The Worldwide I-Joist Industry is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 6.60% During 2021 to 2026

DUBLIN, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "I-Joist Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global I-joist market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. I-joist is an engineered wood product made from a combination of timber products such as laminated veneer timber or graded solid timber. Also known as a wooden I-beam, composite wooden joist, and plywood I-beam, I-joist has two parts, namely the web and flanges. The web is placed between the top and bottom flanges that gives it the distinct 'I' shape. The flanges resist bending, and the web helps to transmit the shear stresses, relying on plywood's panel shear capacity and dimensional stability. Moreover, the web and flanges also produce a lightweight beam, which is both sturdy and durable.



The significant growth of the construction and real estate sectors represent the primary factor escalating the demand for I-joist. It is used in wall studs and roof rafters, as well as for installing flooring and roof framing, due to its lightweight yet resilient properties. It also offers improved strength and stiffness with an enhanced aesthetic appearance and flexibility. This is based on its high strength-to-weight ratio, which helps carry heavy loads over long spans and structures. It also shrinks or swells less than solid wood when the ambient conditions such as the temperature, humidity and air pressure change.

Apart from this, it provides more options for designing economical floor joist layouts while being easy to install. It also consists of a thin layer of wood that is easier to drill for plumbing, HVAC and electrical purposes. Along with this, it is cheaper, stronger and easily available in the market compared to plywood. As a result, manufacturers nowadays prefer I-joists prepared from oriented strand board web materials. Moreover, the development of smart cities and the growing need for renovating residential spaces on the global level is also contributing to the market growth. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global I-joist market to reach a value of US$ 2.89 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.60% during 2021-2026.



Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Engineered Wood Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 Price Analysis

5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Region

5.6 Market Forecast



6 Global I-Joist Market

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Performance

6.2.1 Volume Trends

6.2.2 Value Trends

6.3 Impact of COVID-19

6.4 Price Analysis

6.4.1 Key Price Indicators

6.4.2 Price Structure

6.4.3 Price Trends

6.5 Market Breakup by Region

6.6 Market Breakup by Sector

6.7 Market Breakup by New Construction and Replacement

6.8 Market Breakup by Application

6.9 Market Forecast

6.10 SWOT Analysis

6.10.1 Overview

6.10.2 Strengths

6.10.3 Weaknesses

6.10.4 Opportunities

6.10.5 Threats

6.11 Value Chain Analysis

6.11.1 Overview

6.11.2 Forest Owners

6.11.3 Sawmills

6.11.4 I-Joist Manufacturers

6.11.5 Distributors and Retailers

6.11.6 Exporters

6.11.7 End-Use Industries

6.12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.12.1 Overview

6.12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.12.4 Degree of Competition

6.12.5 Threat of New Entrants

6.12.6 Threat of Substitutes

6.13 Key Success and Risk Factors



7 Market Breakup by Region

7.1 Asia Pacific

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 North America

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Latin America

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Middle East and Africa

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Sector

8.1 Residential

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Commercial

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by New Construction and Replacement

9.1 New Construction

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Replacement

9.2.2 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Application

10.1 Floors

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Roofs

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Other Applications

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Structure

11.2 Key Players

11.3 Key Player Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yt1nl6



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

