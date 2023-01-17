The Worldwide Manual Toothbrush Industry is Expected to Reach $8.1 Billion by 2028

DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Manual Toothbrush Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type (Medium Soft, Ultra-soft, and Hard), By End User, By Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Manual Toothbrush Market size is expected to reach $8.1 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 7.1% CAGR during the forecast period.



A hand-held brush made of hard plastic is known as a manual toothbrush. For cleaning the gums and spaces between the teeth, the toothbrush includes soft plastic bristles. Plaque, food, and debris are removed from the teeth and gums by the user of a manual toothbrush by pushing the toothbrush up and down over the teeth. To clean the teeth, gums, and tongue, the toothbrush is used.



It comprises a head of densely packed bristles, on top of which the toothbrush can be placed. Fixed on a handle that makes it easier to reach areas of the mouth that are difficult to clean. Manual toothbrushes come in a variety of shapes, sizes, and bristle textures. Most dentists advise using a soft brush because most of those with rough bristles can irritate the gums and harm tooth enamel.



The act of brushing teeth is typically done at a sink in the bathroom or kitchen where the brush may be rinsed off afterward to remove any debris still on it and then dried to lessen conditions favorable for microbial growth. The majority of toothbrushes produced commercially nowadays are composed of plastic. Plastics that could be poured into molds are used to make the handles. Polypropylene and polyethylene are the most widely used polymers.



Since polypropylene is recycled type-5, it can be recycled in some locations. Two types of polyethylene are manufactured. Recycle type-1 is the first which is frequently recycled. Because plastic resists bacterial action, microbes from teeth won't degrade it as users use it, allowing them to sanitize their toothbrushes more effectively.

The majority of toothbrushes made for commercial use have nylon bristles. Strong and flexible, nylon is a synthetic fabric that was the first of its kind. Because it won't break down or degrade in water or with substances often found in toothpaste, the toothbrush will last longer.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



If other family members are using the same restroom, it will safeguard them as well as consumers from becoming infected. To avoid infection, it is advisable to also discard one's tongue cleaners as well. Moreover, the uncertain onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has raised consumer demand for items associated with personal hygiene and grooming.

In several places, the consumption of personal care products surged before the lockdown period. Avoiding COVID- 19 infection was the primary driver of the demand. Rapid digitalization and reliance on the internet for day-to-day goods are anticipated to accelerate product uptake.



Market Growth Factors

Increasing Instances Of Oral Disorders Attributable To Consumers' Poor Eating Habits



The increasing frequency of dental and oral problems is one of the primary drivers of market growth. In addition, changing lifestyles and the adoption of poor eating habits, such as the consumption of sweets, alcohol, and cigarettes, have increased the incidence of cavities and other oral disorders, hence increasing the need for oral care devices such as toothbrushes. The majority of oral health issues are preventable and treatable in their initial stages.



The Rapid Advancements In Products To Provide Convenience



Silicon-based soft bristles that don't irritate the mouth and lessen the discomfort while brushing sensitive parts of the oral cavity are being developed by manufacturers. Toothbrushes and dental items with higher regard for the environment are getting more popular. This includes brushes manufactured from recyclable and biodegradable materials. Toothbrushes those clean teeth in less time or to a better degree of cleanliness. Block bristles are being introduced to consumers, these bristles are equal, as their height and width are the same.

Market Restraining Factors

Provision Of Alternative Products



The inability to adhere to the necessary two-minute brushing duration or the technique advised by a dental expert is one of the most significant concerns with manual toothbrushes. This leads to an imperfect dental cleaning. Electric toothbrushes have two-minute timers to ensure that teeth are cleaned for the necessary two minutes. The timer has a 30-second warning that notifies users when to switch brushing quadrants. This guarantees that every area of mouth receives the necessary attention to maintain a top level of cleanliness.

