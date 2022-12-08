The Worldwide Ophthalmic Handheld Surgical Instruments Industry is Expected to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2030

DUBLIN, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Ophthalmic Handheld Surgical Instruments Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Forceps, Scissor, Chopper, Ophthalmic Knives, Cannula), by End-user, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global ophthalmic handheld surgical instruments market size is anticipated to reach USD 3.3 Billion by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2022 to 2030. The rising prevalence of ocular disorders such as glaucoma, cataract, and refractive errors and increased adoption of advanced surgical instruments are the factors expected to drive the growth.



Increasing patient preference for treatment methods that provide long-term and immediate relief from symptoms is one of the primary factors driving the ophthalmic handheld surgical instruments market. In addition, the presence of several initiatives undertaken by the government and NGOs to conduct awareness programs and surgical outreach camps is anticipated to aid the market growth.



Rising preference for minimally invasive surgical options and rapid technological advancements are expected to replace traditional surgical techniques. Growing trends of ambulatory surgery centers and patient preference for a minimal hospital stay are the factors expected to boost the demand for advanced handheld surgical tools during the forecast period.



Obsolete technologies due to high competition and shortage of ophthalmic surgeons globally are some of the factors anticipated to impede the ophthalmic handled surgical instruments market growth. The shortage of ophthalmic surgeons means longer wait times and thereby people choose alternative treatment methods over ocular surgeries.



Ophthalmic Handheld Surgical Instruments Market Report Highlights

Based on the product, forceps held a significant market share in 2021 owing to the wide usage of forceps during ophthalmic surgeries

Ophthalmic knives are expected to be gradually replaced by advanced laser cutting systems

Scissor and choppers segment are anticipated to register a lucrative CAGR during the forecast period

Hospitals segment captured the largest market share in 2021 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period owing to the factors such as the large patient pool, and availability of technologically advanced instruments & skilled professionals

North America holds the largest market share as the U.S. is one of the majorsuppliers of ophthalmic handheld surgical instruments across the globe

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Ophthalmic Handheld Surgical Instruments Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. Reimbursement framework

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1. Rising prevalence of eye diseases

3.4.1.2. Improving eye care infrastructure worldwide

3.4.1.3. Favorable government policies promoting ocular surgeries

3.4.2. Market restraint analysis

3.4.2.1. Shortage of ophthalmic surgeons

3.4.2.2. Availability of alternative treatment options

3.5. Ophthalmic Handheld Surgical Instruments Market Analysis Tools

3.5.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.5.1.1. Supplier power

3.5.1.2. Buyer power

3.5.1.3. Substitution threat

3.5.1.4. Threat of new entrant

3.5.1.5. Competitive rivalry

3.5.2. PESTEL analysis

3.5.2.1. Political landscape

3.5.2.2. Technological landscape

3.5.2.3. Economic landscape

3.5.3. Major deals & strategic alliances analysis

3.5.4. Market entry strategies



Chapter 4. Global Ophthalmic Handheld Surgical Instruments Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Definitions and Scope

4.1.1. Forceps

4.1.2. Scissor

4.1.3. Chopper

4.1.4. Ophthalmic Knives

4.1.5. Cannula

4.1.6. Others

4.2. Product Market Share, 2021 & 2030

4.3. Segment Dashboard

4.4. Global Ophthalmic Handheld Surgical Instruments Market by Product Outlook

4.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2017 to 2030 for the following

4.5.1. Forceps

4.5.1.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2030 (Revenue, USD Million)

4.5.2. Scissor

4.5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2030 (Revenue, USD Million)

4.5.3. Chopper

4.5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2030 (Revenue, USD Million)

4.5.4. Ophthalmic Knives

4.5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2030 (Revenue, USD Million)

4.5.5. Cannula

4.5.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2030 (Revenue, USD Million)

4.5.6. Others

4.5.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2030 (Revenue, USD Million)



Chapter 5. Global Ophthalmic Handheld Surgical Instruments Market: End-Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Definitions and Scope

5.1.1. Hospitals

5.1.2. Ophthalmic Clinics

5.1.3. Others

5.2. End-Use Market Share, 2021 & 2030

5.3. Segment Dashboard

5.4. Global Ophthalmic Handheld Surgical Instruments Market by End-Use Outlook

5.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2017 to 2030 for the following

5.5.1. Hospitals

5.5.1.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2030 (Revenue, USD Million)

5.5.2. Ophthalmic Clinics

5.5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2030 (Revenue, USD Million)

5.5.3. Others

5.5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2030 (Revenue, USD Million)



Chapter 6. Global Ophthalmic Handheld Surgical Instruments Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

7.2. Company/Competitive Categorization

7.2.1. Innovators

7.2.2. Market leaders

7.2.3. Emerging players

7.3. Vendor Landscape

7.3.1. List of key distributors and channel partners

7.3.2. Key customers

7.3.3. Key company market share analysis, 2021

7.4. Public Companies

7.4.1. Company market position analysis (Revenue, geographic presence, product portfolio, key serviceable industries, key alliances)

7.4.2. Company market share/ranking, by region

7.4.3. Competitive dashboard analysis

7.4.3.1. Market differentiators

7.4.3.2. Synergy analysis: major deals and strategic alliances

7.5. Private Companies

7.5.1. List of key emerging companies/technology disruptors/innovators

7.5.2. Funding outlook

7.5.3. Regional network map

7.5.4. Company market position analysis (geographic presence, product portfolio, key alliance, industry experience)

7.5.5. Supplier ranking

7.5.6. Key company profiled

7.5.7. BVI

7.5.7.1. Company overview

7.5.7.2. Financial performance

7.5.7.3. Product benchmarking

7.5.7.4. Strategic initiatives

7.5.8. Accutome Inc

7.5.8.1. Company overview

7.5.8.2. Financial performance

7.5.8.3. Product benchmarking

7.5.8.4. Strategic initiatives

7.5.9. Katena Products Inc

7.5.9.1. Company overview

7.5.9.2. Financial performance

7.5.9.3. Product benchmarking

7.5.9.4. Strategic initiatives

7.5.10. Haag-Streit Group

7.5.10.1. Company overview

7.5.10.2. Financial performance

7.5.10.3. Product benchmarking

7.5.10.4. Strategic Initiative

7.5.11. Appasamy Associates

7.5.11.1. Company overview

7.5.11.2. Financial performance

7.5.11.3. Product benchmarking

7.5.11.4. Strategic initiatives

7.5.12. Millennium Surgical Corp

7.5.12.1. Company overview

7.5.12.2. Financial performance

7.5.12.3. Product benchmarking

7.5.12.4. Strategic initiatives

7.5.13. ASICO, LLC.

7.5.13.1. Company overview

7.5.13.2. Financial performance

7.5.13.3. Product benchmarking

7.5.13.4. Strategic initiatives

7.5.14. Katalyst Surgical

7.5.14.1. Company overview

7.5.14.2. Financial performance

7.5.14.3. Product benchmarking

7.5.14.4. Strategic initiatives

7.5.15. INKA Surgical Instruments.

7.5.15.1. Company overview

7.5.15.2. Financial performance

7.5.15.3. Product benchmarking

7.5.15.4. Strategic initiatives

7.5.16. Surgical Holdings

7.5.16.1. Company overview

7.5.16.2. Financial performance

7.5.16.3. Product benchmarking

7.5.16.4. Strategic initiatives

