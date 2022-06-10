The Worldwide Infectious Disease Diagnostics Industry is Expected to Reach $37.9 Billion by 2028

Jun 10, 2022, 10:15 ET
DUBLIN, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product, Disease Indication, Technology, Testing Type, End User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The infectious disease diagnostics market is expected to grow from US$ 23,890 million in 2021 to US$ 37,943.90 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2028.
The report highlights trends prevailing in the market and factors driving the infectious disease diagnostics market growth. The market growth is attributed to increased government funding, rising healthcare costs, and the increasing adoption of technologically advanced diagnostic equipment in healthcare organizations. However, the tedious and expensive process of infectious disease diagnostics development is restricting the infectious disease diagnostics market growth.
Infectious disease diagnosis is a diagnostic procedure for detecting the presence of foreign antigens / organisms with the help of various diagnostic tools that are executed with the help of skilled technicians or physicians. The blood, urine, mucus, or other body fluids sample is analyzed to provide information about the organism causing the infection by using various diagnostic procedures and instruments.
Infectious diseases are caused by infectious agents, such as viruses, bacteria, parasites, fungi, and toxic products. HIV is a major global public health issue across the world. According to The Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), ~ 37.7 million people had were HIV positive in 2020, . Out of these, out of which 1.7 million were children aged below 0-14 years, and 36 million were adults. Also more than half (~53%) were girls and women. ~1.5 million new HIV cases were reported in 2020 globally. Similarly, hepatitis is inflammation of the liver caused by a viral infection. The five main strains of hepatitis viruses are A, B, C, D, and E. According to World Health Organization (WHO), ~around 58 million people across the globe have chronic hepatitis C virus infection, and ~1.5 million new infections occur every year.
According to WHO, tuberculosis (TB) is the thirteenth-highest death-causing disease globally and the second leading infectious disease after COVID-19. As per WHO, 1.5 million deaths were caused by TB in 2020 (including 214,000 people affected by HIV). In 2020, WHO projected that 10 million people had TB globally, including 1.1 million children, 3.3 million women, and 5.6 million men. TB is present in all age groups and countries. Furthermore, in 2020, 30 countries with high TB burdens accounted for 86% of new TB cases. Eight countries make up two-thirds of the total , with India at the forefront, followed by China, the Philippines, Indonesia, Nigeria, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and South Africa.
Based on product, the global infectious disease diagnostics market , based on product, has been is segmented into kits and reagents, instruments, and software and services . In 2021, the kits and reagents held the largest share of the market, by product. However, the software and services segment are is expected to witness growth in its demand at a fastest register the highest CAGR during from 2021 to 2028. Based on disease indication, the global infectious disease diagnostics market , based on disease indication, is segmented into HIV, hepatitis, healthcare- associated infections (HAIs), human papillomavirus (HPV), tuberculosis (TB), influenza, and others disease indications.
The hepatitis segment held the largest share of the market in 2021. However, the healthcare- associated infections (HAIs) segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Based on technology, the global infectious disease diagnostics market , based on technology, has been is segmented into immunodiagnostics, polymerase chain reaction, next generation sequencing, clinical microbiology, and others. In 2021, the immunodiagnostics segment held the largest share of the market, by technology.
However, the next generation sequencing segment is expected to witness growth in its demand at a fastest register the highest CAGR during from 2021 to 2028. Based on testing type, the global infectious disease diagnostics market, based on testing type, has been is segmented bifurcated into laboratory testing and point of- care testing immunodiagnostics, polymerase chain reaction, next generation sequencing, clinical microbiology, and others. In 2021, the immunodiagnostics laboratory testing segment held the largest share of the market, by testing type.
However, the next generation sequencing point -of -care testing segment is expected to witness growth in its demand at a fastest CAGR during 2021 to 2028. Based on end user, the global infectious disease diagnostics market is, based on end user, has been segmented into hospitals & clinics, pathology or diagnostic laboratories, research institutes, home care settings, and others. In 2021, the pathology or diagnostic laboratories segment held the largest share of the market, by end user. However, the home care settings segment is expected to witness growth in its demand at a fastest register the highest CAGR during from 2021 to 2028.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Key Takeaways
3. Research Methodology
4. Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market - Market Landscape
5. Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Rising Prevalence of Infectious Disease
5.1.2 Increasing Focus on R&D and Funding in Infectious Disease Diagnostics
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 Inadequate Reimbursement Scenario
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Growing Opportunities in Developing Nations
5.4 Future Trend
5.4.1 Rising Number of Product Approvals and Launches
5.5 Impact Analysis
6. Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market - Global Analysis
6.1 Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis
6.1.1 Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis
6.1.2 Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market - Market Potential Analysis, By Region
6.2 Market Positioning Analysis of Key Players in Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market
6.2.1 Company Analysis
6.2.2 Growth Strategy Analysis
6.2.3 Performance of Key Players
6.2.3.1 F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
6.2.3.2 Abbott Laboratories
7. Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 - by Product
7.1 Overview
7.2 By Product: Market Revenue and Forecast Analysis (US$ Million)
7.3 Kits and Reagents
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Kits and Reagents Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.4 Instruments
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Instruments Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.5 Software and Services
7.5.1 Overview
7.5.2 Software and Services Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8. Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Analysis and Forecast to 2028 - by Technology
8.1 Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Revenue Share, by Technology (2021 and 2028)
8.2 Immunodiagnostics
8.2.1 Overview
8.2.2 Immunodiagnostics: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.3 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 PCR: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.4 Next Generation Sequencing
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Next Generation Sequencing: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.5 Clinical Microbiology
8.5.1 Overview
8.5.2 Clinical Microbiology: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.6 Others
8.6.1 Overview
8.6.2 Others: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9. Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Analysis and Forecast to 2028 - by Testing Type
9.1 Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Revenue Share, by Testing Type (2021 and 2028)
9.2 Laboratory Testing
9.2.1 Overview
9.2.2 Laboratory Testing: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.3 Point of Care Testing
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.2 Point-of-Care Testing: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
10. Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Analysis and Forecast to 2028 - by Disease Indication
10.1 Overview
10.2 Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Revenue Share, by Disease Indication (2021 and 2028)
10.3 HIV
10.3.1 Overview
10.3.2 HIV Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
10.4 Hepatitis
10.4.1 Overview
10.4.2 Hepatitis Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
10.5 Healthcare Associated Infections (HAIs)
10.5.1 Overview
10.5.2 Hospital Associated Infections (HAIs) Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
10.6 Human Papillomavirus (HPV)
10.6.1 Overview
10.6.2 Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
10.7 Tuberculosis (TB)
10.7.1 Overview
10.7.2 Tuberculosis (TB) Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
10.8 Influenza
10.8.1 Overview
10.8.2 Influenza Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
10.9 Others
10.9.1 Overview
10.9.2 Others Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
11. Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Analysis - by End User
11.1 Overview
11.2 Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Revenue Share, by End User (2021 and 2028)
11.3 Hospitals and Clinics
11.3.1 Overview
11.3.2 Hospitals and Clinics: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
11.4 Pathology or Diagnostic Laboratories
11.4.1 Overview
11.4.2 Pathology or Diagnostics Laboratories: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
11.5 Research Institutes
11.5.1 Overview
11.5.2 Research Institutes: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
11.6 Home Care Settings
11.6.1 Overview
11.6.2 Home Care Settings: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
11.7 Others
11.7.1 Overview
11.7.2 Others: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
12. Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 - Geographical Analysis
13. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic on Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market
13.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
13.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
13.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
13.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
13.5 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
14. Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market - Industry Landscape
14.1 Overview
14.2 Growth Strategies in the Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market
14.3 Organic Developments
14.3.1 Overview
14.4 Inorganic Developments
14.4.1 Overview
15. Company Profiles
15.1 Danaher
15.1.1 Key Facts
15.1.2 Business Description
15.1.3 Products and Services
15.1.4 Financial Overview
15.1.5 SWOT Analysis
15.1.6 Key Developments
15.2 Abbott
15.3 BD
15.4 Trinity Biotech
15.5 F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.
15.6 Cardinal Health Inc.
15.7 bioMerieux SA
15.8 BIO-RAD LABORATORIES INC.
15.9 AccuBioTech Co., Ltd.
15.10 ACON Laboratories, Inc.
16. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v6xaet
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article