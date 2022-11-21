The Worldwide Notebook PC Shipment Volume is Estimated to Reach 232 Million Units by 2026

DUBLIN, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Worldwide Notebook PC Forecast, 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Owing to strong market demand as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, the global notebook PC market volume grew 24.3% year-on-year in 2021, totaling 249.0 million units. Although the component shortage and pandemic seem to ease this year, the global economy in 2022, however, has been significantly affected by several detrimental factors like the Russia-Ukraine War, the soaring prices of raw materials, and inflationary pressure.

As a result, the global notebook PC shipment volume is projected to slip 5.8% year-on-year in 2022, totaling 234.7 million units. Nevertheless, worldwide notebook PC shipment volume is estimated to reach around 232.0 million units in 2026, with a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of -1.41% during the period 2021-2026.

This report finds that the global notebook PC shipment volume topped 249 million units in 2021, up 24.3% compared to 2010. Due to the increase in vaccine coverage and the return-to-the-office in European and US markets, the demand for commercial notebook PCs has recovered since the second half of 2021. This report provides an overview of the global PC and notebook PC volume forecast for the period 2022-2026 with breakdowns by region, panel size, and CPU type/platform.

List of Topics:

Global PC market volume forecast per year for the period 2022-2026, including notebook PCs and desktop PCs but not tablets

Global notebook PC shipment volume per quarter for the period 1Q 2020- 2Q 2022

The report includes forecasts of worldwide notebook PC shipment volume and share by region, by panel size, and by CPU platform (Intel/AMD)

Key Topics Covered:

Worldwide PC (exclude Tablet PC) Shipment Volume, 2018 - 2026

Worldwide Notebook PC Shipment Volume, 2018 - 2026

Worldwide Notebook PC Shipment Volume, 1Q 2020 - 4Q 2022

Worldwide Notebook PC Shipment Volume by Region, 2018 - 2022

Worldwide Notebook PC Shipment Share by Region, 2018 - 2022

Worldwide Notebook PC Shipment Volume by Panel Size, 1Q 2020 - 2Q 2022

Worldwide Notebook PC Shipment Share by Panel Size, 1Q 2020 - 2Q 2022

Worldwide Notebook PC Shipment Volume by Computing Platform, 1Q 2020 - 2Q 2022

Worldwide Notebook PC Shipment Share by Computing Platform, 1Q 2020 - 2Q 2022

Intelligence Insight

Research Scope & Definitions

