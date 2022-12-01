The Worldwide Near-Eye Display Industry is Expected to Reach $6.7 Billion by 2028 at a 25% CAGR

DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Near-Eye Display Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Device Type, By Vertical, By Technology, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Near-Eye Display Market size is expected to reach $6.7 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 25% CAGR during the forecast period.

Near-eye displays are a type of head-mounted display that immerses the user in a virtual environment (VR) or augments the real world (AR) by superimposing digital information or anything in between on the 'cross/extended reality' spectrum (XR). In addition, near-eye displays response to head movement and allow manipulation and interaction with objects.

Along with that, near-eye displays, which have recently inundated the market, have the ability to generate innovative experiences that could transform industries such as healthcare, communication, entertainment, and manufacturing, among others.



Since its development in the last century, a near-eye display, also known as a head-mounted display, has been a critical method for providing humans with virtual pictures. In particular, an ultra-wide field of view (FOV), obvious depth cues, and a compact form factor with acceptable weight are required for the ultimate implementation of the commercial near-eye display.

Freeform surface elements may be an effective technique to achieve not just a large field of view but also a better and lighter image, but their weight and volume make them unwearable. Implementing reflective mirrors into the system, substituting the spherical lens category with a wedge-shaped freeform prism, and using gradient index lenses are all possible options.



The growing and evolving culture of gaming among millennials and gen Z are contributing to the increasing popularity of VR and AR technology, especially in gaming products and events.

In addition, various gaming events are using products using near-eye display technology in order to provide a better experience to the audience and participants. Along with that, the rise in the usage of VR and AR technology in the entertainment industry for creating different content is expected to further accelerate the demand and growth of the near-eye display market in the coming years.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



COVID-19, a fatal respiratory virus that originated in China, has infected millions of people around the world. The influence of COVID-19 on the near-eye display market and customer demand in the current context is unknown. On the other hand, because China is home to the bulk of microdisplay makers, device production is projected to decline in the near future.

Also, many microdisplay-related research and development activities, as well as new product releases, were postponed and component supply was affected as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. In addition, the temporary ban on imports or exports by various governments as well as the shutdown of manufacturing units has significantly impacted the supply chain of near-eye displays.



Market Growth Factors:



Growing usage of OLEDoS microdisplays in latest applications



With the developments in technologies and the introduction of various advanced components, the demand for better performance products is expected to increase.

In this case, due to enhanced qualities such as greater contrast, faster response time, lower weight, negligible image blurring, more compact size, and a wider operational temperature range than LCDs, OLEDoS microdisplays are gaining traction in the market among key players. Because they are widely employed in EVFs and HMDs, they have outperformed traditional LCD and LCoS microdisplay technologies.



Rising investments by companies in the development of advanced products



Technology behemoths are concentrating their efforts on cooperating and partnering with businesses that generate and deliver value to their clients. Meta, Apple, Microsoft Corporation, and the Samsung Group are all investing extensively in the development of cutting-edge near-eye display modules, which provide effective and efficient performance.

In addition, several research institutes are investigating AR technology for a variety of goods and applications. Along with that, the increasing R&D activities by the companies and manufacturers are contributing to the rise in the number of near-year display products in the market.



Marketing Restraining Factor:



Increase in demand for electric and semi-autonomous vehicles



There has been a significant increase in overall demand for electric and semi-autonomous vehicles in recent years across the world. The need for head-up displays is rising as these vehicles become more popular. Semi-autonomous vehicles can sense their surroundings and navigate to their destination with minimal human assistance.

This type of car may be controlled using voice commands. The main goal of these vehicles is to make driving safer and more convenient. Advanced features in semi-autonomous vehicles include park assistance, front collision avoidance, and adaptive cruise control.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.1.1 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Recent Strategies Deployed in Near-Eye Display Market



Chapter 4. Global Near-Eye Display Market by Device Type

4.1 Global VR Devices Market by Region

4.2 Global AR Devices Market by Region

4.3 Global Others Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Near-Eye Display Market by Vertical

5.1 Global Consumer Market by Region

5.2 Global Automotive Market by Region

5.3 Global Aerospace & Defense Market by Region

5.4 Global Medical Market by Region

5.5 Global Others Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Near-Eye Display Market by Technology

6.1 Global TFT LCD Market by Region

6.2 Global AMOLED Market by Region

6.3 Global LCoS Market by Region

6.4 Global OLEDOS Market by Region

6.5 Global MicroLED Market by Region

6.6 Global DLP & Laser Beam Scanning Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Near-Eye Display Market by Region



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1 Kopin Corporation

8.1.1 Company Overview

8.1.2 Financial Analysis

8.1.3 Regional Analysis

8.1.4 Research & Development Expenses

8.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.1.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.1.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.2 Sony Corporation

8.2.1 Company Overview

8.2.2 Financial Analysis

8.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.2.4 Research & Development Expenses

8.2.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.2.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.2.6 SWOT Analysis

8.3 eMagin Corporation

8.3.1 Company Overview

8.3.2 Financial Analysis

8.3.3 Regional Analysis

8.3.4 Research & Development Expenses

8.3.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.3.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.4 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group)

8.4.1 Company Overview

8.4.2 Financial Analysis

8.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.4.4 Research & Development Expense

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Texas Instruments, Inc.

8.5.1 Company Overview

8.5.2 Financial Analysis

8.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.5.4 Research & Development Expense

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Tianma Microelectronics Co., Ltd.

8.6.1 Company Overview

8.7 Himax Technologies, Inc.

8.7.1 Company Overview

8.7.2 Financial Analysis

8.7.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.7.4 Research & Development Expenses

8.7.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.7.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.8 BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd.

8.8.1 Company Overview

8.8.2 Financial Analysis

8.8.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.8.4 Research & Development Expense

8.8.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.8.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.9 MICROOLED Technologies

8.9.1 Company Overview

8.10. Syndiant, Inc.

8.10.1 Company Overview



