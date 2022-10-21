The Worldwide Medicine Equipment Industry is Expected to Reach $3.4 Billion by 2030

DUBLIN, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nuclear Medicine Equipment Market By Product, By Application, By End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report titled the Nuclear Medicine Equipment Market size was valued at $2.5 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $3.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Nuclear medicine equipment utilizes radioactive substances, which are introduced into the body either intravenously or orally in small quantities, to diagnose and treat various diseases. This equipment provides images by capturing the radiation from these radioactive medicines. This technique is used for the early diagnosis of a disease, as it tracks the molecular activities within the body. In addition, it is used to examine the immediate response to therapeutic interventions.

The key factors that drives the growth of the market are an increase in the prevalence of cancer, heart-related diseases, and neurological disorders has increased the importance of early disease diagnosis, which is expected to positively impact the market growth.

The growth of the nuclear medicine equipment market is driven by the availability of high-quality equipment, rise in the adoption of nuclear medicine equipment, and the emergence of innovative & advanced equipment. However, high cost of this equipment and their short half-life, high hospital expense, and high cost related to diagnostic imaging services hinder the market growth. In addition, the key players in the industry have adopted product launch as their key developmental strategy to expand their market foothold.



The nuclear medicine equipment market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, end user, and region. Depending on product, the market is bifurcated into single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) and positron emission tomography (PET). SPECT segment is fragmented into standalone and hybrid SPECT, while PET into standalone and hybrid PET.

By application, the market is categorized into cardiology, neurology, oncology, and others. By end user, it is classified into hospitals, imaging centers, and academic & research institutes. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Republic of South Africa, Argentina, and rest of LAMEA).



The key players in the global nuclear medicine equipment market include General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, Digirad Corporation, Mediso Medical Imaging Systems, Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Bozlu Holding, Neusoft Corporation, Compania Mexicana de Radiologia CGR, S.A de C.V., and SurgicEye GmbH.



Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the nuclear medicine equipment market analysis from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing nuclear medicine equipment market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the nuclear medicine equipment market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global nuclear medicine equipment market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Top player positioning

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market



CHAPTER 4: NUCLEAR MEDICINE EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY PRODUCT

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT)

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: NUCLEAR MEDICINE EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 Oncology

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 Neurology

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country

5.4 Cardiology

5.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3 Market analysis by country

5.5 Other Applications

5.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: NUCLEAR MEDICINE EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY END USER

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Market size and forecast

6.2 Hospitals

6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3 Market analysis by country

6.3 Imaging Centers

6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3 Market analysis by country

6.4 Academic and Research Institutes

6.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 7: NUCLEAR MEDICINE EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Top winning strategies

8.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

8.4. Competitive Dashboard

8.5. Competitive Heatmap

8.6. Key developments



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1 Simen Healthineers

9.1.1 Company overview

9.1.2 Company snapshot

9.1.3 Operating business segments

9.1.4 Product portfolio

9.1.5 Business performance

9.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.2 Fujifilm Holdings

9.2.1 Company overview

9.2.2 Company snapshot

9.2.3 Operating business segments

9.2.4 Product portfolio

9.2.5 Business performance

9.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.3 Canon Inc

9.3.1 Company overview

9.3.2 Company snapshot

9.3.3 Operating business segments

9.3.4 Product portfolio

9.3.5 Business performance

9.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.4 Digirad Corporation

9.4.1 Company overview

9.4.2 Company snapshot

9.4.3 Operating business segments

9.4.4 Product portfolio

9.4.5 Business performance

9.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.5 Mediso Medical Imaging Systems

9.5.1 Company overview

9.5.2 Company snapshot

9.5.3 Operating business segments

9.5.4 Product portfolio

9.5.5 Business performance

9.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.6 SurgicEye GmbH

9.6.1 Company overview

9.6.2 Company snapshot

9.6.3 Operating business segments

9.6.4 Product portfolio

9.6.5 Business performance

9.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.7 General Electric Company

9.7.1 Company overview

9.7.2 Company snapshot

9.7.3 Operating business segments

9.7.4 Product portfolio

9.7.5 Business performance

9.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.8 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

9.8.1 Company overview

9.8.2 Company snapshot

9.8.3 Operating business segments

9.8.4 Product portfolio

9.8.5 Business performance

9.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.9 bozlu holding

9.9.1 Company overview

9.9.2 Company snapshot

9.9.3 Operating business segments

9.9.4 Product portfolio

9.9.5 Business performance

9.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.10 Nuerosoft Medical Systems

9.10.1 Company overview

9.10.2 Company snapshot

9.10.3 Operating business segments

9.10.4 Product portfolio

9.10.5 Business performance

9.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rckt5v

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets