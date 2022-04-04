The Worldwide Obesity Treatment Industry is Expected to Reach $25+ Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Obesity Treatment Market Research Report by Drugs, by Surgery & Devices, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Obesity Treatment Market size was estimated at USD 12.91 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 14.16 billion in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.07% to reach USD 25.28 billion by 2027.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Obesity Treatment to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Drugs, the market was studied across Appetite Suppressants, Combination Drugs, and Malabsorption & Satiety Drugs.

Based on Surgery & Devices, the market was studied across Adjustable Gastric Banding, Biliopancreatic Diversion With Duodenal Switch, Endoscopic Procedures, Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass, and Sleeve Gastrectomy.

Based on Region, the market was studied across the Americas, Asia-Pacific , and Europe , Middle East & Africa . The Americas is further studied across Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Mexico , and United States . The United States is further studied across California , Florida , Illinois , New York , Ohio , Pennsylvania , and Texas . The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Taiwan , and Thailand . Europe , Middle East & Africa is further studied across France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Qatar , Russia , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , Spain , United Arab Emirates , and United Kingdom .

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Obesity Treatment Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Obesity Treatment Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Obesity Treatment Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Obesity Treatment Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Obesity Treatment Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Obesity Treatment Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Obesity Treatment Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Obesity Treatment Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Increasing number of lifestyle changes such as unhealthy diet, alcohol consumption, and lack of sleep

5.1.1.2. Use of medication such as steroids, antidepressants, beta blockers result in obesity

5.1.1.3. Growing number of obese populace coupled with prevalence of chronic diseases

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Risks of probable side effects varying between individuals

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Emerging demand for minimally invasive methods

5.1.3.2. Technological advancements in medical industry and commercial easy availability of treatment

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Strict FDA rules and lengthy process for medical approval

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



6. Obesity Treatment Market, by Drugs

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Appetite Suppressants

6.3. Combination Drugs

6.4. Malabsorption & Satiety Drugs



7. Obesity Treatment Market, by Surgery & Devices

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Adjustable Gastric Banding

7.3. Biliopancreatic Diversion With Duodenal Switch

7.4. Endoscopic Procedures

7.5. Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass

7.6. Sleeve Gastrectomy



8. Americas Obesity Treatment Market

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Argentina

8.3. Brazil

8.4. Canada

8.5. Mexico

8.6. United States



9. Asia-Pacific Obesity Treatment Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Australia

9.3. China

9.4. India

9.5. Indonesia

9.6. Japan

9.7. Malaysia

9.8. Philippines

9.9. Singapore

9.10. South Korea

9.11. Taiwan

9.12. Thailand



10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Obesity Treatment Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. France

10.3. Germany

10.4. Italy

10.5. Netherlands

10.6. Qatar

10.7. Russia

10.8. Saudi Arabia

10.9. South Africa

10.10. Spain

10.11. United Arab Emirates

10.12. United Kingdom



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

11.1.1. Quadrants

11.1.2. Business Strategy

11.1.3. Product Satisfaction

11.2. Market Ranking Analysis

11.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

11.4. Competitive Scenario

11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

11.4.4. Investment & Funding

11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



12. Company Usability Profiles

12.1. AbbVie Inc.

12.2. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc

12.3. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

12.4. Atkins Nutritionals, Inc.

12.5. Brunswick Corporation

12.6. BTL Aesthetics

12.7. C.H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Ko. KG

12.8. Cybex International

12.9. EnteroMedics, Inc.

12.10. F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.

12.11. Herbalife Ltd.

12.12. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc

12.13. Kellogg Company

12.14. Mediflex Surgical Products

12.15. Medtronic PLC

12.16. Novo Nordisk A/S

12.17. NutriSystem, Inc.

12.18. Olympus Corporation

12.19. Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc.

12.20. Pfizer, Inc

12.21. Sarl COUSIN BIOTECH

12.22. Technogym SpA

12.23. USGI Medical, Inc.

12.24. Vivus, Inc.



13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bprcv9

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets