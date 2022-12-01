The Worldwide Gamification Industry is Expected to Reach $58.8 Billion by 2028 at a 26.8% CAGR

DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Gamification Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Component, By Application, By End-User, By Deployment Type, By Organization Size, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Gamification Market size is expected to reach $58.8 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 26.8% CAGR during the forecast period.



Gamification is a method for improving systems, services, businesses, and events to create experiences similar to those found in video games to motivate and involve users. It is usually accomplished by employing game design features and ideas such as mechanics and dynamics in non-game situations.

Gamification can also be characterized as a sequence of actions and processes that utilize game element characteristics to solve problems. Badges, points, and leaderboards are all classic game components. Gamification market growth is supported by providing attractive offers to customers and clients, as well as recognizing and rewarding employees based on performance. Furthermore, gamification's higher ROI has a positive impact on the gamification market's growth.



Gamification is defined as the use of 'game mechanics' and 'game thinking' in non-game contexts to engage users in problem-solving. Physical activity, customer involvement, timeliness, and learning have all been studied and utilized in this way.



As an example of corporate gamification, Freshdesk is a helpdesk software platform that increases customer experience. Customer service agent productivity and performance were key factors in the company's success. Freshdesk used gamification tactics to increase employee engagement and passion.

The company turned mundane daily tasks into exciting expeditions to achieve. Agents in contact centers were awarded badges for achieving performance criteria within these quests. Participants who completed several levels or activities using a point system received medals or trophies. Employees who responded quickly to consumers received a "Fast Resolution Badge."



Furthermore, managers could track performance by using a Leaderboard. This improved top performers' visibility across the entire team. As a result, the players became more engaged as result of the healthy competition. Agents were also able to socialize and learn from one another by setting up challenges in a multi-player/multi-team environment.

As a result, there was a favorable shift in employee attitudes, and employees became more involved in their work. Managers noticed an increase in the efficiency and effectiveness of their customer service teams. Freshdesk witnessed a rise in employee productivity as a result of gamification, which eventually led to increased customer happiness.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The gamification sector has seen tremendous expansion in recent years. However, the market has seen a sudden surge in demand as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The outbreak has increased popularity of mobile gaming apps and software significantly. Furthermore, the pandemic has provided ideal conditions for gamification, particularly in terms of driving participation during the lockdown.

Furthermore, several large corporations have already embraced gamification technologies and are increasing their gamification investments for a variety of applications ranging from advertising to employment. Furthermore, according to a survey published in 2020, gamification has been used by more than 70% of organizations in the global top 2000 list.

Market Growth Factors



Employees are valued and praised for outstanding achievements

Employee engagement is enhanced through rewarding and acknowledging their accomplishments, which leads to increased retention and a more positive overall environment.

Furthermore, adding rewards and recognition programs helps promote employee engagement, which has numerous benefits for businesses, including increased productivity and staff retention. Employees chose individualized attention as the most effective technique for a boss or firm to motivate them to perform excellent work, as per a survey conducted in 2021.

Adoption of AI-based Gamification Solutions

The increased use of gamification solutions based on the AI platform is one of the primary drivers of market growth. To gain deep insights into their staff, many enterprises are implementing AI-based solutions and cutting-edge technologies.

AI-based gamification models give precise answers by removing ambiguity in employee motivations and assisting employees in achieving targets more efficiently. For example, since Cisco Systems gamified its social media training course, over 650 people have been accredited with over 13000 lessons. The market's major players are concentrating their efforts on developing an AI-based solution.

Market Restraining Factors



Unwanted consequences of poor design of the software

In gamification, design is a critical component in ensuring that the intended outcome is accomplished. Designers have been noted to fail to create distinctive and sophisticated designs that match the needs of each firm. This could inhibit market adoption. Even if a solution is designed for a certain business, it is expected to not produce the desired results for other audiences, making development a difficult task.

As a result, a well-designed design coupled with adequate implementation is required to accomplish the desired result. The strength of internet access is fully dependent on cloud gaming platforms. Cloud gamification are powered by an internet connection that works as a single pillar, holding all of the game's weight.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 303 Forecast Period 2021 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $11510 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $58755 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 26.8 % Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.1.1 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Strategies Deployed in Gamification Market



Chapter 4. Global Gamification Market by Component

4.1 Global Solution Market by Region

4.2 Global Services Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Gamification Market by Application

5.1 Global Sales & Marketing Market by Region

5.2 Global Product Development Market by Region

5.3 Global Human Resource Market by Region

5.4 Global Support Market by Region

5.5 Global Others Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Gamification Market by End-User

6.1 Global Retail Market by Region

6.2 Global Education Market by Region

6.3 Global Manufacturing Market by Region

6.4 Global Banking Market by Region

6.5 Global Media & Entertainment Market by Region

6.6 Global IT & Telecom Market by Region

6.7 Global Other End-User Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Gamification Market by Deployment Type

7.1 Global On-premise Market by Region

7.2 Global Cloud Market by Region



Chapter 8. Global Gamification Market by Organization Size

8.1 Global Large Enterprises Market by Region

8.2 Global Small & Medium Enterprises Market by Region



Chapter 9. Global Gamification Market by Region



Chapter 10. Company Profiles

10.1 Microsoft Corporation

10.1.1 Company Overview

10.1.2 Financial Analysis

10.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

10.1.4 Research & Development Expenses

10.1.5 Recent Strategies and Developments

10.1.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreement:

10.2 SAP SE

10.2.1 Company Overview

10.2.2 Financial Analysis

10.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

10.2.4 Research & Development Expense

10.2.5 Recent Strategies and developments:

10.2.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:

10.2.6 SWOT Analysis

10.3 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

10.3.1 Company overview

10.3.2 Financial Analysis

10.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

10.3.4 SWOT Analysis

10.4 MPS Interactive Systems Limited (MPS Ltd.)

10.4.1 Company Overview

10.4.2 Financial Analysis

10.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

10.4.4 Recent strategies and developments:

10.4.4.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

10.5 Ambition Solutions, Inc.

10.5.1 Company Overview

10.5.2 Recent strategies and developments:

10.5.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

10.6 Aon plc

10.6.1 Company Overview

10.6.2 Financial Analysis

10.6.3 Regional Analysis

10.7 Axonify, Inc.

10.7.1 Company Overview

10.7.2 Recent strategies and developments:

10.7.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

10.8 G-Cube (MRCC)

10.8.1 Company Overview

10.9 IActionable

10.9.1 Company Overview

10.10. BI WORLDWIDE

10.10.1 Company Overview



