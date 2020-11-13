The Worldwide In-Space Manufacturing, Servicing, and Transportation Industry is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 17.26% Between 2020 to 2030

DUBLIN, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "In-Space Manufacturing, Servicing, and Transportation Market - A Global Market and Regional Analysis: Focus on End User, Operation and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The in-space manufacturing, servicing, and transportation industry analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 17.26% on the basis of value during the forecast period from 2020 to 2030. North America is expected to dominate the market in 2030 with a share of 45.57%. The North America region includes the U.S. and Canada. The U.S. is expected to acquire a major share in 2030 due to the increase in the investment and strategic developments of companies in the country.

The technological development and feasibility of on-orbit servicing, repair, inspection, and assembly have already been witnessed in the past decades. There are several factors that are contributing to the significant growth of in-orbit manufacturing, servicing, and transportation market. Some of these factors include focused efforts by emerging space companies to develop on-orbit space capabilities, increasing efforts toward space debris removal, and increasing satellite launches.

The in-space manufacturing, servicing, and transportation market research provides detailed market information for segmentation such as end-user, operation, and region. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the in-space manufacturing, servicing, and transportation market outlook in terms of factors driving the market, trends, technological developments, and competitive benchmarking, among others.

The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape, along with the detailed financial and product contribution of the key players operating in the market.

While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed study of the end-users, which include commercial and military & government. The report also analyzes different operations that include manufacturing, servicing, and transportation. Furthermore, the service sub-segment is further segmented into life extension, de-orbiting, satellite repair and inspection, and relocation.

The in-space manufacturing, servicing, and transportation market is segregated by region under four major regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World. Data for each of these regions (by country) has been provided in the market study.

Key Companies in the Global In-Space Manufacturing, Servicing, and Transportation Industry

The key market players in the global in-space manufacturing, servicing, and transportation market include Airbus S.A.S., Altius Space, Astrobotics, Astroscale, Momentus Space, Atomos Space, Chandah Space Technologies, D-Orbit SpA, Honeybee Robotics, Infinite Orbits, Orbit Fab, Northrop Grumman Corporation, SSL (a Maxar Company), Tethers Unlimited, Inc., and Made In Space, among others.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the in-space manufacturing, servicing, and transportation market?

What is the scope in the market for new OEMs and other players to enter?

What are the driving and challenging factors for the growth of the in-space manufacturing, servicing, and transportation market?

Which operation type is expected to lead the in-space manufacturing, servicing, and transportation market by 2030?

What was the market value of the regions in in-space manufacturing, servicing and transportation market in 2019, and how is the market estimated to grow during the forecast period 2020-2030?

How is the industry expected to evolve during the forecast period 2020-2030?

What are the key development strategies that are implemented by the key players to sustain the competitive market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.1.1 Increasing Developments by Emerging Space Players on On-Orbit Space Capabilities

1.2.1.2 Focus on In-situ resource utilization (ISRU) for Sustainable Space Infrastructure

1.2.1.3 Increased Benefits for Space Missions Through the Adoption of On-Orbit Services

1.2.2 Business Challenges

1.2.2.1 Technical Challenges Hindering the Potential of On-Orbit Space Capabilities

1.2.2.2 Legal and Regulatory Issues

1.2.3 Business Strategies

1.2.3.1 New Product Development

1.2.3.2 Market Developments

1.2.4 Corporate Strategies

1.2.4.1 Contracts, Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations, and Acquisitions

1.2.5 Business Opportunities

1.2.5.1 Increasing Efforts on Space Debris Removal

1.2.5.2 Increasing Number of Satellite Launches

2 Application

2.1 Demand Analysis of In-Space Manufacturing, Servicing, and Transportation (by End User)

2.1.1 Commercial

2.1.2 Military and Government

3 Products

3.1 Global In-Space Manufacturing, Servicing, and Transportation Market (by Operation)

3.2 Demand Analysis of In-Space Manufacturing, Servicing, and Transportation Market (by Operation)

3.2.1 Manufacturing

3.2.2 Servicing

3.2.2.1 Life Extension

3.2.2.1.1 Life Extension, By Orbit

3.2.2.2 De-Orbiting

3.2.2.2.1 De-Orbiting, By Orbit

3.2.2.3 Satellite Inspection and Repair

3.2.2.3.1 Satellite Inspection and Repair, By Orbit

3.2.2.4 Relocation

3.2.2.4.1 Relocation, By Orbit

3.2.3 Transportation

4 Regions

4.1 North America

4.2 Europe

4.3 Asia-Pacific

4.4 Rest-of-the-World



5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

5.1 Competitive Benchmarking

5.2 Astrobotic Technology, Inc.

5.2.1 Company Overview

5.2.1.1 Role of Astrobotic Technology, Inc. in In-Space Manufacturing, Servicing, and Transportation Market

5.2.2 Corporate Strategies

5.2.2.1 Partnerships and Collaborations

5.2.2.2 Contracts and Agreements

5.2.3 Strength and Weakness of Astrobotic Technology, Inc.

5.3 Airbus

5.3.1 Company Overview

5.3.1.1 Role of Airbus in In-Space Manufacturing, Servicing, and Transportation Market

5.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.3.1.3 Production Sites

5.3.2 Corporate Strategies

5.3.2.1 Partnerships and Collaborations

5.3.2.2 Contracts and Agreements

5.3.3 Strength and Weakness of Airbus

5.3.4 R&D Analysis

5.4 Altius Space Machines Inc.

5.4.1 Company Overview

5.4.1.1 Role of Altius Space Machines Inc. in In-Space Manufacturing, Servicing, and Transportation Market

5.4.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.4.2 Corporate Strategies

5.4.2.1 Contracts and Agreements

5.4.3 Strength and Weakness of Altius Space Machines Inc.

5.5 Astroscale

5.5.1 Company Overview

5.5.1.1 Role of Astroscale in In-Space Manufacturing, Servicing, and Transportation Market

5.5.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.5.1.3 Production Sites

5.5.2 Business Strategies

5.5.2.1 Market Developments

5.5.3 Corporate Strategies

5.5.3.1 Partnerships and Collaborations

5.5.3.2 Contract and Agreement

5.5.4 Strength and Weakness of Astroscale

5.6 Atomos Space

5.6.1 Company Overview

5.6.1.1 Role of Atomos Space in In-Space Manufacturing, Servicing, and Transportation Market

5.6.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.6.2 Strength and Weakness of Atomos Space

5.7 Chandah Space Technologies

5.7.1 Company Overview

5.7.1.1 Role of Chandah Space Technologies in In-Space Manufacturing, Servicing, and Transportation Market

5.7.2 Strength and Weakness of Chandah Space Technologies

5.8 D-Orbit

5.8.1 Company Overview

5.8.1.1 Role of D-Orbit in In-Space Manufacturing, Servicing, and Transportation Market

5.8.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.8.2 Business Strategies

5.8.2.1 Product Developments

5.8.3 Strength and Weakness of D-Orbit

5.9 Honeybee Robotics

5.9.1 Company Overview

5.9.1.1 Role of Honeybee Robotics in In-Space Manufacturing, Servicing, and Transportation Market

5.9.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.9.1.3 Production Sites

5.9.2 Corporate Strategies

5.9.2.1 Contracts and Agreements

5.9.3 Strength and Weakness of Honeybee Robotics Corporation

5.1 Infinite Orbits

5.10.1 Company Overview

5.10.1.1 Role of Infinite Orbits in In-Space Manufacturing, Servicing, and Transportation Market

5.10.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.10.2 Strength and Weakness of Infinite Orbits

5.11 Orbit Fab

5.11.1 Company Overview

5.11.1.1 Role of Orbit Fab in In-Space Manufacturing, Servicing, and Transportation Market

5.11.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.11.2 Corporate Strategies

5.11.2.1 Contracts and Agreements

5.11.3 Strength and Weakness of Orbit Fab

5.12 Northrop Grumman Corporation

5.12.1 Company Overview

5.12.1.1 Role of Northrop Grumman Corporation in In-Space Manufacturing, Servicing, and Transportation Market

5.12.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.12.2 Corporate Strategies

5.12.2.1 Partnerships and Collaborations

5.12.2.2 Contracts and Agreements

5.12.3 Strength and Weakness of Northrop Grumman Corporation

5.12.4 R&D Analysis

5.13 Tethers Unlimited Inc.

5.13.1 Company Overview

5.13.1.1 Role of Tethers Unlimited Inc. in In-Space Manufacturing, Servicing, and Transportation Market

5.13.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.13.2 Business Strategies

5.13.2.1 Product Developments

5.13.3 Corporate Strategies

5.13.3.1 Contracts and Agreements

5.13.4 Strength and Weakness of Tethers Unlimited Inc.

5.14 SSL (Maxar Technologies Company)

5.14.1 Company Overview

5.14.1.1 Role of SSL (Maxar Technologies Company) in In-Space Manufacturing, Servicing, and Transportation Market

5.14.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.14.2 Strength and Weakness of SSL (Maxar Technologies Company)

5.15 Made In Space

5.15.1 Company Overview

5.15.1.1 Role of Made In Space in In-Space Manufacturing, Servicing, and Transportation Market

5.15.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.15.2 Business Strategies

5.15.2.1 Product Developments

5.15.3 Corporate Strategies

5.15.3.1 Contracts and Agreements

5.15.4 Strength and Weakness of Made In Space

5.16 Momentus Space

5.16.1 Company Overview

5.16.1.1 Role of Momentus Space in In-Space Manufacturing, Servicing, and Transportation Market

5.16.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.16.2 Corporate Strategies

5.16.2.1 Partnerships and Collaborations

5.16.2.2 Contracts and Agreements

5.16.3 Strength and Weakness of Momentus Space

6 Research Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gtsjbc

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

