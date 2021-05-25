The Worldwide Monoethylene Glycol Industry is Expected to Reach Over $53 Billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 6% from 2021

DUBLIN, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Monoethylene Glycol (Meg) Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The monoethylene glycol (MEG) market is expected to reach over US$ 53.25 Bn by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period 2021-2029.



Monoethylene is a colorless, odorless liquid which is known as the daughter product of ethylene oxide. Diethylene oxide and triethylene dioxide are the coproducts obtained in the manufacturing process of monoethylene glycol. Monoethylene glycol is widely used in various end-user industries. The major applications of monoethylene glycol range from textile industry to packaging industry. It is used as a raw material in the manufacture of polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polyester fiber and coolant & antifreeze among others. Hence high demand is reported from various end-user industries worldwide.



Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of global monoethylene glycol market in 2020. China is known as the global textile manufacturer. Polyester is manufactured using monoethylene glycol. These fibers are used on a large scale in the textile industry to manufacture casual wear and sportswear among other apparels. Hence, high demand from the textile industry is boosting growth of monoethylene glycol in the global market. Polyethylene terephthalate accounted as the fastest growing application of MEG in the market. PET is majorly used in the manufacture of bottles and packaging products. Therefore, growing packaging industry and high consumption of PET in this industry is driving the growth of global monoethylene glycol in the market. Monoethylene glycol is also projected to experience growing demand from the automotive industry. It is used in manufacturing automotive coolant and antifreeze. It is also used as a deicing agent in the snowy areas worldwide. Hence, high demand from various end-user industries for different applications has led to growth of global monoethylene glycol market.



The purpose of this strategic research study is to provide company executives, industry investors, and industry participants with in-depth insights to enable them make informed strategic decisions regarding the opportunities in the global monoethylene glycol (MEG) market.

