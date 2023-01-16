The Worldwide Online On-demand Laundry Service Industry is Expected to Reach $187.76 Billion by 2030

DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Online On-demand Laundry Service Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type; By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global online on-demand laundry service market size is expected to reach USD 187.76 billion by 2030, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



The adoption of online on-demand facilities is greater in North America as compared to other regions. Developed countries have a high adoption rate since there are many people working there and people lead busy lives. The market growth is anticipated to be boosted by the growing number of businesses in the area embracing technology-driven administration.



With the touch of a finger, the online platform provides a variety of services, including dry cleaning, washing, folding, and ironing clothing. By utilizing this facility, they may save their valuable time and put it to use on other crucial tasks. Customers only need to make a reservation on the app or the web page of the service provider, and within a few days, their clothing is picked up from their doorstep, washed, dried, and folded.



The service providers guarantee the use of non-toxic and environmentally friendly detergent powders, so encouraging a healthy lifestyle and growing in popularity. The public is gradually switching from offline washing to online/digital washing services due to the ease given by online on-demand facilities.



Businesses are also placing a strong emphasis on the importance of customer convenience & investing in the development of new products and distribution methods to offer customers convenient facilities.



The COVID-19 epidemic has had a significant negative impact on the market in North America. However, the number of COVID-19 cases decreased once the region began receiving COVID-19 immunizations.



Online On-demand Laundry Service Market Report Highlights

Growing demands for laundry products is a result of growing public awareness of the value of leading a healthy and hygienic lifestyle. By washing and eliminating filth, these new laundry products are intended to prolong the life of clothes and enhance hygiene

The need for eco-friendly washing solutions has significantly increased as a consequence of increased awareness of water pollution & other related environmental challenges. Additionally, customers have greatly decreased the amount of water used for cleaning and laundering thanks to contemporary laundry products and equipment

Additionally, a growing emphasis on customer convenience and corporate investment in innovative product development are anticipated to support the market expansion in the area

The market for online laundry services, on the other hand, is expected to expand during the forecast period due to rising awareness of healthy and hygienic lifestyles, as well as increased usage of laundry products for longer fabric life and improved hygiene by cleaning and laundering dirt

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Online On-demand Laundry Service Market Insights

4.1. Online On-demand Laundry Service Market - Industry Snapshot

4.2. Online On-demand Laundry Service Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities

4.2.1.1. Busy lifestyle allowing very little time for laundry

4.2.1.2. Increasing disposable income & increasing customer purchasing power

4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges

4.2.2.1. High risk-reward ratio and low margin business

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Moderate)

4.3.2. Threats of New Entrants: (Low)

4.3.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers (Moderate)

4.3.4. Threat of Substitute (Moderate)

4.3.5. Rivalry among existing firms (High)

4.4. PESTLE Analysis

4.5. Online On-demand Laundry Service Industry trends

4.6. Value Chain Analysis

4.7. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



5. Global Online On-demand Laundry Service Market, by Type

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Global Online On-demand Laundry Service, by Type, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.3. Laundry Care

5.3.1. Global Online On-demand Laundry Service Market, by Laundry Care, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.4. Dry Clean

5.4.1. Global Online On-demand Laundry Service Market, by Dry Clean, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.5. Duvet Clean

5.5.1. Global Online On-demand Laundry Service Market, by Duvet Clean, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)



6. Global Online On-demand Laundry Service Market, by Applications

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Global Online On-demand Laundry Service Market, by Applications, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.3. Residential

6.3.1. Global Online On-demand Laundry Service Market, by Residential, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.4. Commercial

6.4.1. Global Online On-demand Laundry Service Market, by Commercial, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)



7. Global Online On-demand Laundry Service Market, by Geography

8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis

8.1.1. Expansion

8.1.2. Acquisitions

8.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions



