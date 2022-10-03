The Worldwide Lab-Grown Diamonds and Nanodiamonds Industry to 2033 - Applications are Being Developed in Thermal Management, Optics, Quantum Computing, High-Power Electronics and Diamond Detectors

DUBLIN, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Lab-Grown Diamonds and Nanodiamonds 2022-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A diamond possesses the highest chemical stability, as well as unique conductivity and thermal shock resistance. Lab-grown diamonds have recently risen to prominence as replacement for natural diamonds. The fine jewellery market is the main customer for lab-grown diamonds. However, other applications are also being developed in thermal management, optics, quantum computing, high-power electronics and diamond detectors.

Nanodiamonds (NDs) are diamond phase carbon nanomaterials that were initially used for their strong abrasive properties and as lubricant additives for industrial applications. Now they are impacting a broad range of markets including batteries, supercapacitors, skincare, biomedicine, coatings and plastics.

Main types of commercial NDs produced are categorized as high-pressure high temperature (HPHT) nanodiamonds, CVD diamond and detonation nanodiamonds (DND). Extremely small amounts of nanodiamond additives can modify a variety of thermal and mechanical properties in various parent materials.

Properties include:

Diamond core: highest hardness (167 Gpa) and wear resistance

Highest thermal conductivity (2300 W/mK)

High electrical resistivity (10 ?cm)

Low thermal expansion (1.010- 6 K -1)

-1) Wide band gap (5.47 eV { 300 K })

}) High refractive index (2.417)

Low specific gravity (3.52)

Chemical/radiation resistance

Biocompatibility

Large surface area (250- 450 m /g)

/g) High & controllable chemical activity of the surface.

Environmentally friendly (green additives).

Main current applications of Nanodiamonds in terms of volume demand are:

Fine polishing abrasives.

Coatings additives (galvanic and electroless).

Lubricant additives (oils and grease).

Reinforcing polymer fillers.

Other applications that will gain commercial prominence include skincare, biomedicine (e.g. drug delivery and biosensors) and batteries.

Report contents include:

Types of lab-grown diamonds and nanodiamonds and properties.

Production methods by producer.

Applications, benefits, market megatrends, market drivers for use of lab-grown diamonds and nanodiamonds, technology challenges, competing materials, market demand.

Competitive landscape.

Markets for lab-grown diamonds and nanodiamonds including

lubricants



electroplating and anti-wear/friction coatings



polishing materials



biomedicine



composites



thermoplastics



skincare



energy storage



thermal management



optics



quantum computing



high-power electronics



diamond detectors.

Lab-grown diamonds and nanodiamonds pricing.

Global market consumption of lab-grown diamonds and nanodiamonds to 2033

In depth company profiles including types produced, products, target markets, production capabilities, contact details. Companies profiled include Adamas, Appsilon Enterprise, Carbodean, Daicel, Lusix, NDB, Quantum Brilliance, Ray Techniques etc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 LAB-GROWN DIAMONDS

2.1 Production methods

2.1.1 Chemical Vapour Disposition (CVD)

2.1.1.1 Treatments

2.1.2 High Pressure High Temperature (HPHT)

2.1.2.1 Treatments

3 NANODIAMONDS

3.1 Properties

3.2 Types

3.2.1 Commercial nanodiamonds

3.2.2 Fluorescent nanodiamonds (FNDs)

3.3 Production methods-advantages and disadvantages

4 APPLICATIONS

4.1 Lab-grown diamonds

4.2 Nanodiamonds

5 MARKETS FOR LAB-GROWN DIAMONDS AND NANODIAMONDS

5.1 LAB-GROWN DIAMONDS

5.1.1 Global revenues to 2033, by market

5.1.2 Jewellery segment overview

5.1.3 Lab-grown diamond producers list

5.1.4 Advanced applications

5.1.4.1 Electronics & computing

5.1.4.1.1 Heat spreaders

5.1.4.1.2 Quantum computing

5.1.4.1.3 High-power electronics

5.1.4.2 Medicine

5.1.4.2.1 Imaging

5.1.4.2.2 Medical implants

5.1.4.3 Lasers and optics

5.1.4.4 Spectroscopy

5.2 NANODIAMONDS

5.2.1 Lubricant additives

5.2.1.1 Overview

5.2.1.2 Market and applications

5.2.1.3 Global market consumption of nanodiamonds in lubricants to 2033 (tons)

5.2.2 Electronic polishing materials

5.2.2.1 Overview

5.2.2.2 Markets and applications

5.2.2.3 Global market consumption of nanodiamonds in lubricants to 2033 (tons)

5.2.3 Electroplating and anti-wear/friction coatings

5.2.3.1 Overview

5.2.3.2 Markets and applications

5.2.3.3 Global market consumption of nanodiamonds in electroplating and anti-wear/friction coatings to 2033 (tons)

5.2.4 Composites

5.2.4.1 Overview

5.2.4.2 Fiber-based polymer composite parts

5.2.4.2.1 Applications

5.2.4.2.2 Global market consumption of nanodiamonds in composites to 2033 (tons)

5.2.4.2.2.1 Thermosets

5.2.4.2.2.2 Thermoplastics

5.2.4.3 Metal-matrix composites

5.2.4.3.1 Overview

5.2.4.3.2 Global market consumption of nanodiamonds in metal-matrix to 2033, tons

5.2.5 Skincare

5.2.5.1 Overview

5.2.5.2 Markets and applications

5.2.5.3 Global market consumption of nanodiamonds in skincare to 2033 (tons)

5.2.6 Supercapacitors

5.2.6.1 Overview

5.2.6.2 Markets and applications

5.2.6.3 Global market consumption of nanodiamonds in supercapacitors to 2033 (tons)

5.2.7 Batteries

5.2.7.1 Overview

5.2.7.2 Markets and applications

5.2.7.3 Global market consumption of nanodiamonds in batteries to 2033 (tons)

5.2.8 Drug delivery

5.2.8.1 Overview

5.2.8.2 Markets and applications

6 PRICING OF LAB-GROWN DIAMONDS AND NANODIAMONDS

7 COMPANY PROFILES

8 REFERENCES

