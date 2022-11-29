The Worldwide Gene Editing Industry is Projected to Reach $7.4 Billion by 2031 at a 6.7% CAGR

DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gene Editing Market By Technology, By Application, By End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global gene editing market was valued at $3,886.34 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $7,437.47 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Gene editing (also known as genome editing) refers to a set of technologies that allows scientists to alter an organism's DNA. These technologies allow for the addition, removal, or modification of genetic material at specific points in the genome. There have been several ways to develop genome editing. CRISPR-Cas9, which stands for clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats and CRISPR-associated protein 9, is one of the most well-known techniques.

The CRISPR-Cas9 system has sparked a lot of interest in the scientific community as it is faster, cheaper, more accurate, and more efficient than existing genome editing approaches. CRISPR-Cas9 is based on a naturally occurring genome editing technology used by bacteria to defend themselves. When bacteria are infected with viruses, they capture small fragments of the virus's DNA and insert them into their own DNA in a specific way to form CRISPR arrays. Bacteria can 'remember' viruses, thanks to CRISPR arrays (or closely related ones).

If the viruses resurface, the bacteria create RNA segments from CRISPR arrays that detect and attach to specific sections of the viruses' DNA. The bacteria then employ Cas9 or a similar enzyme to rip the virus's DNA apart, rendering it inoperable. This immune defense mechanism was modified to modify DNA by researchers. They make a small piece of RNA with a short 'guide' sequence that connects (binds) to a specific target sequence in a cell's DNA, similar to the RNA segments produced by bacteria using the CRISPR array.

This guide RNA binds to the Cas9 enzyme as well. When the guide RNA is injected into cells, it detects the desired DNA sequence, and the Cas9 enzyme cuts the DNA at the desired position, similar to how bacteria do it. Although Cas9 is the most commonly employed enzyme, other enzymes (such as Cpf1) can also be used. Researchers employ the cell's own DNA repair mechanism to add or delete portions of genetic material, or to make modifications after the DNA has been cut.

Factors such as increased adoption of CRISPR genome editing technology along with expanding synthetic gene demand in various biotechnology areas has fueled the growth of the gene editing market. Furthermore, due to the growing uses of genome editing technologies, the industry is seeing increased competition among market competitors. The highly flexible CRISPR technique has gotten a lot of attention lately. For example, Vertex Pharmaceuticals paid CRISPR Therapeutics $900 million in April 2021 to develop, manufacture, and market CRISPR-Cas9 gene-edited treatment for beta-thalassemia and sickle-cell disease. Market growth is expected to be aided by such activities. Furthermore, the industry is being driven by the development of CRISPR-based innovative diagnostic tools to alleviate the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Major key players that operate in the global gene editing market are Addgene, Allele Biotech, Bio-Rad Laboratories, CRISPR Therapeutics, General Electric, OriGene Technologies, Precision Biosciences, Takara Biotech, Thermofischer Scientific Inc., and Transposagen Biopharma Inc.

