The Worldwide Market for Smoke Evacuation Systems, 2019 to 2024 - Dominated by CONMED Corporation, Medtronic, Ethicon, and Stryker Corporation

DUBLIN, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smoke Evacuation System Market by Product, Application, End-User - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smoke evacuation systems market is projected to reach USD 223 million by 2024 from USD 162 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.6%.

The adoption of smoke evacuation systems is growing across major healthcare markets mainly due to increased product availability of smoke evacuation systems, rising patient preference for minimally invasive surgeries, expansion in the target patient population needing surgical procedures, and wider acceptance and availability of relevant operating room protocols and guidelines for smoke evacuation.

As of 2018, the smoke evacuation systems market is dominated by CONMED Corporation (US), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Ethicon (US), Stryker Corporation (US).

The other prominent players in the smoke evacuation systems market include Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (US), KLS Martin LP (Germany), Utah Medical Products, Inc. (US), DeRoyal (US), Ecolab (US), Pall Corporation (US), Symmetry Surgical Inc. (US), ERBE Elektromedizin GmbH (Germany), I. C. Medical, Inc. (US), The Cooper Companies, Inc. (US), and Olympus Corporation (Japan), among others.

Smoke evacuation pencils & wands segment is expected to witness the highest growth in the smoke evacuation systems market during the forecast period



On the basis of product, the smoke evacuation systems market is segmented into smoke evacuating systems, smoke evacuation filters, smoke evacuation pencils & wands, smoke-evac fusion products shrouds, smoke evacuation tubings, and accessories.

The smoke evacuation pencils & wands segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to its growing adoption among healthcare facilities and its significant usage due to the safety benefits of creating a healthier environment for surgeons, nurses, technologists, and surgical teams.



Hospitals segment is expected to witness the highest growth of all end users in the smoke evacuation systems market during the forecast period



On the basis of end user, the smoke evacuation systems market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, cosmetic surgery centers, dental clinics, and veterinary healthcare providers. The hospitals segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the smoke evacuation systems market during the forecast period due to the large target population aiming for surgical treatments.

Moreover, factors such as the increasing preference for minimally invasive surgeries MIS, especially in hospital settings; developing healthcare infrastructure in emerging Asia Pacific, Latin American, and Middle Eastern countries; growing geriatric population; and favorable government policies and recommendations for the use of smoke evacuation systems in hospitals are likely to propel market growth.



Laparoscopic surgeries segment is expected to witness the highest growth of all applications in the smoke evacuation systems market during the forecast period.



On the basis of applications, the smoke evacuation systems market is segmented into medical aesthetic surgeries, laparoscopic surgeries, open general surgeries, and orthopedic surgeries. The laparoscopic surgeries segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the rising preference for minimally invasive surgical procedures.

Also, factors such as the advantages associated with laparoscopic procedures over conventional open surgery and the need to improve the working environment in the operating room are expected to drive market growth.



Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the market, by region, during the forecast period



The Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period majorly due to the increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases such as bypass heart procedures coupled with the rising target population; improvements in healthcare systems; rising medical tourism; increasing government initiatives for the modernization of healthcare infrastructure; and the increasing number of hospitals.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Currency Used for the Study

1.5 Major Market Stakeholders

1.6 Limitations



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Methodology Steps

2.2 Secondary and Primary Research Methodology

2.3 Market Size Estimation Methodology

2.4 Market Data Validation and Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Smoke Evacuation Systems: Market Overview

4.2 Smoke Evacuation Systems: Market Share, By Product, 2019 vs 2024

4.3 Smoke Evacuation Systems: Market Share, By End User, 2019 vs 2024

4.4 Smoke Evacuation Systems Application Market, By Region, 2019 (USD Million)

4.5 Geographical Snapshot of the Smoke Evacuation Systems Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increased Product Availability

5.2.1.2 Rising Patient Preference for Minimally Invasive Surgeries

5.2.1.3 Expansion in the Target Patient Population

5.2.1.4 Wider Acceptance & Availability of Relevant Operating Room Protocols & Guidelines

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Limited Clinical Evidence to Establish Operational Efficacy of Target Products

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Countries

5.2.3.2 Increasing Number of Elective Surgical Procedures

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Rising Price Pressures on Market Players

5.2.4.2 Procedural Concerns



6 Smoke Evacuation Systems Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Smoke Evacuating Systems

6.2.1 Stationary/Centralized Systems

6.2.2 Portable Systems

6.3 Smoke Evacuation Filters

6.3.1 Ultra-Low Penetration Air Filters

6.3.2 Charcoal Filters

6.3.3 In-Line Filters

6.3.4 Pre-Filters

6.4 Smoke Evacuation Pencils & Wands

6.5 Smoke-Evac Fusion Products

6.6 Smoke Evacuation Tubings

6.7 Accessories



7 Smoke Evacuation Systems Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Laparoscopic Surgeries

7.2.1 High Preference for Laparoscopic Surgery Will Drive Market Growth

7.3 Open General Surgeries

7.3.1 High Number of Open Surgeries Performed Will Drive Market Growth

7.4 Orthopedic Surgeries

7.4.1 Rising Risk of Bone Injuries and Road Accidents Will Favor the Growth of This Market Segment

7.5 Medical Aesthetic Surgeries

7.5.1 Increasing Awareness About Aesthetic Surgeries are Driving Market Growth



8 Smoke Evacuation Systems Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hospitals

8.2.1 Hospitals are the Largest End Users of Smoke Evacuation Systems

8.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

8.3.1 Ambulatory Surgical Centers to Witness the Highest Growth in the Smoke Evacuation Systems Market During the Forecast Period

8.4 Cosmetic Surgery Centers

8.4.1 Growing Number of Cosmetic Surgical Procedures Performed Worldwide to Drive the Adoption of Smoke Evacuation Systems

8.5 Dental Clinics

8.5.1 Increasing Awareness About Oral Health & Growing Number of Cosmetic Dental Procedures Performed to Support Market Growth

8.6 Veterinary Healthcare Providers

8.6.1 Growing Number of Surgical Procedures Performed to Drive Market Growth



9 Smoke Evacuation Systems Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.1.1 US Dominates the Market in North America

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Cancer, Need for Bariatric Surgery Will Contribute to the Growth of the Canadian Market

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Rising Geriatric Population is Likely to Accelerate Market Growth in This Region

9.3.2 France

9.3.2.1 Rising Awareness has Contributed to Market Growth in France

9.3.3 UK

9.3.3.1 Declining Number of Cosmetic Surgeries is Likely to Restrain Market Growth

9.3.4 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.1.1 Availability of Healthcare Reimbursement in the Country to Support the Market Growth in the Country

9.4.2 China

9.4.2.1 Rising Population Will Directly Contribute to Market Growth

9.4.3 India

9.4.3.1 Presence of Local Players May Affect the Prospects of Global Companies

9.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 RoW



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Product Launches and Approvals

10.3.2 Acquisitions

10.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.4.1 Competitive Leadership Mapping: Major Market Players (2017)

10.4.2 Visionary Leaders

10.4.3 Innovators

10.4.4 Dynamic Players

10.4.5 Emerging Companies



11 Company Profiles

11.1 CONMED Corporation

11.2 Coopersurgical Inc. (A Subsidiary of the Cooper Companies Inc.)

11.3 Deroyal

11.4 Ecolab

11.5 Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH

11.6 Ethicon (A Subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson Company)

11.7 I. C. Medical Inc.

11.8 KLS Martin

11.9 Medtronic PLC

11.10 Olympus Corporation

11.11 Pall Corporation (Subsidiary of Danaher)

11.12 Stryker Corporation

11.13 Symmetry Surgical Inc.

11.14 UTAH Medical Products Inc.

11.15 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.



