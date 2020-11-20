The Worldwide Medical Adhesives and Sealants Industry is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 7.5% Between 2020 and 2027

DUBLIN, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product; Application and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical adhesive and sealants market is expected to reach US$ 17,468.1 million in 2027 from US$ 9,867.9 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.5% from 2020-2027.

Growing number of medical implantation/transplantation procedures being carried out in the world and rising adoption of minimally invasive procedures are the major factors driving the growth of the medical adhesive and sealants market. However, complication related medical adhesives and sealants are hindering the growth of the market growth.

The minimally invasive procedures are among the preferred ones that are being adopted over the traditional open procedures such as endoscopic surgeries and diagnostic procedures, and robotic-assisted surgeries. The endoscopic surgical processes are widely used in the procedures related to heart, lungs, and stomach cancer; and kidney stone. The wounds are sealed post-procedure with surgical sutures, surgical staplers, sealants, or relevant adhesive tapes. However, due to technological advancements in wound closure methods, medical adhesives and sealants are among the preferred products. For instance, an inguinal hernia is among the most common disorders observed among men and women, with surgery being the only possible treatment. The primary type of repair procedures is open surgery and laparoscopy. According to OECD, there have been ~106,682 laparoscopic repairs of inguinal hernia in Germany in 2017. The medical adhesives and sealants are preferred for surgical sutures during laparoscopic repair as there is a minimal incision to the site of the procedure, thereby leading to the growth of the medical adhesives and sealants market.

The global medical adhesive and sealants market is segmented on the basis of product type and application. Based on product, the market is segmented into synthetic and natural. The market for the synthetic segment is further segmented acrylic, silicone, cyanoacrylate, polyethylene glycol, and others. Moreover, the market for the natural segment is subsegmented into collagen, fibrin, albumin, and others. The synthetic segment held a larger share of the market in 2019, and it is also is estimated to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Based on application, the medical adhesive and sealants market has been segmented into dental, internal, and external. The dental segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and the internal segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in during the forecast period.

Australian Research Council, World Health Organization (WHO), Centers For Disease Control and Prevention, European Medical Association, International Trade Administration, and Council for Scientific and Industrial Research are a few of the essential secondary sources referred to while preparing this report.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Global Medical Adhesive and Sealants Market - By Product

1.3.2 Global Medical Adhesive and Sealants Market - By Application

1.3.3 Global Medical Adhesive and Sealants Market - By Geography



2. Medical Adhesive and Sealants Market - Key Takeaways

2.1 Synthetic Segment Held Largest Share Of Product Segment In Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market

2.2 Asia-Pacific Region Is Expected to Show Remarkable Growth During the Forecast Period

2.3 Global Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market, By Geography (US$ Million)

2.4 Global Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market- Leading Country Markets (US$ Million)

2.5 Global Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market, Industry Landscape



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Global Medical Adhesive and Sealants Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America- PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe- PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific- PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East & Africa

4.2.5 South and Central America

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. Medical Adhesive and Sealants Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Number of MedicalImplant/Transplant Procedures

5.1.2 Rising Adoption of Minimally Invasive Procedures

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Complication Related Medical Adhesives and Sealants

5.3 Key Market OpportunitY

5.3.1 Wide Applications in Medical Devices and Drug Delivery Systems

5.4 Future Trend

5.4.1 Increasing Development in the Medical Adhesive and Sealant Technologies

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Medical Adhesive and Sealants Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Medical Adhesive and Sealants Market Revenue Forecast And Analysis

6.2 Global Medical Adhesive and Sealants Market, By Geography - Forecast And Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players



7. Medical Adhesive and Sealants Market Analysis - By Product

7.1 Overview

7.2 Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market Share, by Product, 2019 and 2027 (%)

7.3 Synthetic

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Synthetic: Medical Adhesives And Sealants Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.3.3 Acrylic

7.3.3.1 Overview

7.3.4 Acrylic: Medical Adhesives And Sealants Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.3.5 Silicone

7.3.5.1 Overview

7.3.5.2 Silicone: Medical Adhesives And Sealants Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.3.6 Cyanoacrylate

7.3.6.1 Overview

7.3.6.2 Cyanoacrylate: Medical Adhesives And Sealants Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.3.7 Polyethylene Glycol

7.3.7.1 Overview

7.3.7.2 Polyethylene Glycol: Medical Adhesives And Sealants Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.3.8 Others

7.3.8.1 Overview

7.3.8.2 Others : Medical Adhesives And Sealants Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4 Natural

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Natural: Medical Adhesives And Sealants Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4.3 Collagen

7.4.3.1 Overview

7.4.3.2 Collagen: Medical Adhesives And Sealants Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4.4 Fibrin

7.4.4.1 Overview

7.4.4.2 Fibrin: Medical Adhesives And Sealants Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4.5 Albumin

7.4.5.1 Overview

7.4.5.2 Albumin: Medical Adhesives And Sealants Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4.6 Others

7.4.6.1 Overview

7.4.6.2 Others: Medical Adhesives And Sealants Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



8. Medical Adhesives And Sealants Market Analysis - By Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Medical Adhesives And Sealants Market Share, by Application, 2019 and 2027 (%)

8.3 Dental

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Dental: Medical Adhesives And Sealants Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.3.3 Denture Bonding

8.3.3.1 Overview

8.3.4 Denture Bonding: Medical Adhesives And Sealants Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.3.5 Pit and Fissure Sealants

8.3.5.1 Overview

8.3.5.2 Pit and Fissure Sealants: Medical Adhesives And Sealants Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.3.6 Restorative Adhesives

8.3.6.1 Overview

8.3.6.2 Restorative Adhesives: Medical Adhesives And Sealants Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.3.7 Luting Cements

8.3.7.1 Overview

8.3.7.2 Luting Cements: Medical Adhesives And Sealants Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.3.8 Orthodontic Bonding

8.3.8.1 Overview

8.3.8.2 Orthodontic Bonding: Medical Adhesives And Sealants Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.3.9 Tray Adhesives

8.3.9.1 Overview

8.3.9.2 Tray Adhesives: Medical Adhesives And Sealants Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.3.10 Dental Surgical Tissue Bonding

8.3.10.1 Overview

8.3.10.2 Dental Surgical Tissue Bonding: Medical Adhesives And Sealants Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4 Internal

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Internal: Medical Adhesives And Sealants Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4.3 Bone

8.4.3.1 Overview

8.4.4 Bone: Medical Adhesives And Sealants Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4.5 Cardiovascular

8.4.5.1 Overview

8.4.5.2 Cardiovascular: Medical Adhesives And Sealants Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4.6 Cranial

8.4.6.1 Overview

8.4.6.2 Cranial: Medical Adhesives And Sealants Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4.7 Pulmonary

8.4.7.1 Overview

8.4.7.2 Pulmonary: Medical Adhesives And Sealants Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4.8 Abdominal

8.4.8.1 Overview

8.4.8.2 Abdominal: Medical Adhesives And Sealants Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4.9 Others

8.4.9.1 Overview

8.4.9.2 Others: Medical Adhesives And Sealants Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.5 External

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 External: Medical Adhesives And Sealants Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.5.3 Wound Dressing

8.5.3.1 Overview

8.5.3.2 Wound Dressing: Medical Adhesives And Sealants Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.5.4 Skin Tissue Adhesives

8.5.4.1 Overview

8.5.4.2 Skin Tissue Adhesives: Medical Adhesives And Sealants Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.5.5 Others

8.5.5.1 Overview

8.5.5.2 Others: Medical Adhesives And Sealants Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



9. Medical Adhesive and Sealants Market - Geographic Analysis

9.1 North America: Medical Adhesive and Sealants Market

9.2 Europe: Medical Adhesive and Sealants Market

9.3 Asia Pacific: Medical Adhesive and Sealants Market

9.4 Middle East & Africa: Medical Adhesive and Sealants Market

9.5 South and Central America: Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market



10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Medical Adhesive and Sealants Market

10.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.4 Rest of the World: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



11. Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market -Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.1 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)

11.2 Organic Developments

11.2.1 Overview

11.3 Inorganic Developments

11.3.1 Overview



12. Company Profiles

12.1 3M

12.2 GlaxoSmithKline plc.

12.3 Henkel AG & COMPANY, KGAA

12.4 Dentsply Sirona

12.5 Grunenthal

12.6 Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

12.7 Puritan Medical Products

12.8 Mactac

12.9 Dymax Corporation

12.10 B. Braun Melsungen AG



13. Appendix

13.1 About the Publisher

13.2 Glossary of Terms



