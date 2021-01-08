The Worldwide NFC Industry is Expected to Reach $34.9 Billion by 2025

DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global NFC Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Device Operating Mode (Reader Emulation, Peer-To-Peer, Card Emulation), Offering (Non-Auxiliary Products, Auxiliary Products, Softwares), Application and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The world's NFC market is expected to grow from USD 18 billion in 2020 to USD 34.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 14.2%.



The major factors driving the growth of the NFC market are the increasing trend of mobile commerce and growing adoption of the wearable technology. However, the issue of short-range communication is expected to restrain the growth of the market.



Reader emulation is attributed to hold largest share of the NFC market in 2019



The market for reader emulation is projected to witness highest growth in the NFC market for the forecast period, as the majority of mobile phone and retail applications use NFC chip in reader emulation mode. There is high adoption of NFC-based mobile wallets, such as Goggle pay, Samsung pay, Apple Pay, and Android Pay, which are expected to witness the highest CAGR in the coming years, owing to the high demand originating from payments.



Software to witness highest growth in NFC market in coming years



The software segment is expected to witness the highest growth in the NFC market in the coming years owing to the integration of its functionalities into routers, infotainment systems, wearable electronic devices, and other NFC-enabled devices. Additionally, more innovative software applications are expected to be launched in the coming years.



Consumer electronics accounted for a major share of the overall NFC market



Consumer electronics is the largest application industry for NFC and accounted for a major share of the overall NFC market with the commercialization of the technology in smartphones, media tablets, smart TVs, set-top boxes, and gaming consoles. There has been an increase in the production of NFC-based interfaces, which enable users to control devices using this short-range communication technology.



APAC to witness highest CAGR of NFC market during the forecast period



The NFC market in APAC is foreseen to grow at a significant rate. The growth of the NFC market in APAC is mainly driven by increasing developments (such as R&D activities, investments, and partnerships among companies) related to NFC in countries such as Japan, China, and South Korea. Additionally, it has some of the world's fastest-growing and leading industrialized economies. It is witnessing dynamic changes in the adoption of new technologies and advancements in organizations across industries.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the NFC Market

3.2 Pre-COVID-19

3.3 Post-COVID-19

3.4 Application Impact

3.5 Regional Impact



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the NFC Market

4.2 NFC Market, by Offering

4.3 NFC Market in APAC, by Country and by Application

4.4 NFC Market, by Device Operating Mode

4.5 NFC Market, by Geography



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Trend of Mobile Commerce

5.2.1.2 Growing Adoption of Wearable Technology

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Issue of Short-Range Communication

5.2.2.2 Security Concerns Related to NFC

5.2.2.3 Competition from Substitute Payment Methods

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Urbanization in Emerging Economies

5.2.3.2 Online and In-Store Payment

5.2.3.3 Increasing Penetration of Contactless Technology

5.2.3.4 Growing Need for Connectivity Between Different Devices

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Awareness About the Benefits of NFC

5.2.4.2 Need for Intermediaries' Gateway for Mobile Payment

5.3 Supply Chain Analysis

5.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.5 Pricing Analysis

5.6 Trade Analysis

5.7 Ecosystem

5.8 Important Innovations and Patent Registrations, 2017-2019

5.9 Technology Analysis

5.10 Tariff and Regulatory Standards

5.11 Case Studies



6 NFC Market, by Device Operating Mode

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Reader Emulation

6.2.1 Reader Emulation Mode is Used When the NFC Device is Used to Read Data from Mandated NFC Tags

6.3 Peer-To-Peer

6.3.1 Peer-To-Peer Mode Enables a Link-Level Communication Between the Two NFC Devices

6.4 Card Emulation

6.4.1 NFC Device Works as a Contactless Smart Card in Card Emulation Mode



7 NFC Market, by Offering

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Non-Auxiliary Products

7.2.1 NFC ICs & Antennas

7.2.1.1 NFC ICs Serve Applications Such as Ticketing and Transit System, Product Identification and Authentication

7.2.2 NFC Tags

7.2.2.1 NFC Tags are Widely Used for Proximity and Vicinity Identification

7.2.3 NFC Readers

7.2.3.1 NFC Readers are the Active Components in Transactions

7.3 Auxiliary Products

7.3.1 NFC Micro SD Cards

7.3.1.1 NFC Micro SD Card is an External Module Inserted in a Mobile Phone That Communicates with the External NFC Tag

7.3.2 NFC SIM/UICC Cards

7.3.2.1 SIM Cards with NFC Chips Embedded on Them are Expected to be a Worldwide Standard

7.3.3 NFC Covers

7.3.3.1 NFC Covers are Used by Consumers Especially for Non-NFC Mobile Phones

7.4 Software

7.4.1 NFC Software Stacks are Developed by Software and Mobile App Developers to Provide Ease of Usage



8 NFC Market, by Applications

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Retail

8.2.1 COVID-19 Impact

8.2.2 Product Identification

8.2.2.1 NFC Tags Play an Important Role in Giving Information and Contents of the Product

8.2.3 Transaction

8.2.3.1 NFC-Enabled Phones and Devices Can be Used for Making Payments

8.3 Transportation

8.3.1 COVID-19 Impact

8.3.2 Ticketing

8.3.2.1 Rail, Metro, and Bus Tickets Can be Booked Using NFC

8.3.3 Access Control

8.3.3.1 NFC Supports Being Cost-Effective in Eliminating Equipment, Ending the Issuance of Paper and Plastic Cards

8.4 Automotive

8.4.1 COVID-19 Impact

8.4.2 Low-End

8.4.2.1 NFC Provides Drivers with a Connected Driving Experience

8.4.3 Mid-Range

8.4.3.1 NFC Renders Customized Features Such as Infotainment System Setting of Air Condition, Lights, and Target Destination

8.4.4 High-End

8.4.4.1 NFC Led to the Rising Incorporation of Smart Driving Applications into Various High-End Passenger Cars

8.5 Residential & Commercial

8.5.1 COVID-19 Impact

8.5.2 Physical Access

8.5.2.1 NFC Used for Security Purposes in Buildings

8.5.3 Time & Attendance

8.5.3.1 NFC is Used to Grant Access and Keep Track of In-Time and Out-Time

8.5.4 Automated Locking System

8.5.4.1 NFC Led to a Rising Adoption of Digital Keys

8.5.5 Smart Lighting

8.5.5.1 NFC Capabilities Allow Control Points from the Wall, Smartphones, or Remote

8.6 Medical & Healthcare

8.6.1 COVID-19 Impact

8.6.2 Medical Devices

8.6.2.1 NFC in Medical Devices Can be Used for Real-Time Monitoring of Patients for Effective Diagnosis

8.6.3 Access Control

8.6.3.1 NFC Cards are Equipped with Internal Memory That Can Store Patients' Critical Information

8.7 Consumer Electronics

8.7.1 COVID-19 Impact

8.7.2 Wearable Devices

8.7.2.1 NFC Technology Plays a Major Role in Wearable Electronics

8.7.3 Mobile Phones/Tablets

8.7.3.1 NFC-Enabled Smartphones Have a Huge Demand Owing to Their Advanced Payment Functionalities

8.7.4 Laptops/Personal Computers

8.7.4.1 Touchless Laptop is a New Technology That Has Been Commercialized

8.7.5 Cameras

8.7.5.1 NFC Technology is Used to Share Data with Other Devices Such as Mobile Phones, Tablets, and Computers

8.7.6 Printers

8.7.6.1 NFC Feature Allows Users to Directly Print from a Cell Phone by Holding the Cell Phone Over the NFC Tag

8.7.7 Gaming Devices

8.7.7.1 Players Can Link NFC Stickers and Inlays and Use Them in Gameplay Simply by Tapping Them Together

8.7.8 Others

8.7.8.1 NFC is Also Being Used in Home Appliances Such as Washing Machines

8.8 Banking & Finance

8.8.1 COVID-19 Impact

8.8.2 E-Money Services (POS Machines)

8.8.2.1 E-Money or Proximity Payments are the Main Payment Method for Cashless Transactions

8.8.3 Multiforex Cards

8.8.3.1 Multiforex Cards are Prepaid NFC-Enabled Cards Used for Multicurrency Cashless Transactions

8.9 Hospitality

8.9.1 COVID-19 Impact

8.9.2 Access Control

8.9.2.1 NFC-Enabled Smartphones are Being Used for Check-Ins in a Hotel

8.9.3 Transaction

8.9.3.1 NFC Technology Allows Making Payments Without the Need for a Card or Pin

8.10 Others



9 Geographic Analysis

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.5 Rest of the World



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 NFC Related Segment Revenue Analysis of Top Five Players

10.3 Market Share Analysis, 2019

10.4 Ranking Analysis of Key Players in NFC Market

10.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant

10.5.1 Star

10.5.2 Emerging Leader

10.5.3 Pervasive

10.5.4 Participant

10.6 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix

10.6.1 Progressive Companies

10.6.2 Responsive Companies

10.6.3 Dynamic Companies

10.6.4 Starting Blocks

10.7 Competitive Scenario

10.8 Competitive Situations and Trends

10.8.1 Others



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Key Players

11.1.1 NXP Semiconductors

11.1.1.1 Business Overview

11.1.1.2 Product Offered

11.1.1.3 Recent Developments

11.1.1.4 Analyst's View

11.1.1.4.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win

11.1.1.4.2 Strategic Choices Made

11.1.1.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

11.1.2 Broadcom

11.1.2.1 Business Overview

11.1.2.2 Product Offered

11.1.2.3 Recent Developments

11.1.2.4 Analyst's View

11.1.2.4.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win

11.1.2.4.2 Strategic Choices Made

11.1.2.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

11.1.3 Qualcomm

11.1.3.1 Business Overview

11.1.3.2 Product Offered

11.1.3.3 Recent Developments

11.1.3.4 Analyst's View

11.1.3.4.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win

11.1.3.4.2 Strategic Choices Made

11.1.3.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

11.1.4 Texas Instruments

11.1.4.1 Business Overview

11.1.4.2 Product Offered

11.1.4.3 Recent Developments

11.1.4.4 Analyst's View

11.1.4.4.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win

11.1.4.4.2 Strategic Choices Made

11.1.4.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

11.1.5 STMicroelectronics

11.1.5.1 Business Overview

11.1.5.2 Product Offered

11.1.5.3 Recent Developments

11.1.5.4 Analyst's View

11.1.5.4.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win

11.1.5.4.2 Strategic Choices Made

11.1.5.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

11.1.6 Samsung

11.1.6.1 Business Overview

11.1.6.2 Product Offered

11.1.6.3 Recent Developments

11.1.7 Renesas Electronics

11.1.7.1 Business Overview

11.1.7.2 Product Offered

11.1.7.3 Recent Developments

11.1.8 Intel

11.1.8.1 Business Overview

11.1.8.2 Product Offered

11.1.8.3 Recent Developments

11.1.9 Toshiba

11.1.9.1 Business Overview

11.1.9.2 Product Offered

11.1.9.3 Recent Developments

11.1.10 AMS

11.1.10.1 Business Overview

11.1.10.2 Product Offered

11.1.10.3 Recent Developments

11.2 Other Companies

11.2.1 Thales Group

11.2.2 Infineon Technologies

11.2.3 Sony

11.2.4 Identiv

11.2.5 Avery Dennison

11.2.6 Panthronics

11.2.7 Flomio

11.2.8 IdentiSys

11.2.9 HID Global

11.2.10 Magtek



12 Appendix

12.1 Discussion Guide

12.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal

12.3 Available Customizations

