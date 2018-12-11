The Worldwide Market for Self-tan Products Through 2019-2023 - Dominated by Estee Lauder Companies, Kao Corporation, L'Oreal Group, Procter & Gamble, and Unilever

DUBLIN, Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Self-tan Products Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Self-tan Products market will register a CAGR of more than 5% by 2023.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the advent of natural and organic ingredients in self-tan products. According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the availability of self-tan products with multiple benefits. Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the increasing substitutes for commercially manufactured self-tan products.

The advent of natural and organic ingredients in self-tan products is expected to help the self-tan products grow. The demand for incorporating natural and organic ingredients in self-tan products is increasing, which are safe, have no harmful side effects, and be of higher quality than most synthetic products.

Availability of self-tan products with multiple benefits

The growing popularity of self-tan products, such as lotions, gels, sprays, creams, and mousse, with multiple functionalities is a driving factor in the global self-tan products. The demand for multifunctional products is higher in developed countries, particularly in the US, Germany, Canada, and the UK.

Increasing substitutes for commercially manufactured self-tan products



There are several effective home remedies that can be alternatives to commercially manufactured self-tan products. Mass consumers opt for a well-known home remedy rather than cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. Natural home remedies are cheaper, easy to find, and have fewer side effects.

Key Players



Estee Lauder Companies

Kao Corporation

L'Oreal Group

Procter & Gamble

Unilever

Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Lotions - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Gels - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Other prominent drivers

Market challenges

Other prominent challenges

Impact of drivers and challenges

Market trends

Advent of natural and organic ingredients in self-tan products

Better self-tan product labeling and packaging improvements

Introduction of halal cosmetics in BPC industry

Other prominent trends

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Estee Lauder Companies

Kao Corporation

L'Oreal Group

Procter & Gamble

Unilever

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/34dwzn/the_worldwide?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

