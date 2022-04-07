The Worldwide Industrial Salts Industry is Expected to Reach Over $13 Billion by 2029

DUBLIN, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Salts Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global industrial salts market is expected to reach over US$ 13.0 Bn by 2029, growing at a CAGR of more than 1.4% during the forecast period 2021-2029.

This report offers strategic insights into the global industrial salts market along with the market size and estimates for the duration 2021 to 2029. The said research study covers in-depth analysis of multiple market segments based on end-user applications, and cross-sectional study across different geographies. In order to help strategic decision makers, the report also includes competitive profiling of the leading industrial salts vendors, their expansion strategies, market positioning, and latest developments. Other in-depth analyses provided in the report include:



Salt has been one of the earth's most essential and abundant minerals since the dawn of time. Salt, also known as sodium chloride is used on large scale for a wide range of applications in the market. It is an important part of human life and it is also used for large number of end-user industries in the market. Industrial salts are majorly used for applications which include chemical processing, agriculture, road de-icing, water softening other applications such as food processing and animal feed among others.

The global industrial salt market report is segmented into applications into chemical processing, road-de-icing, water softening, agriculture and others. Among these, chemical processing accounted for major share of global industrial salts market in 2020 and is expected to rise in the near future. The caustic soda and chlorine manufacturing sectors are the industries driving the growth of global industrial salts market worldwide. Salt is widely used as a de-icing salt in the developing economies as they fall under the snowfall regions in the world. The highway and automobile corrosion problems have been well documented and hence, high demand is reported for industrial salts from the developing economies such as North America and Europe among others.



Asia Pacific accounted for largest share of global industrial salts market in 2020 and accounted for 38% share of global market. The countries such as China and India accounted as the major consumers of industrial salts due to increasing number of chemical industries. The rising demand for industrial salts in chloralkali chemicals production is the major factor driving market growth in the region. North America followed Asia Pacific in terms of demand and accounted as the second largest region for growth of industrial salts. Europe and other regions such as Latin America and Middle East are also expected to boost market growth in the near future.



