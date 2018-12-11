The Worldwide Market for Self-tan Products Through 2019-2023 - Dominated by Estee Lauder Companies, Kao Corporation, L'Oreal Group, Procter & Gamble, and Unilever
The Self-tan Products market will register a CAGR of more than 5% by 2023.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the advent of natural and organic ingredients in self-tan products. According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the availability of self-tan products with multiple benefits. Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the increasing substitutes for commercially manufactured self-tan products.
The advent of natural and organic ingredients in self-tan products is expected to help the self-tan products grow. The demand for incorporating natural and organic ingredients in self-tan products is increasing, which are safe, have no harmful side effects, and be of higher quality than most synthetic products.
Availability of self-tan products with multiple benefits
The growing popularity of self-tan products, such as lotions, gels, sprays, creams, and mousse, with multiple functionalities is a driving factor in the global self-tan products. The demand for multifunctional products is higher in developed countries, particularly in the US, Germany, Canada, and the UK.
Increasing substitutes for commercially manufactured self-tan products
There are several effective home remedies that can be alternatives to commercially manufactured self-tan products. Mass consumers opt for a well-known home remedy rather than cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. Natural home remedies are cheaper, easy to find, and have fewer side effects.
Key Players
- Estee Lauder Companies
- Kao Corporation
- L'Oreal Group
- Procter & Gamble
- Unilever
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Market segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Lotions - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Gels - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Other prominent drivers
- Market challenges
- Other prominent challenges
- Impact of drivers and challenges
- Market trends
- Advent of natural and organic ingredients in self-tan products
- Better self-tan product labeling and packaging improvements
- Introduction of halal cosmetics in BPC industry
- Other prominent trends
PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Estee Lauder Companies
- Kao Corporation
- L'Oreal Group
- Procter & Gamble
- Unilever
