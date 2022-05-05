The Worldwide Marine Propeller Industry is Expected to Reach $8.5 Billion by 2030

DUBLIN, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Marine Propeller Market by Propeller Type (Fixed Pitch Propeller and Controllable Pitch Propeller, and Others), Application, Number of Blades, Application, and Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the global marine propeller market was valued at $5.07 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $8.52 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2030.



A Marine propeller is utilized for generation of thrust in order to move a ship. A Marine propeller comprises of several blades mounted on end of a drive shaft. Propellers can be made of different materials such as bronze, aluminum and steel. Moreover, a ship can be equipped with one, two and rarely three propellers depending upon requirement of vessels or ships.



A controllable pitch propeller or variable pitch propeller is one of the most advanced propellers in the shipbuilding industry. It can move its blade in the desired position by changing the pitch of the blades during the ship operation. It can move ships in the forward and astern direction both, without changing the direction of rotation of the engine. The factors that drive the controllable pitch propeller market are its superiority such as higher propulsion efficiency, better manoeuvrability, less wear & tear of blades, and significant NVH performance as compared to others. Moreover, rise in the number of large ships such as cargo or containers, bulk carriers, and tankers have further fueled the market growth.



The market is driven by greater adoption of electric propulsion technology, increase in new shipbuilding & repair activities, greater demand for sea-based logistics & trade, and growth in demand for maritime travel & tourism activities. However, high maintenance cost and introduction of stringent environmental regulations are the factors acting as a hindrance in the growth of the marine propeller market. On Contrary, technological innovations in marine propulsion systems and growth in navy expenditure across the world are expected to create ample growth opportunities for the marine propeller market.



The report segments the global marine propeller market on the basis of type, material, number of blades, application, sales channel, and region. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into fixed pitch propeller (FPP), controllable pitch propeller (CPP), and others. The material segment is divided into aluminum, stainless steel, and others. Depending on number of blades, it is classified into 3 blades, 4 blades, 5 blades, and others. According to application, it is fragmented into merchant ships, naval ships, recreational boats, and others. By sales channel, it is bifurcated into original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket. Moreover, it summarizes the details about revenue generated across regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Key Benefits

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global marine propeller market analysis along with the current trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets

The overall marine propeller market opportunity is determined by understanding profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold

The report presents information related to the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global marine propeller market with a detailed impact analysis

The current marine propeller market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to benchmark financial competency

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction



Chapter 2: Executive Summary



Chapter 3: Market Landscape

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top Impacting Factors

3.2.2. Top Investment Pockets

3.2.3. Top Winning Strategies

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Market Share Analysis, 2020 (%)

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Greater Adoption of Electric Application Technology

3.5.1.2. Increase in New Shipbuilding & Repair Activities

3.5.1.3. Greater Demand for Sea-Based Logistics & Trade

3.5.1.4. Growth in Demand for Maritime Travel & Tourism Activities

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. High Maintenance Cost

3.5.2.2. Introduction of Stringent Environmental Regulations

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Technological Innovations in Marine Application Systems

3.5.3.2. Growth in Navy Expenditure Across the World

3.6. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

3.6.1. Evolution of Outbreak

3.6.2. Micro Economic Impact Analysis

3.6.2.1. Consumer Trends

3.6.2.2. Type Trends

3.6.2.3. Regulatory Trends

3.6.3. Macro-Economic Impact Analysis

3.6.3.1. Gdp

3.6.3.2. Import/Export Analysis

3.6.3.3. Employment Index

3.6.4. Impact on the Marine Propeller Industry



Chapter 4: Marine Propeller Market, by Type

4.1. Overview

4.2. Controllable Pitch Propeller

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.3. Fixed Pitch Propeller

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.4. Others

4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 5: Marine Propeller Market, by Material

5.1. Overview

5.2. Aluminum

5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

5.3. Stainless Steel

5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country

5.4. Other Materials

5.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 6: Marine Propeller Market, by Number of Blades

6.1. Overview

6.2.3 Blades

6.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

6.3.4 Blades

6.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country

6.4.5 Blades

6.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country

6.5. Others

6.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.5.3. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 7: Marine Propeller Market, by Application

7.1. Overview

7.2. Merchant Ships

7.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

7.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

7.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

7.3. Naval Ships

7.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

7.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

7.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country

7.4. Recreational Boats

7.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

7.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

7.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country

7.5. Other Applications

7.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

7.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

7.5.3. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 8: Marine Propeller Market, by Sales Channel

8.1. Overview

8.2. Original Equipment Manufacturer

8.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

8.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

8.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

8.3. Aftermarket

8.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

8.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

8.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 9: Marine Propeller Market, by Region



Chapter 10: Company Profiles

10.1. Ab Volvo

10.1.1. Company Overview

10.1.2. Key Executives

10.1.3. Company Snapshot

10.1.4. Operating Business Segments

10.1.5. Product Portfolio

10.1.6. R&D Expenditure

10.1.7. Business Performance

10.1.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.2. Brunswick Corporation

10.2.1. Company Overview

10.2.2. Key Executives

10.2.3. Company Snapshot

10.2.4. Operating Business Segments

10.2.5. Product Portfolio

10.2.6. R&D Expenditure

10.2.7. Business Performance

10.3. Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

10.3.1. Company Overview

10.3.2. Key Executives

10.3.3. Company Snapshot

10.3.4. Operating Business Segments

10.3.5. Product Portfolio

10.3.6. R&D Expenditure

10.3.7. Business Performance

10.4. Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. Ltd. (Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.)

10.4.1. Company Overview

10.4.2. Key Executives

10.4.3. Company Snapshot

10.4.4. Operating Business Segments

10.4.5. Product Portfolio

10.4.6. R&D Expenditure

10.4.7. Business Performance

10.5. Man Energy Solutions

10.5.1. Company Overview

10.5.2. Key Executives

10.5.3. Company Snapshot

10.5.4. Product Portfolio

10.5.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.6. Nakashima Propeller Co. Ltd.

10.6.1. Company Overview

10.6.2. Key Executives

10.6.3. Company Snapshot

10.6.4. Product Portfolio

10.6.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.7. Rolls-Royce plc

10.7.1. Company Overview

10.7.2. Key Executives

10.7.3. Company Snapshot

10.7.4. Operating Business Segments

10.7.5. Product Portfolio

10.7.6. R&D Expenditure

10.7.7. Business Performance

10.7.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.8. Schottel Group

10.8.1. Company Overview

10.8.2. Key Executives

10.8.3. Company Snapshot

10.8.4. Product Portfolio

10.8.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.9. Veem Ltd.

10.9.1. Company Overview

10.9.2. Key Executives

10.9.3. Company Snapshot

10.9.4. Product Portfolio

10.9.5. Business Performance

10.9.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.10. Wartsila Oyj Abp

10.10.1. Company Overview

10.10.2. Key Executives

10.10.3. Company Snapshot

10.10.4. Operating Business Segments

10.10.5. Product Portfolio

10.10.6. Business Performance

10.10.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wrgukk

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets