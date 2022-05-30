The Worldwide Near-Eye Display Industry is Expected to Reach $5.3 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Near-Eye Display Market by Technology (TFT LCD, OLEDoS, LCoS, MicroLED, AMOLED, DLP, Laser Beam Scanning), Device Type (AR, VR), Vertical (Consumer, Medical, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive) and Geography - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global near-eye display market is estimated to be USD 1.7 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 5.3 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 24.7% during the forecast period.

The market has a promising growth potential due to several factors, including the emergence of metaverse, surge in the use of OLEDoS microdisplays, and rising adoption of AR and VR devices.



Near-eye displays are becoming popular in emerging fields of virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and wearable computing. They have the power to create novel experiences that potentially revolutionize applications in aerospace &defense, medical, automotive, consumer, and several other sectors. Further, the small form factor, light weight, high portability, very low power consumption, and the ability to see-through are some key advantages of near-eye display solutions, boosting their demand.



OLEDoS: The fastest-growing segment of the near-eye display market, by technology



OLED technology-based near-eye displays are fabricated on a silicon surface called silicon-based OLED or OLEDoS. OLEDoS technology has a driving circuit based on semiconductor CMOS silicon rather than the TFT line. Hence, the technology has better specifications in terms of resolution and size than other technologies deployed in near-eye displays. Also, market players have started adopting organic growth strategies to strengthen their portfolio of OLEDoS technology-based near-eye display products. For example, SeeYA Technology started manufacturing OLEDoS displays for smart wearables in 2020. Therefore, the market for OLEDoS technology-based near-eye displays is likely to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.



Medical: The largest growing vertical of the near-eye display market



With the ongoing advancements in the healthcare sector, the medical industry is likely to be the fastest-growing market for near-eye displays during the forecast period. Technological advancements include VR diagnostics, VR surgery, and AR for visualization and training assistance. Further, ongoing developments in the AR and VR markets are expected to propel the growth of the near-eye display market.



North America: The largest region in the near-eye display market



North America led the near-eye display market in 2021. Investments in display technologies made by the major players in the US have led the market growth in this region. The increased adoption of new technologies, such as LCoS, OLEDoS, and AMOLED, in the near-eye display products by North American players such as Kopin Corporation; eMagin Corporation; Syndiant, Inc.; and several other leading companies is the key driving factor for the market growth in the region. Moreover, the growing use of smartphones, the rising consumption of smart electronic devices, and the surging demand for AR and VR technologies in healthcare applications also boost the near-eye display market growth in the region.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Realistic Scenario

3.2 Optimistic Scenario

3.3 Pessimistic Scenario

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Near-Eye Display Market

4.2 Near-Eye Display Market, by Device Type

4.3 Market, by Technology

4.4 Market, by Country

4.5 Near-Eye Display Market, by Region

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Use of OLEDoS Microdisplays in Newer Applications Such as Projection, Imaging, Smart Glasses

5.2.1.2 Surging Adoption of AR Devices in Different Verticals

5.2.1.3 Growing Popularity of Metaverse

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Health Issues Associated with Excessive Use of AR and VR Devices

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Focus of Market Players on Filing Patents and Spending More on R&D Activities

5.2.3.2 Increasing Investments by Technology Giants in Development of Innovative Near-Eye Display Products

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Developing Power-Efficient Near-Eye Displays with High Resolution and Brightness

5.2.4.2 Minimizing Latency for AR and VR Displays

5.3 Supply Chain Analysis

5.4 Trends and Disruptions Impacted Customers

5.4.1 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Market Players

5.5 Market Ecosystem

5.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.7 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria

5.7.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process

5.7.2 Buying Criteria

5.8 Case Studies

5.8.1 Transformation of Dental Surgeries with Moverio Smart Glasses

5.8.2 Virtual Reality-based Training for Employees

5.9 Pricing Analysis

5.9.1 Average Selling Price Trend

5.10 Trade Analysis

5.11 Patent Analysis, 2012-2022

5.12 Key Conferences & Events, 2022-2023

5.13 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

6 Near-Eye Display Market, by Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 TFT LCD

6.2.1 Use of Single Transistor by TFT LCD for Quicker Reaction Time Propels Market Growth

6.3 AMOLED

6.3.1 Pixel-By-Pixel Illumination Control, High Contrast Ratio, and Wide Viewing Angles Offered by AMOLED Technology Support Market Growth

6.4 LCoS

6.4.1 Diversified Applications of LCoS to Augment Its Demand for Microdisplays in Projectors, Electronic Viewfinders, and Head-Mounted Displays

6.5 OLEDoS

6.5.1 Application of OLEDoS Technology in VR and MR Devices Stimulates Market Growth

6.6 MicroLED

6.6.1 MicroLED Aims to Overcome Limitations of Both OLED and LCD Video Display Technology

6.7 DLP

6.7.1 Increased Brightness, Low Cost, and High Optical Efficiency are Key Advantages of DLP Technology

6.8 Laser Beam Scanning

6.8.1 Laser Beam Scanning Display Find Application in AR and MR Devices

7 Near-Eye Display Market, by Device Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 AR Devices

7.2.1 Increasing Application Areas of AR Devices to Accelerate Demand for Near-Eye Displays

7.3 VR Devices

7.3.1 Rising Focus of Major Players on Launching VR Devices Based on Cutting-Edge Technologies to Boost Market Growth

7.4 Others

8 Components of Near-Eye Display

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Image Generators

8.2.1 Image Generator is Near-Eye Display Component That Helps Attain Image Contrast, Resolution, and Color

8.3 Optical Combiners

8.3.1 Immersive and Augmented Optical Combiner is Critical Element in Near-Eye Display

8.4 Imaging Optics

8.4.1 Pupil Forming and Non-Pupil Forming Imaging Optics are Crucial Parts of Near-Eye Displays

9 Near-Eye Display Market, by Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Consumer

9.2.1 Early Adoption of AR and VR Devices in Gaming Applications Bolsters Growth of Consumer Segment

9.3 Automotive

9.3.1 Virtual Prototyping and Driving Simulation Foster Growth of Automotive Segment

9.4 Aerospace & Defense

9.4.1 Simulation Training Would be Key Factor for Adoption of Near-Eye Display-based HMDs in Aerospace & Defense Vertical

9.5 Medical

9.5.1 Technological Advances in Healthcare Sector to Support Fastest Growth Rate of Medical Segment in Near-Eye Display Market

9.6 Others

10 Near-Eye Display Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Near-Eye Display Overview

11.2 Market Evaluation Framework

11.2.1 Product Portfolio

11.2.2 Regional Focus

11.2.3 Manufacturing Footprint

11.2.4 Organic/Inorganic Strategies

11.3 Market Share Analysis, 2021

11.4 Five-Year Company Revenue Analysis

11.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant

11.5.1 Star

11.5.2 Emerging Leader

11.5.3 Pervasive

11.5.4 Participant

11.6 Company Footprint

11.7 Competitive Situations and Trends

11.7.1 Product Launches

11.7.2 Deals

11.7.3 Others

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Key Companies

12.1.1 Sony Group Corporation

12.1.2 Himax Technologies, Inc.

12.1.3 Kopin Corporation

12.1.4 eMagin Corporation

12.1.5 MICROOLED Technologies

12.1.6 BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd.

12.1.7 Syndiant, Inc.

12.1.8 Plessey

12.1.9 JBD Xianyao Display Technology

12.1.10 TriLite Technologies GmbH

12.1.11 Texas Instruments Incorporated

12.1.12 EXALOS AG

12.1.13 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

12.1.14 Tianma Microelectronics Co. Ltd.

12.2 Other Players

12.2.1 HOLOEYE Photonics AG

12.2.2 Compound Photonics

12.2.3 Shenzhen Anpo Intelligence Technology Co. Ltd.

12.2.4 SeeYA Technology Corporation

12.2.5 Optecks, LLC.

12.2.6 Shenzhen Microtech Technology Co. Ltd.

12.2.7 Shenzhen Toppop Electronic Co. Ltd.

12.2.8 Shanghai Top Display Optoelectronics Technology Co. Ltd.

12.2.9 Truly International Holdings Ltd.

12.2.10 Hupan Optoelectronics Technology (Jiangsu) Co. Ltd.

12.2.11 OQmented GmbH

12.2.12 Infineon Technologies AG

12.2.13 STMicroelectronics

12.2.14 Ultimems Inc.

12.2.15 MicroVision

12.2.16 Mirrorcle Technologies Inc.

12.2.17 Maradin Ltd.

13 Appendix

