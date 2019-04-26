The Worldwide Market for Radar Level Transmitters to 2023 - Stringent Government Regulations Bodes Well for Growth

LONDON, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Radar Level Transmitters Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The radar level transmitters market will register a CAGR of almost 5% by 2023.

In the oil and gas industry, the quality of the final products mainly depends on the raw material separation process. The separation process recovers solvents and additives and extracts impurities. Interfaces are commonly present during the separation process, and reliable data regarding the actual interface level becomes crucial during hydrocarbon processing.

The increase in the rig count is mainly attributed to the gradual rise in offshore drilling projects, especially in the Gulf of Mexico. The rise in the number of projects is due to the stabilization of the crude oil price, which increased the profit margin for drilling and production companies.

Stringent government regulations

Implementation of these regulations aids in the use of high-quality radar level transmitters in the process industries to reduce the risk of overflow of hazardous substances. Industry standards that monitor potentially explosive environments, toxic gas performance, open path performance, and flame and gas system are expected to play a significant role as growth drivers. Therefore, strict emission standards will lead to the demand for high-quality and technologically advanced radar level transmitters in the process industries.



Availability of alternatives



Ultrasonic level transmitters due to their low cost, pose a major challenge to radar level transmitters. In addition, ultrasonic level transmitters are a type of NC transmitters, they have limited moving parts and require low maintenance. Thus, the availability of cost-efficient ultrasonic level transmitters is impacting the growth of the global radar level transmitters market.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be moderately fragmented and with the presence of several vendors. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



Key Players



ABB

Emerson Electric Co.

Endress+Hauser Management AG

Siemens

VEGA Grieshaber KG

Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER



Comparison by end-user

Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Chemical and petrochemicals - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Water and wastewater treatment - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Power - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Other end-users - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 10: MARKET TRENDS

Rising PPPs in water and wastewater treatment industry

Growing demand for wireless radar level transmitters

Technological advances in radar level transmitters

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

