The Worldwide Logistics Industry is Expected to Reach $12 Trillion by 2027

DUBLIN, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Logistics Market (2022-2027) by Mode of Transport, Customer Type, Logistic Type, End-User and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Logistics Market is estimated to be USD 9.1 Tn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 12.31 Tn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.23%.



Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Logistics Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.



As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.



Market Segmentation

The Global Logistics Market is segmented based on Mode of Transport, Customer Type, Logistic Type, End-User and Geography.

Mode of Transport, the market is classified into Roadways, Airways, Waterways, and Railways Oil Cooler.

Customer Type, the market is classified into B2C and B2B.

Logistic Type, the market is classified into First Party, Second Party, and Third Party.

End-User, the market is classified into Manufacturing, Retail, Government, Banking and Financial Services, Aerospace, Healthcare, Technology, Media and Entertainment, Telecommunication, and Trade and Transport.

Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe , Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific .

Countries Studied

America ( Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Chile , Colombia , Mexico , Peru , United States , Rest of - Americas)

, , , , , , , , Rest of - Americas) Europe ( Austria , Belgium , Denmark , Finland , France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Norway , Poland , Russia , Spain , Sweden , Switzerland , United Kingdom , Rest of - Europe )

( , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Rest of - ) Middle-East and Africa ( Egypt , Israel , Qatar , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , United Arab Emirates , Rest of MEA.

and ( , , , , , , Rest of MEA. Asia-Pacific ( Australia , Bangladesh , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Sri Lanka , Thailand , Taiwan , Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Logistics Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses Global Logistics Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Logistics Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing E-Commerce and Reverse Logistics Operations

4.1.2 The Rise in Trade-Related Agreements

4.1.3 Increase in Contract Logistics

4.1.4 Rise of Tech-Driven Logistics Services

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Cost of Logistics

4.2.2 Lack of Control of Manufacturers on Logistics Service

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Logistics Automation

4.3.2 Emerging pan-Asia Logistics Players

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Lack of Advanced Infrastructure in Developing Countries



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Logistics Market, By Mode of Transport

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Roadways

6.3 Airways

6.4 Waterways

6.5 Railways Oil Cooler



7 Global Logistics Market, By Customer Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 B2C

7.3 B2B



8 Global Logistics Market, By Logistic Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 First Party

8.3 Second Party

8.4 Third-Party



9 Global Logistics Market, By End-User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Manufacturing

9.3 Retail

9.4 Government

9.5 Banking and Financial Services

9.6 Aerospace

9.7 Healthcare

9.8 Technology

9.9 Media and Entertainment

9.10 Telecommunication

9.11 Trade and Transport



10 Americas' Logistics Market

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Argentina

10.3 Brazil

10.4 Canada

10.5 Chile

10.6 Colombia

10.7 Mexico

10.8 Peru

10.9 United States

10.10 Rest of Americas



11 Europe's Logistics Market

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Austria

11.3 Belgium

11.4 Denmark

11.5 Finland

11.6 France

11.7 Germany

11.8 Italy

11.9 Netherlands

11.10 Norway

11.11 Poland

11.12 Russia

11.13 Spain

11.14 Sweden

11.15 Switzerland

11.16 United Kingdom

11.17 Rest of Europe



12 Middle East and Africa's Logistics Market

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Egypt

12.3 Israel

12.4 Qatar

12.5 Saudi Arabia

12.6 South Africa

12.7 United Arab Emirates

12.8 Rest of MEA



13 APAC's Logistics Market

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Australia

13.3 Bangladesh

13.4 China

13.5 India

13.6 Indonesia

13.7 Japan

13.8 Malaysia

13.9 Philippines

13.10 Singapore

13.11 South Korea

13.12 Sri Lanka

13.13 Thailand

13.14 Taiwan

13.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Competitive Quadrant

14.2 Market Share Analysis

14.3 Strategic Initiatives

14.3.1 M&A and Investments

14.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

14.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



15 Company Profiles

15.1 A.P. Moller-Maersk

15.2 Aegis Logistics Ltd

15.3 Allcargo Logistics

15.4 Americold Logistics, LLC

15.5 Apollo LogiSolutions Ltd.

15.6 Blue Dart Express.

15.7 Bollore Group

15.8 Brambles

15.9 C.H. Robinson Worldwide

15.10 Ceva Holdings LLC (CMA CGM Group)

15.11 DB Schenker

15.12 DSV

15.13 Expeditors International of Washington Inc.

15.14 FedEx Corporation (Federal Express Corporation and later FDX Corporation)

15.15 GEODIS

15.16 Granite Logistics

15.17 Hapag-Lloyd

15.18 J.B. Hunt Transport Services (Mass Movement Inc.)

15.19 KENCO

15.20 Kenco Group

15.21 Kuehne+Nagel

15.22 Nippon Express

15.23 United Parcel Service, Inc.

15.24 XPO Logistics Inc.

15.25 Aramex Logistics Company.

15.26 Delhivery eCommerce Logistics

15.27 Coyote Logistics

15.28 Ryder Supply Chain Solutions

15.29 Yusen Logistics



16 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6bvzx5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets