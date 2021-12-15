The Worldwide Horizontal Directional Drilling Industry is Expected to Reach $14.86 Billion by 2028

DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Machine Type, by Parts (Rigs, Pipes, Bits, Reamers), by Application, by End-use, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global horizontal directional drilling market size is estimated to reach USD 14.86 billion by 2028, expanding at an estimated CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2028.

The rising emphasis on minimizing the environmental impact of drilling and boring activities, rapid urbanization, and the inconvenience caused to the public due to the increased open-cut utility installations are some of the key factors driving the Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) market growth.



Rising environmental concerns have contemplated regulatory bodies worldwide to create regulations that require organizations to minimize ecosystem exploitation. For instance, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) require that unconventional oil and gas exploration companies abide by the specified safety standards to minimize environmental damages, avoid occupational hazards, and ensure the management of wastewater and other wastes. Furthermore, increasing government investments in underground installations in utility and telecommunication sectors have increased the deployment of horizontal directional boring services. Subsequently, the complex data requirements, combined with the need for collaborative work operations at offshore and onshore sites, necessitate the high reliance of operators on robust telecommunications services. The rising need to offer better broadband connectivity and the demand for cloud-based services is compelling telecom operators to up their investments in modernized infrastructure, thereby contributing to the market growth.



The COVID-19 pandemic severely impacted the horizontal directional drilling machines industry due to workforce shortages and practical difficulties in implementing social distancing at equipment production sites. The consumption of diesel and petroleum products also reduced significantly in 2020 due to stringent movement restrictions, reducing the demand for upstream oil & gas activities. However, government bailouts are expected to help revive the oil and gas industry, which is one of the leading contributors to the global economy. This is expected to create a sluggish recovery trajectory of the pandemic-fed depression on the market over the years to come.



Horizontal Directional Drilling Market Report Highlights

In terms of HDD machine type, the rotary steerable system segment is projected to register a CAGR of close to 5.0% from 2021 to 2028. The rising demand for mud rotary drilling that is capable to create smooth boreholes in unconsolidated rock formations is expected to create opportunities for the rotary steerable system machine type over the forecast period

In terms of end use, the oil and gas extraction segment dominated in 2020 with a revenue share of above 35.0% of the overall horizontal directional drilling services market. The prevalence of clean energy in an attempt to reduce the Green House Gas (GHG) emissions from fossil fuel consumption is likely to help in retaining the dominance of this segment over the forecast timeframe

Owing to the longer lifespan of most offshore projects, the offshore segment accounted for a higher revenue share of over 55.0% of the overall market in 2020

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Segmentation & Scope

3.2 Market Definitions

3.3 Global HDD Market Size and Growth Prospects

3.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.5 Market Dynamics

3.5.1 Market driver analysis

3.5.2 Market restraint/challenges analysis

3.6 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.6.1 PORTER'S five forces analysis

3.6.2 PEST analysis



Chapter 4 HDD Machine Type Estimates and Trend Analysis

4.1 Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.2 HDD Machine Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

4.3 Conventional

4.3.1 Global market size estimates and forecasts, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.4 Rotary steerable system

4.4.1 Global market size estimates and forecasts, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 5 HDD Machine Parts Estimates and Trend Analysis

5.1 Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.2 HDD Machine Parts Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

5.3 Rigs

5.3.1 Global market size estimates and forecasts, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.4 Pipes

5.4.1 Global market size estimates and forecasts, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.5 Bits

5.5.1 Global market size estimates and forecasts, by region, 2018 - 2028(USD Million)

5.6 Reamers

5.6.1 Global market size estimates and forecasts, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.7 Others

5.7.1 Global market size estimates and forecasts, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 6 HDD Rigs Type Estimates and Trend Analysis

6.1 Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.2 HDD Rigs Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

6.3 Mini

6.3.1 Global market size estimates and forecasts, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.4 Midi

6.4.1 Global market size estimates and forecasts, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.5 Maxi

6.5.1 Global market size estimates and forecasts, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 7 HDD Rigs Sales Estimates and Trend Analysis

7.1 Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.2 HDD Rigs sales movement analysis & market share, 2020 & 2028

7.3 New sales

7.3.1 Global market size estimates and forecasts, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.4 Aftermarket

7.4.1 Global market size estimates and forecasts, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 8 HDD Machines Regional Estimates and Trend Analysis



Chapter 9 HDD Services Application Estimates and Trend Analysis

9.1 Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

9.2 Application movement analysis & market share, 2020 & 2028

9.3 Onshore

9.3.1 Global market size estimates and forecasts, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

9.4 Offshore

9.4.1 Global market size estimates and forecasts, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 10 HDD Services End Use Estimates and Trend Analysis

10.1 Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

10.2 End Use Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

10.3 Oil & Gas Extraction

10.3.1 Global market size estimates and forecasts, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

10.4 Utility

10.4.1 Global market size estimates and forecasts, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

10.5 Telecommunication

10.5.1 Global market size estimates and forecasts, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

10.6 Others

10.6.1 Global market size estimates and forecasts, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 11 HDD Services Regional Estimates and Trend Analysis

Chapter 12 Competitive Analysis

12.1 Recent Developments And Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

12.2 Company Categorization

12.3 Vendor Landscape

12.3.1 Key company analysis

12.3.2. Company market positioning analysis



Chapter 13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 HDD Market-Company Profiles

13.1.1 American Augers, Inc.

13.1.1.1 Company overview

13.1.1.2 Financial performance

13.1.1.3 Service benchmarking

13.1.1.4 Recent developments

13.1.2 Barbco, Inc.

13.1.2.1 Company overview

13.1.2.2 Financial performance

13.1.2.3 Service benchmarking

13.1.2.4 Recent developments

13.1.3 Creighton Rock Drill Ltd.

13.1.3.1 Company overview

13.1.3.2 Financial performance

13.1.2.3 Service benchmarking

13.1.2.4 Recent developments

13.1.4 Direct Horizontal Drilling, Inc.

13.1.4.1 Company overview

13.1.4.2 Financial performance

13.1.4.3 Service benchmarking

13.1.4.4 Recent developments

13.1.5 The Charles Machines Works, Inc. (Ditch Witch)

13.1.5.1 Company overview

13.1.5.2 Financial performance

13.1.5.3 Service benchmarking

13.1.5.4 Recent developments

13.1.6 Ellingson Companies

13.1.6.1 Company overview

13.1.6.2 Financial performance

13.1.6.3 Service benchmarking

13.1.6.4 Recent developments

13.1.7 Ferguson Michiana Inc.

13.1.7.1 Company overview

13.1.7.2 Financial performance

13.1.7.3 Service benchmarking

13.1.7.4 Recent developments

13.1.8 Herrenknecht Ag

13.1.8.1 Company overview

13.1.8.2 Financial performance

13.1.8.3 Service benchmarking

13.1.8.4 Recent developments

13.1.9 Laney Directional Drilling Co.

13.1.9.1 Company overview

13.1.9.2 Financial performance

13.1.9.3 Service benchmarking

13.1.9.4 Recent developments

13.1.10 Mccloskey International

13.1.10.1 Company overview

13.1.10.2 Financial performance

13.1.10.3 Service benchmarking

13.1.10.4 Recent developments

13.1.11 Mclaughlin Group, Inc.

13.1.11.1 Company overview

13.1.11.2 Financial performance

13.1.11.3 Service benchmarking

13.1.11.4 Recent developments

13.1.12 Nabors Industries Ltd.

13.1.12.1 Company overview

13.1.12.2 Financial performance

13.1.12.3 Service benchmarking

13.1.11.4 Recent developments

13.1.13 Nawtek GmbH

13.1.13.1 Company overview

13.1.13.2 Financial performance

13.1.13.3 Service benchmarking

13.1.14.4 Recent developments

13.1.14 Prime Drilling GmbH

13.1.14.1 Company overview

13.1.14.2 Financial performance

13.1.14.3 Service benchmarking

13.1.14.4 Recent developments

13.1.15 Vermeer Corporation

13.1.15.1 Company overview

13.1.15.2 Financial performance

13.1.15.3 Service benchmarking

13.1.15.4 Recent developments

13.1.16 The Toro Company

13.1.16.1 Company overview

13.1.16.2 Financial performance

13.1.16.3 Service benchmarking

13.1.16.4 Recent developments

13.1.17 UEA

13.1.17.1 Company overview

13.1.17.2 Financial performance

13.1.17.3 Service benchmarking

13.1.17.4 Recent developments

13.1.18 Horizontal Technology, Inc.

13.1.18.1 Company overview

13.1.18.2 Financial performance

13.1.18.3 Service benchmarking

13.1.18.4 Recent developments

13.1.19 Inrock Drilling Systems, Incorporated

13.1.19.1 Company overview

13.1.19.2 Financial performance

13.1.19.3 Service benchmarking

13.1.19.4 Recent developments

13.1.20 Midwest Underground Technology, Inc.

13.1.20.1 Company overview

13.1.20.2 Financial performance

13.1.20.3 Service benchmarking

13.1.20.4 Recent developments

13.1.21 Prime Horizontal

13.1.21.1 Company overview

13.1.21.2 Financial performance

13.1.21.3 Service benchmarking

13.1.21.4 Recent developments

13.1.22 Vector Magnetics LLC

13.1.22.1 Company overview

13.1.22.2 Financial performance

13.1.22.3 Service benchmarking

13.1.22.4 Recent developments

13.1.23 Savant Technology LLC

13.1.23.1 Company overview

13.1.23.2 Financial performance

13.1.23.3 Service benchmarking

13.1.23.4 Recent developments

13.1.24 Vmt Gmbh Gesellschaft Fur Vermessungstechnik

13.1.24.1 Company overview

13.1.24.2 Financial performance

13.1.24.3 Service benchmarking

13.1.24.4 Recent developments

13.1.25 Vision Directional Drilling

13.1.25.1 Company overview

13.1.25.2 Financial performance

13.1.25.3 Service benchmarking

13.1.25.4 Recent developments

