The Worldwide NGS Automation Industry is Expected to Reach $1.33 Billion by 2029

The NGS Automation Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% from 2022-2029 to reach $1.33 billion by 2029.



Following a comprehensive primary and secondary study and an in-depth analysis of the market scenario, this report provides the key drivers, constraints, challenges, and opportunities in the NGS automation market. The growth of this market is driven by factors such as the increasing R&D activities in the life sciences industry, the growing demand for NGS automation in laboratories, and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer.



In addition, the increasing applications of next-generation sequencing and the rising number of collaborations between companies to develop library preparation protocols are expected to provide significant growth opportunities for this market. However, the high cost of automation workstations is expected to hamper the adoption of NGS automation solutions and restrain the growth of this market. In addition, factors such as regulatory & standardization concerns in diagnostic testing and the requirement of high-skilled personnel for operating automation software are the major challenges to the growth of this market.



Based on product, in 2022, the workstation/robotic platform segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the NGS automation market. The large share of this segment is attributed to factors such as the increasing demand for NGS automation solutions in laboratories and the benefits of NGS automation during library preparation compared to manual processes.



Based on application, the clinical diagnostic segment is slated to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing adoption of NGS by diagnostic laboratories to improve their capabilities in diagnosing rare genetic abnormalities, performing genetic profiling for precision oncology, and detecting pathogens in infectious diseases.



Based on sequencing type, in 2022, the whole genome sequencing segment is expected to account for the largest share of this market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the high demand for NGS automation solutions for WGS to reduce per sample costs.



Based on end user, in 2022, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is poised to command the largest share of this market. The large share of this segment is attributed to the increasing R&D expenditure by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and the rising demand for new drug development and discovery. Additionally, the financial capability of pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies to acquire highly sophisticated NGS automation workstations boosts the growth of this segment.



An in-depth analysis of the geographical scenario of the NGS automation market provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights for the five major geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America) along with the coverage of major countries in each region. In 2022, North America is poised to command the largest share of the NGS automation market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.



The key players operating in the NGS automation market are Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Eppendorf AG (Germany), Hamilton Company (U.S.), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), Tecan Group Ltd. (Switzerland), PRIMADAG SAS (France), BRAND GMBH + CO KG (Germany), Hudson Robotics (U.S.), SPT Labtech (U.K.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), and F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland).

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights

4.1. Market Overview

4.2. Drivers

4.2.1. Growing Demand for Optimized & Streamlined NGS Workflows

4.2.2. Rising Prevalence of Cancer

4.2.3. Increasing Pharmaceutical R&D Investments and Healthcare Expenditures

4.3. Restraints

4.3.1. High Costs of Automation Workstations

4.4. Opportunities

4.4.1. Increasing Applications of Next-Generation Sequencing Technology

4.4.2. Collaborations Between Vendors to Develop Library Preparation Protocols

4.5. Challenges

4.5.1. Regulatory & Standardization Concerns Related to Diagnostic Testing

4.5.2. Need to Train Personnel on the Use of NGS Automation Software

4.6. The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global NGS Automation Market

4.7. Pricing Analysis

4.7.1. NGS Automation Workstations: Pricing Details

4.7.2. Factors Impacting Purchase Decisions



5. Global NGS Automation Market, by Product

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Workstations/Robotic Platforms

5.3. Reagents & Consumables



6. Global NGS Automation Market, by Sequencing Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Whole Genome Sequencing

6.3. Whole Exome Sequencing

6.4. Targeted Genome Sequencing

6.5. Other Sequencing Types



7. Global NGS Automation Market, by Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Drug Discovery

7.3. Clinical Diagnostics

7.3.1. Reproductive Health Diagnostics

7.3.2. Oncology Diagnostics

7.3.3. Infectious Disease Diagnostics

7.3.4. Other Clinical Diagnostics

7.4. Other Applications



8. Global NGS Automation Market, by End User

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

8.3. Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories

8.4. Academics & Research Institutes

8.5. Other End Users



9. NGS Automation Market, by Geography



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Key Growth Strategies

10.3. Competitive Benchmarking

10.4. Market Share Analysis (2021)

10.4.1. Danaher Corporation (U.S.)

10.4.2. Tecan Group Ltd. (Switzerland)

10.4.3. PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.)

10.4.4. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)

10.4.5. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.)



11. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, and Strategic Developments)

11.1. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

11.2. Danaher Corporation

11.3. Eppendorf AG

11.4. Hamilton Company

11.5. PerkinElmer, Inc.

11.6. Tecan Group Ltd.

11.7. PRIMADAG SAS

11.8. BRAND GMBH + CO KG

11.9. Hudson Robotics

11.10. SPT Labtech

11.11. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

11.12. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

12. Appendix

