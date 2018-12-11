The Worldwide Market for Self-tan Products Through 2019-2023 - Dominated by Estee Lauder Companies, Kao Corporation, L'Oreal Group, Procter & Gamble, and Unilever

The "Global Self-tan Products Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Self-tan Products market will register a CAGR of more than 5% by 2023.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the advent of natural and organic ingredients in self-tan products. According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the availability of self-tan products with multiple benefits. Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the increasing substitutes for commercially manufactured self-tan products.

The advent of natural and organic ingredients in self-tan products is expected to help the self-tan products grow. The demand for incorporating natural and organic ingredients in self-tan products is increasing, which are safe, have no harmful side effects, and be of higher quality than most synthetic products.

Availability of self-tan products with multiple benefits

The growing popularity of self-tan products, such as lotions, gels, sprays, creams, and mousse, with multiple functionalities is a driving factor in the global self-tan products. The demand for multifunctional products is higher in developed countries, particularly in the US, Germany, Canada, and the UK.

Increasing substitutes for commercially manufactured self-tan products

There are several effective home remedies that can be alternatives to commercially manufactured self-tan products. Mass consumers opt for a well-known home remedy rather than cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. Natural home remedies are cheaper, easy to find, and have fewer side effects.

Key Players

  • Estee Lauder Companies
  • Kao Corporation
  • L'Oreal Group
  • Procter & Gamble
  • Unilever

Topics Covered

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

  • Market segmentation by product
  • Comparison by product
  • Lotions - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Gels - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Other prominent drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Other prominent challenges
  • Impact of drivers and challenges
  • Market trends
  • Advent of natural and organic ingredients in self-tan products
  • Better self-tan product labeling and packaging improvements
  • Introduction of halal cosmetics in BPC industry
  • Other prominent trends

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Estee Lauder Companies
  • Kao Corporation
  • L'Oreal Group
  • Procter & Gamble
  • Unilever

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/34dwzn/the_worldwide?w=5

