The Worldwide Industrial Crystallizers Industry is Expected to Reach $4.8 Billion by 2027

The "Global Industrial Crystallizers Market by Type (DTB, Forced Circulation, Fluidized Bed), Process (Continuous, Batch), End-use Industry (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Chemical, Agrochemical, Wastewater Treatment) & Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global industrial crystallizers market is projected to grow from USD 3.8 billion in 2022 to USD 4.8 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2027.

The global market for industrial crystallizers is driven by major factors such as increasing pharmaceutical spending and increasing demand of ZLD systems across various regions.

By type, the forced circulation crystallizers segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of industrial crystallizers market during 2022 to 2027

Based on type, the forced circulation crystallizers is estimated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. Forced circulation crystallizers are widely used in various end-use industries such as chemical, food & beverage and pharmaceutical, specially for fouling products. These type of crystallizers are easy to operate and ideal for continuous process.

By process, the continuous segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on process, the continuous segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Continuous process is more economical in operation and labour cost and has several advantages over batch process such as scale-up elimination. This type of crystallizers can generate high level of supersaturation which helps in development of crystals.

By end-use industry, the food & beverage segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment during 2022 to 2027

Based on end-use industry, the food & beverage is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Food & beverage industry is one of the fastest growing industries and uses crystallizers in various food & beverage processing. Crystallizers are used for manufacturing of sugar, whey, ice creams and many other products.

The industrial crystallizers market in Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Asia-Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR in the industrial crystallizers market from 2022 to 2027. Asia-Pacific is one of the key markets for industrial crystallizers. The region has high demand for the industrial crystallizers due to rising demand from various end-use industries such as pharmaceutical, chemical and food & beverage.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Significant Opportunities in Industrial Crystallizers Market

4.2 Industrial Crystallizers Market, by Region

4.3 Asia-Pacific Industrial Crystallizers Market, by Process and Country

4.4 Industrial Crystallizers Market: Major Countries

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increase in Wastewater Treatment and Growth of Food & Beverage Industry

5.2.1.2 Increasing Adoption of ZLD in Industries

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Manufacturing and Operational Cost

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 High Demand from Metal & Mineral and Agrochemical Sectors in Developing Regions

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Highly Fragmented Market

5.2.4.2 Supply Chain Disruption in Global Industrial Crystallizers Market

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.5 Ecosystem

5.6 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Business

5.7 Patent Analysis

5.8 Technology Analysis

5.9 Key Conferences & Events

5.10 Regulatory Landscape

5.10.1 Standards for Industrial Crystallizers

5.10.2 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

5.11 Case Study Analysis

5.11.1 Optimization of Industrial Crystallization Through Semi-Automated Crystallizer

5.11.2 Successful Commissioning of Crystallization Plant

6 Industrial Crystallizers Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 DTB Crystallizers

6.2.1 DTB Crystallizers Used to Produce Large Size Crystals

6.3 Forced Circulation Crystallizers

6.3.1 Forced Circulation Crystallizers Ideal for Continuous Process

6.4 Fluidized Bed Crystallizers

6.4.1 Fluidized Bed Crystallizers Used for Wastewater Treatment

6.5 Others

7 Industrial Crystallizers Market, by Process

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Continuous

7.2.1 Continuous Process More Economical Than Batch Process

7.3 Batch

7.3.1 Batch Process Ideal for Processing Encrustation Solutions

8 Industrial Crystallizers Market, by End-use Industry

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Pharmaceutical

8.2.1 Crystallizers Widely Used for Manufacturing API in Pharmaceutical Sector

8.3 Agrochemical

8.3.1 Crystallizers Used in Fertilizer Manufacturing in Agrochemical Industry

8.4 Metal & Mineral

8.4.1 Crystallizers Used for Metal Separation

8.5 Food & Beverage

8.5.1 One of Leading Consumers of Industrial Crystallizers

8.6 Chemical

8.6.1 Crystallizers Used to Produce Specialty Compounds

8.7 Wastewater Treatment

8.7.1 Crystallization is Promising Technique for Wastewater Treatment

8.8 Others

9 Industrial Crystallizers Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Key Player Strategies

10.3 Market Share and Revenue Analysis

10.3.1 Revenue Analysis of Top Players in Industrial Crystallizers Market

10.4 Competitive Benchmarking

10.4.1 Strength of Product Portfolio

10.4.2 Business Strategy Excellence

10.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant, 2021

10.5.1 Stars

10.5.2 Emerging Leaders

10.5.3 Pervasive Players

10.5.4 Participants

10.6 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SME) Evaluation Quadrant, 2021

10.6.1 Progressive Companies

10.6.2 Responsive Companies

10.6.3 Dynamic Companies

10.6.4 Starting Blocks

10.7 Key Market Developments

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Key Players

11.1.1 Veolia Water Technologies

11.1.2 Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.

11.1.3 SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions

11.1.4 GEA Group AG

11.1.5 Sulzer Ltd.

11.1.6 Tsukishima Kikai Co. Ltd.

11.1.7 Fives Group

11.1.8 Condorchem Envitech

11.1.9 Piovan S.p.A

11.1.10 Alaqua Inc.

11.1.11 Vobis LLC

11.1.12 Anssen Metallurgy Group C0. Ltd.

11.1.13 Ebner GmbH & Co. KG

11.1.14 Moretto S.p.A.

11.1.15 Motan Colortronic

11.2 Other Players

11.2.1 Technoforce LLC

11.2.2 Fasa AB

11.2.3 Boardman LLC

11.2.4 OMVE

11.2.5 Nu-Vu Conair

11.2.6 Dega Plastics

11.2.7 Shaanxi Aerospace Power Hi-Tech Co. Ltd.

11.2.8 Diamat Maschinenbau GmbH

11.2.9 Zhangjiagang Yurefon Machinery Co. Ltd.

11.2.10 Whiting Equipment Canada, Inc.

11.2.11 Rosenblad Design Group, Inc.

12 Appendix

