten Free Food

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.3.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

4.3.4. Baby Food

4.3.4.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.3.5. Pasta

4.3.5.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.3.6. Ready Meals

4.3.6.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.3.7. Bakery Products

4.3.7.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.4. Lactose Free Food

4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.4.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

4.4.4. Diary Product

4.4.4.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.4.5. Ice Cream

4.4.5.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.4.6. Baby Food

4.4.6.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.5. Other Special Milk Formula

4.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.5.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country



Chapter 5: Food Intolerance Products Market, by Distribution Channel

5.1. Market Overview

5.1.1Market Size and Forecast, by Distribution Channel

5.2. Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.2.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

5.3. Convenience Stores

5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.3.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

5.4. Online Channels

5.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.4.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.5.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country



Chapter 6: Food Intolerance Products Market, by Region



Chapter 7: Company Profiles

7.1. Nestle S. A.

7.1.1. Company Overview

7.1.2. Key Executives

7.1.3. Company Snapshot

7.1.4. Operating Business Segments

7.1.5. Product Portfolio

7.1.6. Business Performance

7.1.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.2. General Mills, Inc.

7.2.1. Company Overview

7.2.2. Key Executives

7.2.3. Company Snapshot

7.2.4. Operating Business Segments

7.2.5. Product Portfolio

7.2.6. Business Performance

7.2.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.3. Abbott Laboratories

7.3.1. Company Overview

7.3.2. Key Executives

7.3.3. Company Snapshot

7.3.4. Operating Business Segments

7.3.5. Product Portfolio

7.3.6. Business Performance

7.3.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.4. The Kraft Heinz Company

7.4.1. Company Overview

7.4.2. Key Executives

7.4.3. Company Snapshot

7.4.4. Operating Business Segments

7.4.5. Product Portfolio

7.4.6. Business Performance

7.4.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.5. Dr. Schar AG / Spa

7.5.1. Company Overview

7.5.2. Key Executives

7.5.3. Company Snapshot

7.5.4. Operating Business Segments

7.5.5. Product Portfolio

7.5.6. Business Performance

7.5.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.6. Mead Johnson Nutrition Company

7.6.1. Company Overview

7.6.2. Key Executives

7.6.3. Company Snapshot

7.6.4. Operating Business Segments

7.6.5. Product Portfolio

7.6.6. Business Performance

7.6.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.7. Danone S. A.

7.7.1. Company Overview

7.7.2. Key Executives

7.7.3. Company Snapshot

7.7.4. Operating Business Segments

7.7.5. Product Portfolio

7.7.6. Business Performance

7.7.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.8. Fifty 50 Foods Corporation

7.8.1. Company Overview

7.8.2. Key Executives

7.8.3. Company Snapshot

7.8.4. Operating Business Segments

7.8.5. Product Portfolio

7.8.6. Business Performance

7.8.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.9. Boulder Brands, Inc.

7.9.1. Company Overview

7.9.2. Key Executives

7.9.3. Company Snapshot

7.9.4. Operating Business Segments

7.9.5. Product Portfolio

7.9.6. Business Performance

7.9.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.10. Kellogg Company

7.10.1. Company Overview

7.10.2. Key Executives

7.10.3. Company Snapshot

7.10.4. Operating Business Segments

7.10.5. Product Portfolio

7.10.6. Business Performance

7.10.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mn83wx

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets