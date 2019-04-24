The Worldwide Market for Mobile Wallets, 2019 - Featuring Analysis on Apple Pay's and Google Pay's Shares of E-Commerce Transactions in Selected Markets
The number of mobile wallet users worldwide is expected to reach a ten-digit figure in 2019, with a double-digit growth rate on the previous years, according to statistics cited in the report.
More than two-thirds of mobile wallet users live in Asia-Pacific, with China alone contributing close to 50%. Asia-Pacific mobile wallet users are not only the most numerous but also the most active users of mobile payment services and contribute the lion's share to global mobile wallet transaction value. The leading mobile wallet services in the region include Alipay, WeChat Pay, Paytm, PhonePe, LINE Pay, Rakuten Pay, GO-PAY and others.
Some of the global competitors in the mobile wallet space include Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay. Each of the three increased the number of covered markets during the past year, in addition to expanding the variety of supported payment features. Apple Pay outpaced competition among the equipment manufacturer solutions in the USA, but remained behind PayPal's app for in-store payment usage, according to surveys cited in the report. Overall, the number of proximity mobile payment users in the USA continues to grow and mobile wallet services are also increasingly used to conduct peer-to-peer transfers.
In Europe, Apple Pay and Google Pay achieved a single-digit share of E-Commerce transactions in 2018, the report reveals. However, consumers are still hesitant to pay with mobile wallets in-store, resulting in a low adoption rate in countries such as Germany and France. Lack of trust in the security of mobile payments was also one of the major barriers in Latin America, but despite this, the numbers of mobile wallet users in countries such as Argentina, Brazil, and Mexico are expected to grow.
