The Worldwide Industrial Gases Industry is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 5.5% Between 2020 to 2030

DUBLIN, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Gases Market Research Report: By Type, Delivery, End User - Global Industry Analysis and Demand Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The industrial gases market valued $92,392.4 million in 2019, and it is set to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period of 2020-2030, to reach $154,079.5 million by 2030. The increase in the revenue can be attributed to the diversified application of gases in industries, numerous government initiatives to shift toward alternative energy sources, and development of the healthcare infrastructure. Additionally, the prosperity of the food processing industry will contribute to the market growth in the future.



In the food and beverage industry, gases find application in the production of decaffeinated coffee and carbonating beer and soft drinks. Apart from the food processing sector, gases are widely used in sectors such as electronics, healthcare, chemicals, heavy metal, and petroleum. For instance, the heavy metal industry employs acetylene for the oxy-acetylene flame to cut and weld metals. In addition, hydrogen is used in large volumes to manufacture chemicals and refine petroleum. The expansion in all these sectors is, therefore, expected to drive the industrial gases market growth.



The end user segment of the market is categorized into metal processing, healthcare, chemical, electronics, food processing, and oil & gas and petrochemical. Amongst these, the oil & gas and petrochemical category dominated the market in 2019 due to the application of several gases in natural gas and crude oil reservoirs to provide artificial pressure to them. Additionally, the production capacity of refineries is being increased to meet the oil and gas demand from downstream sectors, including metal and chemical processing. Thus, the expansion of the oil & gas and petrochemical sector will drive the market growth in the future.



To leverage the expanding industrial gases market to gain a competitive edge, industry players are opting for acquisitions and mergers. These acquisitions and mergers are majorly aimed at improving the geographical presence of the companies and expanding their product portfolio. This trend was reflected in the merger of Linde AG with Praxair Inc. in 2018 to form Linde Plc. Another such instance was the acquisition of Southern Industrial Gases Sdn. Bhd. by Air Liquide SA in October 2019.



Geographically, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) industrial gases market generated the highest revenue in 2019, and it will continue to do so during the forecast period. The rising number of production units in South Korea, India, Japan, and China due to cheap labor, flexible environment laws, and increasing demand for end products is driving the market growth. For instance, the manufacturing sector of China and Japan stood at $4.0 trillion and $1.0 trillion, respectively, during 2018-2019, which reflects the consumption of numerous gases in huge volumes.



In addition to the largest share, the APAC industrial gases market will grow the fastest during the forecast period. It can be attributed to the surge in the population and increase in the purchasing power of the people in the region. The shift of manufacturing units from Western countries to the APAC region due to the increasing demand for end-use products in the latter will also add to the fast-paced growth of the market, as will the surging expenditure on healthcare in the emerging nations of the region.



Therefore, the growing number of production units, to cater to the demand for the end-use products, will lead to the rising consumption of gases in factories.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Background

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Research Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation by Type

1.3.2 Market Segmentation by Delivery

1.3.3 Market Segmentation by End User

1.3.4 Market Segmentation by Region

1.3.5 Analysis Period

1.3.6 Market Data Reporting Unit

1.3.6.1 Value

1.3.6.2 Volume

1.4 Key Stakeholders



Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1 Secondary Research

2.2 Primary Research

2.2.1 Breakdown of Primary Research Respondents

2.2.1.1 By region

2.2.1.2 By industry participant

2.2.1.3 By company type

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Data Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Type

4.1.1.1 Hydrogen

4.1.1.2 Oxygen

4.1.1.3 Carbon dioxide

4.1.1.4 Nitrogen

4.1.1.5 Argon

4.1.1.6 Helium

4.1.1.7 Acetylene

4.1.2 By Delivery

4.1.2.1 Bulk container

4.1.2.2 Cylinder

4.1.2.3 On-site generation

4.1.3 By End User

4.1.3.1 Oil & gas and petrochemical

4.1.3.2 Chemical

4.1.3.3 Food processing

4.1.3.4 Healthcare

4.1.3.5 Electronics

4.1.3.6 Metal processing

4.1.3.7 Others

4.2 Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Trends

4.3.1.1 Increasing number of mergers and acquisitions

4.3.2 Drivers

4.3.2.1 Large base of end-use industries

4.3.2.2 Increasing government initiatives toward alternate source of energy

4.3.2.3 Rising healthcare expenditure

4.3.2.4 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

4.3.3 Restraints

4.3.3.1 High cost associated with the storage and transportation of industrial gases

4.3.3.2 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

4.3.4 Opportunities

4.3.4.1 Increasing demand for on-site and captive hydrogen production

4.3.4.2 Growing healthcare market in emerging economies

4.4 Impact of COVID-19

4.4.1 Global Share by Countries

4.4.1.1 Contribution of countries toward global manufacturing output

4.4.2 Contribution of Countries toward Global Export and Import (2019)

4.4.2.1 Top 20 countries by export ($B)

4.4.2.2 Top 20 countries by import ($B)

4.4.3 Global Scenario of COVID-19 Impact

4.4.4 Global Scenario

4.4.4.1 GDP growth rate (2019)

4.4.4.2 GDP growth rate (2020)

4.4.4.3 GDP growth rate projection for 2021

4.4.5 Assessment of COVID-19 Impact on GDP and Economic Forecast

4.4.6 Assessment of COVID-19 Impact on Workforce Across Various Sectors

4.4.7 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Industrial Gases Market

4.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.3 Intensity of Rivalry

4.5.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.5 Threat of Substitutes



Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Type

5.2 By Delivery

5.3 By End User

5.4 By Region



Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast

6.1 By Type

6.2 By Delivery

6.3 By End User

6.4 By Country



Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast

7.1 By Type

7.2 By Delivery

7.3 By End User

7.4 By Country



Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast

8.1 By Type

8.2 By Delivery

8.3 By End User

8.4 By Country



Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size and Forecast

9.1 By Type

9.2 By Delivery

9.3 By End User

9.4 By Country



Chapter 10. MEA Market Size and Forecast

10.1 By Type

10.2 By Delivery

10.3 By End User

10.4 By Country



Chapter 11. Major Market: Segment Analysis

11.1 China Industrial Gases Market, by Type

11.2 China Industrial Gases Market, by Delivery

11.3 China Industrial Gases Market, by End User

11.4 U.S. Industrial Gases Market, by Type

11.5 U.S. Industrial Gases Market, by Delivery

11.6 U.S. Industrial Gases Market, by End User

11.7 Germany Industrial Gases Market, by Type

11.8 Germany Industrial Gases Market, by Delivery

11.9 Germany Industrial Gases Market, by End User

11.10 India Industrial Gases Market, by Type

11.11 India Industrial Gases Market, by Delivery

11.12 India Industrial Gases Market, by End User



Chapter 12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Market Share Analysis of Key Players

12.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Players

12.3 List of Other Players

12.4 Global Strategic Developments of Key Players

12.4.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

12.4.2 Product Launches

12.4.3 Partnerships

12.4.4 Facility Expansions

12.4.5 Other Developments



Chapter 13. Company Profiles

13.1 Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

13.1.1 Business Overview

13.1.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.1.3 Key Financial Summary

13.2 Air Liquide SA

13.2.1 Business Overview

13.2.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.2.3 Key Financial Summary

13.3 Linde Plc

13.3.1 Business Overview

13.3.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.3.3 Key Financial Summary

13.4 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

13.4.1 Business Overview

13.4.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.4.3 Key Financial Summary

13.5 SOL SpA

13.5.1 Business Overview

13.5.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.5.3 Key Financial Summary

13.6 Showa Denko K.K.

13.6.1 Business Overview

13.6.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.6.3 Key Financial Summary

13.7 Messer Group GmbH

13.7.1 Business Overview

13.7.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.7.3 Key Financial Summary

13.8 India Glycols Limited

13.8.1 Business Overview

13.8.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.8.3 Key Financial Summary

13.9 BASF SE

13.9.1 Business Overview

13.9.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.9.3 Key Financial Summary

13.10 Yateem Oxygen

13.10.1 Business Overview

13.10.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.11 Buzwair Industrial Gases Factories

13.11.1 Business Overview

13.11.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.12 Dubai Industrial Gases

13.12.1 Business Overview

13.12.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.13 Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd.

13.13.1 Business Overview

13.13.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.14 Bharuka Gases Limited

13.14.1 Business Overview

13.14.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.15 Asia Technical Gas Co. Pte Ltd.

13.15.1 Business Overview

13.15.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.16 Abdullah Hashim Industrial Gases & Equipment Co. Ltd.

13.16.1 Business Overview

13.16.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.17 Gulf Cryo

13.17.1 Business Overview

13.17.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.18 Bristol Gases

13.18.1 Business Overview

13.18.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.19 SICGIL India Limited

13.19.1 Business Overview

13.19.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.20 The Southern Gas Ltd.

13.20.1 Business Overview

13.20.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.20.3 Key Financial Summary

13.21 Iwatani Corporation

13.21.1 Business Overview

13.21.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.21.3 Key Financial Summary

13.22 Chart Industries Inc.

13.22.1 Business Overview

13.22.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.22.3 Key Financial Summary



Chapter 14. Appendix

14.1 Abbreviations

14.2 Sources and References

14.3 Related Reports



