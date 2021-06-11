The Worldwide Internet of Things (IoT) Industry is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 21.3% Between 2020 to 2026

DUBLIN, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Internet of Things (IoT) Market 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global IoT Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 21.3% during the forecast period. The increasing development of wireless networking technologies, rise in cloud platform adoption, miniaturization, and the emergence of advanced data analytics are the factors that are driving the global IoT market. The other factors that are propelling the growth of the market including advancement in data analytics, computing economies, and demand from varied domains including manufacturing, automotive, energy, and others. IoT brings different physical objects to be linked by a common network. The IoT market is split into various major segments such as analytics, security, cloud, mobile technologies, and platforms. integration, automation, and cloud computing are major driving forces behind the IoT market. The issues such as Security and Privacy are restraining the market growth.



Further, the IoT technology also assists in connecting various devices to provide ease in the operation and sharing of data amongst themselves. The IoT market caters to every sector from retail, energy, healthcare, infrastructure, and so on. smart homes, wearable's, and smart cities are the most effective and high-growth applications in the IoT market. Apart from it, due to the recent outbreak of COVID-19, IoT investments and deployments are certainly slowing down. The major disruption in the global healthcare and supply chains, hospitals, insurers, governments, and logistics providers are reacting quickly for a more connected world that could support better address the current crisis and mitigate future ones.



Segmental Outlook



The global IoT market is segmented based on infrastructure and end-user. Based on the infrastructure, the market is segmented into the platform, mobile networks and access technologies, cloud solutions/storage and processing, analytics, and security. Based on the end-user, the market is segmented into BFSI, manufacturing, transportation, retail, healthcare, energy & utilities, government & defense, residential, and others. The healthcare segment held the significant market share in 2019. IoT healthcare allows augmented asset monitoring and tracking. Several enterprise grade technologies including distributed computing and big data analytics, asset management beside M2M communication and cloud platforms possess capabilities to provide drastically efficient and cost-effective results by IoT applications.



Global IoT Market Share by Vertical, 2020 (%)



IoT BFSI segment is anticipated to grow significantly due to its ease of access services

BFSI industry is showing fast digital transformation and mobilization. For reducing the security risk and leveraging the high amount of generated data, the banking and services businesses are exploring its opportunities in the financial sector. The key factors that are growing the market include an increase in the benefit of the technology in BFSI such as easy access of debit and credit cardholders. For instance, Banks can track the ATMs in specific areas and accordingly install the machines based on the usage volume provided with the support of solutions.



Regional Outlooks



The global IoT market is further segmented based on geography including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is the largest market in the IoT market followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The growth of the market can be mainly attributed to the increasing role of IoT among the significant revenue-generating companies of the region, additionally driven by the deployment of connected cars, home automation, smart energy projects, and a focus on smart manufacturing. Further, increasing digitalization and technology development across industry verticals is also propelling the growth of the market in the region. The region also has strong IoT Vendors such as IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, which are contributing to the growth of the market

Market Players Outlook



The key players in the global IoT market include Amazon Web Services, Cisco Systems Inc., ARM Holding PLC, Honeywell International Inc, Robert Bosch GmbH, Microsoft Corp., Google Inc., and others. The market players are considerably contributing to the market growth by the adoption of various strategies including mergers, and acquisitions, collaborations, and new product launches, to stay competitive in the market. For instance, in January 2020, Cisco Systems Inc. launched security architecture for the Internet of Things (IoT). This security architecture will improve visibility around IT and operational technology.



The Report Covers

Market value data analysis of 2020 and forecast to 2027.

Annualized market revenues ($ million) for each market segment.

Country-wise analysis of major geographical regions.

Key companies operating in the global Internet of Things (IoT) market. Based on the availability of data, information related to new product launches, and relevant news is also available in the report.

Analysis of business strategies by identifying the key market segments positioned for strong growth in the future.

Analysis of market-entry and market expansion strategies.

Competitive strategies by identifying 'who-stands-where' in the market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary



2. Market Overview and Insights



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Key Company Analysis

3.1.1. Overview

3.1.2. Financial Analysis

3.1.3. SWOT Analysis

3.1.4. Recent Developments

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global IoT Market byInfrastructure

5.1.1. Platform

5.1.2. Mobile Networks and Access Technologies

5.1.3. Cloud Solutions/Storage and Processing

5.1.4. Analytics

5.1.5. Security

5.2. Global IoT Market byEnd-User

5.2.1. BFSI

5.2.2. Manufacturing

5.2.3. Transportation

5.2.4. Healthcare

5.2.5. Retail

5.2.6. Energy& Utilities

5.2.7. Residential

5.2.8. Government & Defense

5.2.9. Others



6. Regional Analysis



