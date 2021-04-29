The Worldwide Oxidative Stress Assay Industry is Projected to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2020

DUBLIN, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Oxidative Stress Assay Market by Product (Consumable, Instruments, Kits, Services), Test Type (Indirect, Nucleic Acid, Glutathione, ROS), Technology (ELISA, Chromatography), Diseases (CVD, Oncology) End Users (Pharma & Biotech) - Global Forecasts to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The oxidative stress assay market is projected to reach USD 1,326 million by 2025 from USD 836 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.7%.

Growth in the oxidative stress assay market can be attributed to growth in the biopharmaceutical industry and increasing public-sector funding for academic research. Other important factors aiding the growth of this market include technological advancements like HCS for drug discovery, increasing R&D expenditure in biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, and government support for pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. On the other hand, the high cost of instruments and shortage of trained and qualified personnel are the major factors restraining the growth of this market.

The consumables segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020.

Based on products, the oxidative stress assay market is segmented into consumables, instruments, and software and services. Consumables is the largest and fastest-growing segment in 2020. This large share and high growth can be attributed the recurring requirement of consumables as compared to instruments which is the key factor driving the growth of this segment.

The cardiovascular diseases segment will continue to dominate the oxidative stress assay market during the forecast period.

Based on disease type, the oxidative stress assays market is segmented into cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, cancer, respiratory diseases, and other diseases. The cardiovascular diseases segment accounted for the largest share of this market in 2020, primarily due to the high and growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases across the globe.

The oxidative stress assay market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Geographically, the oxidative stress assay market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, primarily due to the reason that the Asia Pacific oxidative stress assays market offers significant growth opportunities for market players to expand their presence in this region. Emerging markets such as China and India are witnessing growth due to the large patient population and increasing healthcare expenditure. This has resulted in the increasing acceptance of advanced technologies, such as oxidative stress assays, in the Asia Pacific region.

