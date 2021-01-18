The Worldwide Intelligent Power Module Industry is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 9.6% During 2020 to 2025
Jan 18, 2021, 14:15 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Intelligent Power Module Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Voltage Rating, Current Rating, Circuit Configuration, Power Devices (IGBT, MOSFET), Vertical (Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Automotive) and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global intelligent power module market was valued at USD 1.5 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 2.4 billion by 2025. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.
Rising focus towards renewable power sources, growing adoption of electric vehicles, and increasing reliability through enhanced level of monitoring are the key driving factors for the intelligent power module market.
Based on the circuit configuration, 6-PACK IPM's expected to account for the largest share during 2020-2025
IPMs with a 6-PACK circuit configuration means that there are 6 IGBT inside the IPM for the functioning of domestic and light commercial applications. It is also referred as C type circuit configuration. A 6-PAC module is equipped with six IGBTs and six free-wheeling diodes, which usually have 600 V, 1200 V or 1700 V blocking voltage capability. The IGBTs and diodes often share the same current rating. In some modules the DC-connections are not connected together; leaving space for shunt measurement. They are widely available in the market. Manufactured by all major players such as Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan), ON Semiconductor Corporation (U.S.), and Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), these IPMs are used in both consumer and light industrial applications such as washing machines, fans, air purifiers, pumps, kitchen hoods and others.
Automotive vertical to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period
In automotive, particularly the evolving hybrid electric vehicles (HEV), IPMs with high power ratings together with the high temperature associated with the engine room are used for thermal operating conditions. Therefore, in addition to the well-known requirements of improved IPM electrical characteristics and optimized system cost-performance, reliability and durability become very important factors in HEV applications. Toyota developed the first-generation IPM that is the key part of the system for Hybrid Electric Vehicles. It was installed in the inverter for Toyota Prius, which was launched in Japan in 1997, and recently, the demands for not only mileage performance but also power performance in an HEV have been increasing.
APAC to record the highest growth rate by region, during the forecast period
Many economically advanced countries have their manufacturing units in the developing economies of APAC, especially in China and India. The domestic markets in APAC are growing rapidly, owing to the rising per capita income of the middle-class population. APAC is the fastest-growing market for IPM, with three of the top 10 largest economies in the world-China, India, and Japan. This market presents a huge potential for the growth of IPMs in the near future. Greenfield projects related to energy generation from renewable sources are expected to provide a boost for the IPM market for the industrial vertical. Furthermore, the region is a manufacturing hub of consumer electronics products; therefore, IPMs have a large application in the consumer vertical in the region.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Intelligent Power Module Market
4.2 Intelligent Power Module Market, by Voltage Rating
4.3 Intelligent Power Module Market, by Current Rating
4.4 Intelligent Power Module Market, by Power Device
4.5 Intelligent Power Module Market, by Circuit Configuration
4.6 Intelligent Power Module Market in APAC, by Country and Vertical
4.7 Intelligent Power Module Market, by Country
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Growing Focus of Worldwide Governments on Generating Power Using Renewable Sources
5.2.1.2 Rising Adoption of Electric Vehicles Globally
5.2.1.3 Increasing Use of IPMs to Improve System Reliability and Performance
5.2.1.4 Surging Utilization of IPMs in Personal Computing Applications Owing to Their Compact Design and Increased Energy Efficiency
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Slower Adoption of New Technologies and Complex Designs of IPMs
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for IPMs from Consumer Electronics Sector
5.2.3.2 Growing Use of GaN and SiC Materials in Emerging Applications
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Technical Challenges Associated with Next-Generation IPMs
5.2.4.2 Disruptions in Supply Chains of Semiconductor Devices due to COVID-19
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Value Chain Analysis
6.2.1 R&D Engineers
6.2.2 Manufacturers
6.2.3 Distributors
6.2.4 End-User Industries
6.3 Ecosystem: Power Electronics
6.4 Key Technology and Industry Trends
6.5 Pricing Analysis
6.6 Patent Analysis
6.7 Regulations
6.8 Case Studies
6.8.1 Introduction
6.8.2 Infineon Technologies: Home Appliances Case Study
6.8.2.1 Home Appliances Using Infineon's IPMs
6.8.3 Mitsubishi Electric: Home Appliances Case Study
6.8.3.1 Home Appliances Using Mitsubishi Electric's IPMs
6.8.4 Mitsubishi Electric: Renewable Energy Case Study
6.8.4.1 Use of Mitsubishi Electric's IPM in Renewable Energy
6.8.5 ON Semiconductor: 3-Phase Inverter Case Study
6.8.5.1 Use of ON Semiconductor's IPM in 3-Phase Inverters
6.9 Trade Analysis
6.9.1 Import Scenario of Electronic Integrated Circuits
6.9.2 Export Scenario of Electronic Integrated Circuits
7 IPM Market, by Voltage Rating
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Up to 600 V
7.2.1 IPMs with Up to 600 V Voltage Rating are Widely Used in Consumer Electronics Products
7.3 601 V-1,200 V
7.3.1 IPMs with Voltage Rating of 601 V-1,200 V are Commonly Used in Industrial Sector
7.4 Above 1,200 V
7.4.1 IPMs with a Voltage Rating Above 1,200 V are Used in Industrial Applications
8 IPM Market, by Current Rating
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Up to 100 A
8.2.1 IPMs with a Current of Up to 100 a Suffice the Purpose of Domestic Applications
8.3 101-600 A
8.3.1 IPMs with a Current Rating in the Range of 101-600 a are Commonly Used in Industrial Applications
8.4 Above 600 A
8.4.1 IPMs with Current Ratings of Above 600 A are Used in Heavy-Duty Industrial Applications
9 IPM Market, by Circuit Configuration
9.1 Introduction
9.2 6-PACK
9.2.1 6-PACK IPMs are Used in Both Consumer and Light Industrial Applications
9.3 7-PACK
9.3.1 7-PACK IPMs are Commonly Used in Industrial Applications
9.4 Others
10 IPM Market, by Power Device
10.1 Introduction
10.2 IGBT
10.2.1 IGBT-based IPMs are Expected to Hold the Larger Share of the Market During the Forecast Period
10.3 MOSFET
10.3.1 MOSFET-based IPMs Have a Smaller Footprint Than IGBT-based IPMs
11 IPM Market, by Vertical
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Consumer Electronics
11.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Consumer Electronic Products to Propel IPM Market Growth
11.3 ICT
11.3.1 Surging Demand for Advanced Power Devices to Spur IPM Market Growth in Coming Years
11.4 Industrial
11.4.1 Growing Use of Renewable Power Sources to Fuel Demand for Intelligent Power Modules in Industrial Vertical
11.5 Automotive
11.5.1 Accelerating Global Adoption of Electric Vehicles to Foster IPM Market Growth
11.6 Aerospace & Defense
11.7 Others
12 Geographic Analysis
12.1 Introduction
12.2 North America
12.2.1 US
12.2.1.1 Growing Adoption of Power Semiconductors in Automotive and Industrial Verticals to Boost IPM Market Growth
12.2.2 Canada
12.2.2.1 Expanding Automotive Industry in Canada to Spur Growth of IPM Market
12.2.3 Mexico
12.2.3.1 Increasing Need to Improve Capability and Productivity in Manufacturing to Provide Growth Opportunities to IPM Manufacturers in Mexico
12.3 Europe
12.3.1 Germany
12.3.1.1 Huge Investments in Electric and Hybrid Vehicles to Support IPM Market Growth in Germany
12.3.2 UK
12.3.2.1 Rapid Growth of Industrial and Automotive Verticals to Promote IPM Market Growth in UK
12.3.3 France
12.3.3.1 Speedy Expansion of Industrial Sector to Create Growth Opportunities for IPM Market Players
12.3.4 Italy
12.3.4.1 Healthy Growth of Automotive Sector to Boost Demand for Intelligent Power Modules
12.3.5 Rest of Europe
12.4 APAC
12.4.1 Japan
12.4.1.1 Automotive and Industrial Verticals to Contribute Most to Market Growth in Japan
12.4.2 China
12.4.2.1 Consumer Electronics Industry in China to Augment Growth of IPM Market
12.4.3 India
12.4.3.1 Government Initiatives to Increase Domestic Manufacturing Capacity to Foster Demand for IPMs
12.4.4 South Korea
12.4.4.1 Consumer Electronics and Automotive Verticals to Stimulate Demand for IPMs
12.4.5 Rest of APAC
12.5 RoW
12.5.1 Middle East & Africa
12.5.1.1 Increase in Production of Renewable Energy to Propel IPM Market Growth
12.5.2 South America
12.5.2.1 Escalated Use of Motor-based Machinery to Promote Growth of Market for IPMs
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.2 Market Share Analysis, 2019
13.3 Historical Revenue Analysis, 2015-2019
13.4 Competitive Scenario
13.4.1 Acquisitions and Agreements
13.4.2 Product Developments/Launches and Expansions
13.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping
13.5.1 Star
13.5.2 Emerging Leader
13.5.3 Pervasive
13.5.4 Participant
14 Company Profiles
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Key Players
14.2.1 Mitsubishi Electric
14.2.2 on Semiconductor
14.2.3 Infineon Technologies
14.2.4 Fuji Electric
14.2.5 Semikron
14.2.6 ROHM Semiconductor
14.2.7 Sanken Electric
14.2.8 STMicroelectronics
14.2.9 Hangzhou Silan Microelectronics
14.2.10 Sino Microelectronics
14.3 Other Key Players
14.3.1 Alpha & Omega Semiconductor
14.3.2 Cissiod
14.3.3 Sensitron Semiconductor
14.3.4 Rongtech Industry
14.3.5 Vincotech - a Group Company of Mitsubishi Electric
14.3.6 Powerex
14.3.7 Oztek Corporation
15 Appendix
15.1 Discussion Guide
15.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal
15.3 Available Customizations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/321mql
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets