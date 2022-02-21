The Worldwide Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Industry will Reach $7.55 Billion by 2029

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With the increase of GNSS-dependent military platforms, there is an increase in jamming and interference devices to counter the efficiency of such platforms. There is rapid development in jammers and that forces countries especially those with electronic warfare to either modify and modernize existing GNSS systems or develop new ones to tackle growing jamming issues.



This report provides the transforming industry of GNSS anti-jamming solutions for military applications. The report reveals the strategies behind new technology reforms of anti-jam antennas and receivers and provides market opportunities hidden in the latest technology developments.



The report discusses technology adoption patterns for new anti-jamming technologies in various military organizations across the world. The report throws light on how various countries are preparing themselves for the new norms in electronic warfare and issues of jamming electronic munitions, aircraft, and battleships.



Global Military Ant-jamming markets are starting fresh. Many platforms using conventional anti-jamming methods and algorithms will need to replace their old technologies. The change has begun and it will see an acceleration from 2024. Before that many platforms will run tests and pilot projects. Those who have already started with the tests will rule the new electronic warfare authority.



In the U.S. and Europe, emphasis is more on the precision of PNT data by developing Assured PNT solutions is a growing field of technical and operation strategy. The US is stronger on developing APNT solutions and will be supplying the technology to European allies for laboratory and field testing from 2021. Anticipating the growing tensions in the South China Sea, the U.S. is preparing a new set of satellites, ground segment and anti-jamming, APNT solutions for ground, air, and seaborne platforms. The new solutions with anti-jamming and precision PNT capacities will be integrated into over 700 platforms



The report offers a detailed analysis of the global military GNSS anti-jamming market over the next eight years, and provides market size forecasts. Furthermore, it covers key technological and market trends in the industry and analyzes factors influencing demand for Military GNSS Anti-jamming systems.



The report finds that global GNSS anti-jamming markets will reach US$7.55 billion through 2029 from US$2.00 billion in 2021. The major growth of the market is anticipated from 2026 when the majority of deployments of new GNSS anti-jamming technology developments will take place in GPS Operational Control System (OCX), Assured PNT and M-code enabled antenna and receivers. You can learn more about these developments inside the report.



In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following:

Overview: Snapshot of the Military GNSS Anti-jamming market during 2021 - 2029, including highlights of the demand drivers, trends, and challenges. It also provides a snapshot of the spending concerning regions as well as by application, types, and platforms. It sheds light on the emergence of new platforms like APNT devices CRPA s and M-code enabled receivers

Market Dynamics: Insights into the technological developments in the space programs and anti-jam antennas and receivers and a detailed analysis of the changing war preferences of defense agencies around the world. It also analyzes changing industry structure trends and the challenges faced by the industry participants

Segment Analysis: Insights into the Military GNSS Anti-jamming market from a segmental perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each segment

Regional Review: Insights into present Military GNSS Anti-jamming market strength and future demand for top countries within a region

Regional Analysis: Insights into the Military GNSS Anti-jamming market from a regional perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each region

Trend Analysis - Key Defense Market: Analysis of the key markets in each region, providing an analysis of the Military GNSS Anti-jamming market platforms expected to be in demand in each region

Key Program Analysis: Details of the top programs in the Military GNSS Anti-jamming market are expected to be executed during the forecast period

Competitive landscape analysis: Analysis of competitive landscape of the global Military GNSS Anti-jamming market industry. It provides an overview of key defense companies, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Executive Summary



3 Current Technologies for Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems

3.1 Overview

3.2 Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS)

3.3 GNSS Anti-jamming System

3.4 M-code Signals

3.5 GNSS Anti-jamming Antenna Technology

3.5.1 Controlled Reception Pattern Antenna (CRPA)

3.5.2 Assured PNT Devices

3.5.3 Immune Satellite Navigation System (iSNS)

3.5.4 Anti-Jamming GNSS System for Unmanned vehicles

3.6 Anti-jam Receivers

3.6.1 BAE MicroGRAM-M GPS receiver

3.6.2 M-code enabled Receiver Cards

3.6.3 Defense Advanced GPS Receiver (DAGR)



4 Current Market Overview Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems

4.1 Overview

4.2 Approaches to Military GNSS Anti-Jamming

4.3 Leading Anti-jam Receivers

4.4 Leading Anti-jam Antenna

4.5 Airborne Anti-jamming Systems Contracts

4.6 Ground-based Anti-jamming Systems Contracts



5 Market Analysis and Forecast Factors

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Segmentation

5.2.1 Market segmentation by Regions

5.2.2 Market segmentation by system-element

5.2.3 Market segmentation by end-use

5.3 Forecast factors

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.2 Inhibitors

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.4 Challenges



6 Country Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 Military Grade GNSS Anti-jam Development in the U.S.

6.2.1 GPS Modernization

6.2.2 Next-Generation Operational Control System (OCX)

6.2.3 The US Air Force Military GPS User Equipment (MGUE) programs

6.3 GNSS Developments in Russia

6.4 GNSS Developments in Europe

6.5 GNSS Developments in China

6.6 GNSS Developments in Japan

6.7 GNSS Developments in India



7 Forecast Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Market to 2029 by Region



8 Forecast Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Market to 2029 by Technology



9 Forecast Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Market to 2029 by System Element

10 Forecast Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Market to 2029 by End-Use



11 Opportunity Analysis

11.1 End to End Assured PNT devices

11.2 M-code approved anti-jamming systems

11.3 Miniature and Lightweight Designs



12 Events based forecast to 2029 for the Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Events forecast factors

12.3 Global Market

12.4 Forecast by Technology

12.5 Forecast by Systems Element

12.6 Forecast by End-Use

12.6.1 Global Anti-jamming Satellite Technology Market by End-Use



13 Leading Companies in the Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Market

13.1 Antcom

13.1.1 Products and Services

13.1.2 GNSS Anti-jamming Products and Services

13.1.3 Recent contract wins

13.1.4 Recent Projects completed

13.1.5 Strategic Alliances

13.1.6 SWOT ANALYSIS

13.2 BAE Systems

13.2.1 Products & Services

13.2.2 Segment Revenue

13.2.3 Financial info (revenues, profit last 5 years)

13.2.4 GNSS Anti-jamming Products & Services

13.2.5 Recent contract wins

13.2.6 Recent Projects completed

13.2.7 SWOT ANALYSIS

13.3 Chelton Limited

13.3.1 Products & Services

13.3.2 GNSS Anti-jamming Products & Services

13.3.3 Recent contract wins

13.3.4 SWOT ANALYSIS

13.4 Collins Aerospace

13.4.1 Products & Services

13.4.2 Financial info (revenues, profit last 5 years)

13.4.3 GNSS Anti-jamming Products & Services

13.4.4 Recent contract wins

13.5 Elbit Systems

13.5.1 Products & Services

13.5.2 Segment Revenue

13.5.3 Financial info (revenues, profit last 5 years)

13.5.4 GNSS Anti-jamming Products & Services

13.5.5 Recent contract wins

13.5.6 Strategic Alliances

13.5.7 SWOT ANALYSIS

13.6 General Dynamics

13.6.1 Products & Services

13.6.2 Segment Revenue

13.6.3 Financial info (revenues, profit last 5 years)

13.6.4 GNSS Anti-jamming Products & Services

13.6.5 Recent contract wins

13.6.6 Strategic Alliances

13.6.7 SWOT ANALYSIS

13.7 Hertz Systems Ltd Sp. z o. o.

13.7.1 Products & Services

13.7.2 GNSS Anti-jamming Products and Services

13.7.3 SWOT ANALYSIS

13.8 Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

13.8.1 Products & Services

13.8.2 GNSS Anti-jamming Products & Services

13.8.3 Recent contract wins

13.8.4 Strategic Alliances

13.8.5 SWOT ANALYSIS

13.9 Lockheed Martin

13.9.1 Products & Services

13.9.2 Segment Revenue

13.9.3 Financial info (revenues, profit last 5 years)

13.9.4 GNSS Anti-jamming Products & Services

13.9.5 Recent contract wins

13.9.6 Strategic Alliances

13.9.7 SWOT ANALYSIS

13.10 Mayflower Communications Company Inc.

13.10.1 Products and Services

13.10.2 GNSS Anti-jamming Products and Services

13.10.3 Recent contract wins

13.10.4 SWOT ANALYSIS

13.11 NovAtel Inc. (Hexagon)

13.11.1 Products and Services

13.11.2 Segment Revenue

13.11.3 Financial info (revenues, profit last 5 years)

13.11.4 GNSS Anti-jamming Products and Services

13.11.5 Recent contract wins

13.11.6 Recent Projects completed

13.11.7 Strategic Alliances

13.11.8 SWOT ANALYSIS

13.12 Orolia

13.12.1 Products and Services

13.12.2 GNSS Anti-jamming Products and Services

13.13 Raytheon

13.13.1 Products & Services

13.13.2 Segment Revenue

13.13.3 Financial info (revenues, profit last 5 years)

13.13.4 GNSS Anti-jamming Products & Services

13.13.5 Recent contract wins

13.13.6 Strategic Alliances

13.13.7 SWOT ANALYSIS

13.14 Thales

13.14.1 Products & Services

13.14.2 Segment Revenue

13.14.3 Financial info (revenues, profit last 5 years)

13.14.4 GNSS Anti-jamming Products & Services

13.14.5 Recent contract wins

13.14.6 Strategic Alliances

13.14.7 SWOT ANALYSIS

13.15 TUALCOM

13.15.1 Products and Services

13.15.2 GNSS Anti-jamming Products and Services



14 Conclusions and recommendations



15 About the Publisher

16 Appendices

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lxiuwm

