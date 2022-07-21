The Worldwide Market for Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostic Tests 2022: Paradigm Shift from Curative Medicine to Predictive, Personalized and Preemptive Medicine Presents Opportunities

Jul 21, 2022, 08:45 ET
DUBLIN , July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Worldwide Market for Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostic Tests, 9th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
As discussed in this report, The Worldwide Market for Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostic Tests, 9th Edition, POC testing has skyrocketed in the last 20 years as demand for accurate and rapid testing has blossomed both inside and outside the hospital setting.
Emerging technological innovations in smartphones, biosensors, lab-on-a-chip and wearable devices are influencing the POC landscape. The driving force behind these innovations in the health arena is to provide expedited diagnosis where the patient is seen or in the patient's home. The POC diagnostic industry will be part of a paradigm shift from curative medicine to predictive, personalized and preemptive medicine.
POC tests are performed in a wide range of geographical locations such as:
- Hospital departments such as emergency departments, operating rooms, intensive care units, and others
- Physicians' offices
- Hospital clinics
- Rural health clinics
- Student health clinics
- Retail clinics
- Pharmacies
- Homes - With testing performed by patients, visiting nurses, or other caregivers
- Nursing homes
- Prisons
The menu for point-of-care testing continues to expand. The traditional set of POC tests includes blood glucose testing, blood gas and electrolytes analysis, rapid coagulation testing, rapid cardiac markers diagnostics, drugs of abuse screening, urine strips testing, pregnancy testing, fecal occult blood analysis, hemoglobin diagnostics, infectious disease testing and cholesterol screening.
Moreover, POC test devices have contributed significantly to the growth of the overall diagnostics market over the past 10 years. More diagnostic manufacturers have pursued CLIA waiver status for their POC devices and CE Mark for POC or self-use. At the same time, more decentralized test venues invest in non-waived rapid tests and instruments.
POC testing appears to be headed for an even bigger role in diagnosis and monitoring patient care. New technologies are allowing POC devices to produce quantitative lab-quality test results that can be transferred automatically to an information system, a remote caregiver service for consultation or an electronic medical record. Rapid tests are beginning to fold into the point of care arena because they allow the physician to treat the patient before they leave the clinic or office.
Among the top and/or innovative competitors discussed within Corporate Profiles are:
- 1 Step Detect Associates
- Abbott Laboratories
- Abingdon Health
- Access Bio
- AccuBioTech Co
- ACON Laboratories
- Aerscher Diagnostics
- Akers Biosciences
- Alfa Scientific Designs
- American Bio Medica
- ARKRAY
- Artron Laboratories
- Ascensia Diabetes Care
- Ativa Medical Corp
- Atlas Link Biotech
- Audit Diagnostics
- Autobio Diagnostics
- Beckman Coulter
- Becton Dickinson
- Beijing Wantai Biological Pharmaceuticals
- Bhat Bio-Tech India Private Ltd.
- Binx health
- bioLytical Laboratories
- BioMedomics
- Biomeme
- Biomerica
- bioMerieux SA
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- Biosensia
- Biotron Diagnostics
- Boditech Med
- Boson Biotech
- BTNX
- Calypte Biomedical Corp
- Cepheid
- Chembio Diagnostics
- Church & Dwight
- Clarity Diagnostics
- Confirm Biosciences
- CTK Biotech
- Danaher Corporation
- Dexcom
- DIALAB
- DiaSys Diagnostic Systems
- Diazyme Laboratories
- DNA Electronics Ltd. (DNAe)
- Dr Fooke-Achterrath
- DxGen
- Eiken Chemical
- EKF Diagnostics
- ELITechGroup, Inc
- Enterix (Clinical Genomics)
- Eurobio Scientific
- Everlywell
- Exact Sciences
- EY Laboratories
- First Check Diagnostics
- GenBio
- Genedrive
- GenePOC
- GeTein Biotech Inc.
- GlysBy
- Helena Labs
- Hemosure
- HORIBA
- Immunosciences Lab
- Immunostics
- Mitra & Co Pvt
- JAL Innovation
- Jant Pharmacal
- LamdaGen Corp
- LifeScan
- LifeSign
- LightDeck Diagnostics
- Macherey-Nagel
- Medix Biochemica
- MedMira
- Medtronic
- Menarini Diagnostics
- Meridian BioScience
- MiCo BioMed USA
- Nano-Ditech Corporation
- NG Biotech
- Noble Medical
- Nova Biomedical
- NuGenerex Diagnostics
- Oasis Diagnostics
- Operon
- OPKO Health
- OraSure Technologies
- Polymedco
- Polymer Technologies (PTS Diagnostics)
- Preventis
- Princeton Biomeditech
- QuantuMDx Group
- Quidel
- Radiometer Medical
- Randox Labs
- RENESA UG
- Response Biomedical
- Reszon Diagnostics
- Rheonix
- Roche Diagnostics
- Savyon Diagnostics
- Sekisui Diagnostics
- Siemens Healthcare
- Sysmex
- TECHLAB
- Trinity Biotech
- Trividia Health
- Tulip Diagnostics
- VedaLab
- Veredus Laboratories
- Werfen
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Executive Summary
Chapter 2: Introduction and Overview
Chapter 3: POC Blood Glucose Tests
Chapter 4: POC Blood and Electrolytes Testing Market
Chapter 5: POC Rapid Coagulation
Chapter 6: POC Rapid Cardiac Markers
Chapter 7: POC Substance Abuse
Chapter 8: POC Pregnancy and Fertility Testing
Chapter 9: POC Colon Cancer Screening/Fecal Occult Blood Testing
Chapter 10: POC Infectious Disease Testing
Chapter 11: POC Lipid Testing
Chapter 12: POC Cancer Tumor Marker Testing
Chapter 13: POC Urine Testing
Chapter 14: Miscellaneous POC Testing
Chapter 15: Issues and Trends
- Overview
- Wearables
- Mobile Healthcare Technologies
- Telehealth
- Patient-centered Healthcare
- Breath Test Advances
- Regulatory Hurdles
- Reimbursement Challenges
- PAMA
- Competition
- POC and Molecular Diagnostics
- Funding Developments in POC
- OTC tests
- POC tests
- POC and Biosensors and Microfluidics
- China as a POC Market
- Emerging POC Technologies
- POC Connectivity
- Multiplexed POC Testing
- The Emergence of Non-invasive Technologies
- Saliva and Swab
- Optical Techniques
- Near-infrared Scanning
- Volatolomics
- POC and Antibiotic Resistance Concerns
- Artificial Intelligence in POC
- POC Future in Infectious Disease Diagnostics
- Supply Chain Delays
- Insurance Coverage for OTC Diagnostic Tests
Chapter 16: Total Global POC Testing Market and Competitor Analysis
Chapter 17: Corporate Profiles
