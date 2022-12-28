The Worldwide Game-Based Learning Industry is Expected to Reach $79.9 Billion by 2031

DUBLIN, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Game-Based Learning Market By Component, By Deployment Model, By Game Type, By Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report the game-based learning market was valued at $16.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $79.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 17.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Game-based learning refers to the borrowing of certain gaming principles and applying them to real-life settings to engage users. The motivational psychology involved in game- based learning allows students to engage with educational materials in a playful and dynamic way.

Moreover, game-based learning takes this same concept and applies it to teaching a curriculum. Students work toward a goal, choosing actions and experiencing the consequences of those actions. They actively learn and practice the right way to do things.

The result is active learning instead of passive learning. Technological advancements in game-based learning such as inclusion of artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR), increase in smartphone & internet penetration, and surge in demand for game-based learning solutions are some factors that drive the growth of game-based learning market.

However, high cost of implementation of game-based learning is expected to hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, the adoption of cloud for game-based learning market is expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the game-based learning market

The game-based learning market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, game type, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of component, the market is segmented into solution and services. According to the deployment, it is fragmented into on-premise and cloud.

On the basis of game type, the market is segmented into AR VR games, AI based games, location-based games, assessment & evaluation games, training, knowledge & skill-based games, language learning games, and others. According to industry vertical, it is fragmented into consumer, education, government and enterprises. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Some of the major players in the market are Cisco Systems Inc., Hurix Digital, Duolingo, StratBeans Consulting Pvt. Ltd., Learning Pool, Centrical, Cognitive Toybox Inc., ELM Learning, Gametize, G-cube, Allen Communication Learning Services, EI Design Pvt. Ltd., Filament Games, Learnbrite, Schell Games, Toolwire Spaces Learning and Performance Development Group. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.



Key Benefits

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the game-based learning market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing game-based learning market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the game-based learning market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global game-based learning market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

