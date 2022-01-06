The Worldwide Learning Management System Industry is Expected to Reach $37.9 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Learning Management System (LMS) Market by Component (Solutions, Services), Delivery Mode (Distance Learning, Instructor-led Training, Blended Learning), Deployment, User Type (Academic, Corporate), and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global LMS market is expected to grow from USD 15.8 billion in 2021 to USD 37.9 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.1% during the forecast period.

The growing need for efficient and accessible learning to drive the LMS Market. LMS provided an educational platform to learn and teach anytime and anywhere. Teachers can upload the educational content, and students can view the uploaded material by logging onto LMS. Advance LMS solutions enable learners to learn at their pace throughout a course. It increases course satisfaction and completion rates and people's growth in the interaction between tutor and learner. Hence, education institutes and enterprises are increasingly adopting LMS solutions.

By Component, the service segment to grow at the higher CAGR during the forecast period

By Component, the service segment is expected to grow at a higher growth rate during the forecast period. The high growth of the service segment can be attributed to the growing need for implementation and technical support. The education and learning service providers render a variety of education-related services, categorized into consulting services, implementation services, and support services, these services provide learners with services for curriculum development and smooth installation, development, and maintenance of ongoing activities.

By Services, the support services segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

The Support services segment is expected to hold the largest market size. Services in support services refer to the online and onsite support and maintenance to users so that they can use the deployed solution in a better way. Support services are crucial, as they directly deal with customer issues, which in turn impacts customer satisfaction.

By Delivery mode, Blended Learning segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The Blended Learning segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Blended Learning is a style of learning in which employees learn via electronic media and face-to-face training. It combines learning methods where learners are independently learning at their pace while also learning under an instructor.

