The Worldwide Nasal Cannula Industry is Expected to Reach $7.9 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 4% from 2021

The Global Nasal Cannula Market size is expected to reach $7.9 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 4% CAGR during the forecast period. The nasal cannula refers to medical equipment which is used to provide oxygen to people when they are unable to get a sufficient amount of oxygen for optimum body functioning. This condition arises due to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), other respiratory disorders, and allergic reactions, or environmental change. Nasal cannulas are connected to the oxygen sources. They are easy to use, lightweight, and affordable. Nasal cannula finds potential applications in hospital settings, clinics, at home, or on the go.



Moreover, a nasal cannula is considered as a medical device that is a small and flexible tube. It consists of two open prongs that are intended to put just inside the nostrils. These tubes are connected to an oxygen source and supply a steady stream of medical-grade oxygen in the nose to facilitate the breathing process among patients. The low oxygen concentration is used to deliver oxygen with the help of nasal cannulas. For higher concentration oxygen supply, high-flow cannulas are also available in the market. These nasal cannulas allow output somehow similar to continuous positive airway pressure systems (CPAP). Nasal cannulas are less invasive if compared to other oxygen delivery systems. In contrast to facemask, the nasal cannulas don't interrupt regular eating and talking. These small nasal cannulas are portable in nature.



The increasing occurrence of respiratory diseases, growing geriatric population, and rising adoption are the factors accrediting to the market growth of nasal cannula across the globe. Furthermore, the ongoing Covid 19 pandemic has also increased the demand for nasal cannulas in many countries. Thus, the key players are focused to increase the production of the nasal cannula in order to meet the demand swiftly.



The major market players are aiming at research & development activities and technological advancement to bring more flexible and comfortable nasal cannula in the market. It facilitates more application of nasal cannula in the treatment of several indications. The extensive distribution network and the increasing e-commerce facility have empowered the availability of the products across the globe resulted in the increasing adoption of these products and thus, driving the market growth of the nasal cannula.



COVID-19 Impact



The sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 has a severe impact on the healthcare system all across the globe. This disease was first detected in Wuhan City in 2019, and declared a global pandemic by the WHO as a pandemic that has affected almost all the countries around the world. Predominantly, the community patient population is at greater risk of infection. At the same time, they are facing the potential failure of proper medication due to the pandemic. It is a human-to-human transmission. According to the WHO, more than 3300 clinicians have been infected in China and around 1116 clinicians infected in Italy by 13 March 2020.



By the end of Room surfaces in the vicinity of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) symptomatic patients and 2020, millions and millions of people including healthcare workers are affected by this disease across the world. In certain regions, it has been recognized as a deadly disease mainly due to the lack of proper healthcare facilities. As COVID-19 is a respiratory disease, it mainly affects the lungs. The primary strategy for treating COVID-19 patients is to provide supportive care like oxygen therapy. Hypoxemic patients need a high-flow nasal cannula (HFNC) to improve oxygenation. Hence, the COVID-19 pandemic has a positive impact on the demand for nasal cannula. The market is facing a very high demand and thus, created various lucrative opportunities for the market players during the pandemic.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Nasal Cannula Market, by Material

1.4.2 Global Nasal Cannula Market, by End Use

1.4.3 Global Nasal Cannula Market, by Type

1.4.4 Global Nasal Cannula Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market composition and scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Global Nasal Cannula Market by Material

3.1 Global Plastic Market by Region

3.2 Global Silicone Market by Region



Chapter 4. Global Nasal Cannula Market by End Use

4.1 Global Hospitals Market by Region

4.2 Global Long Term Care Centers Market by Region

4.3 Global Ambulatory Healthcare Services Market by Region

4.4 Global Other End Uses Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Nasal Cannula Market by Type

5.1 Global Low Flow Nasal Cannula Market by Region

5.2 Global High Flow Nasal Cannula Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Nasal Cannula Market by Region



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1 Allied Healthcare Products, Inc.

7.1.1 Company Overview

7.1.2 Financial Analysis

7.1.3 Regional Analysis

7.1.4 Research & Development Expenses

7.2 Besmed Health Business Corporation

7.2.1 Company Overview

7.3 ResMed, Inc.

7.3.1 Company Overview

7.3.2 Financial Analysis

7.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.3.4 Research & Development Expense

7.3.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.3.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

7.4 Teleflex, Inc.

7.4.1 Company Overview

7.4.2 Financial Analysis

7.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.4.4 Research & Development Expense

7.4.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.4.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

7.5 Medical Depot, Inc. (Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare)

7.5.1 Company Overview

7.6 Fairmont Medical Products Pty. Ltd.

7.6.1 Company Overview

7.7 Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Limited

7.7.1 Company Overview

7.7.2 Financial Analysis

7.7.3 Regional Analysis

7.7.4 Research & Development Expense

7.7.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.7.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

7.8 Sunset Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

7.8.1 Company Overview

7.8.2 Recent strategies and developments:

7.8.2.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

7.9 Smiths Group PLC

7.9.1 Company Overview

7.9.2 Financial Analysis

7.9.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.9.4 Research & Development Expenses

7.10. Flexicare Medical Ltd.

7.10.1 Company Overview

7.10.2 Recent strategies and developments:

7.10.2.1 Acquisition and Mergers:



