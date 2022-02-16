The Worldwide Paints & Coatings Industry is Expected to Reach $212 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The "Paints & Coatings Market by Resin (Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy, PU, Vinyl, Fluoropolymer, Polyester), Technology (Waterborne, Solventborne, Powder), Application (Architectural (Residential, Non-residential), Industrial) and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Paints & Coatings market is projected to grow from USD 184 Billion in 2021 to USD 212 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.9% between 2021 and 2026.



Architectural end-use industry segment is the largest segment of the Paints & Coatings market.



Architectural paints & coatings, also known as decorative paints & coatings or building paints, are applied to the interior and exterior walls of all types of residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. Apart from their decorative features, architectural paints & coatings also possess some protective features. For instance, exterior architectural paints & coatings protect a building from extreme rain, sunlight, and wind.

These are applied either by building contractors or directly by customers as do-it-yourself (DIY). Architectural coatings also find use in decorative interiors such as furniture, wood flooring, wall paintings, and sculptures. An increase in environmental awareness among consumers and manufacturers has led to technological innovations in the coating industry to provide quality products that are affordable, of high quality, possess value-added features, and meet the global trends. Similarly, growing safety standards will raise the demand for waterproof and fireproof coatings for buildings.



Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing Paints & Coatings market during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific is the largest paints & coatings market, in terms of both value and volume, and is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The region has witnessed economic growth over the last decade.



According to the IMF and World Economic Outlook, China and Japan were the world's second- and third-largest economies, respectively, in 2020. The United Nations Population Fund states that Asia Pacific accounts for 60% of the world's population, which is 4.7 billion people. The region includes the world's most populous countries such as China and India. This is projected to become an increasingly important driver of the global construction industry over the next two decades. The market will also be fueled by the rapidly rising household income and the fast-growing demand from smaller towns and rural areas because of increased customer awareness.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Paints & Coatings Market

4.2 Industrial Paints & Coatings Market, by Resin Type

4.3 Paints & Coatings Market, Developed Vs. Developing Countries

4.4 Paints & Coatings Market, by End-Use Industry and Country

4.5 Paints & Coatings Market Attractiveness, by Key Countries

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Environmental Regulations Boosting the Demand for Voc-Free Coatings

5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand from the Construction and Automotive Industries

5.2.1.3 Developments to Increase the Performance of Coatings

5.2.1.4 Growing Popularity of Elastomeric Coatings in Tilt-Up Concrete in the Building & Construction Industry

5.2.1.5 Technological Advancements in Powder Coating Technology

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Requirement of More Drying Time for Waterborne Coatings

5.2.2.2 Difficulty in Obtaining Thin Films in Powder Coating

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Applications of Fluoropolymers in the Building & Construction Industry

5.2.3.2 Attractive Prospects for Powder Coatings in Shipbuilding and Pipeline Industries

5.2.3.3 Increasing Use of Powder Coatings in the Automotive Industry

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Stringent Regulatory Policies

5.2.4.2 Environmental Challenges with Respect to Wastewater Discharge

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4 Macro Economic Indicator Analysis

5.4.1 Introduction

5.4.2 Trends and Forecast of GDP

5.4.3 Trends and Forecast of the Global Construction Industry

5.5 COVID-19 Impact

5.6 COVID-19 Economic Assessment

5.6.1 COVID-19 Economic Impact: Scenario Assessment

5.7 Impact of COVID-19 on End-Use Industries

5.7.1 Impact on Construction Industry

5.7.2 Impact on Automotive Industry

5.7.3 Impact on Protective and General Industries

5.7.4 Impact on Packaging Industry

5.8 Value Chain Analysis

5.9 Impact on Value Chain

5.10 Impact of COVID-19 on Regions

5.11 Pricing Analysis

5.12 Paints & Coatings Ecosystem and Interconnected Market

5.13 Yc and Ycc Shift

5.14 Trade Analysis

5.15 Regulations

5.16 Patent Analysis

5.17 Case Study Analysis

5.18 Technology Analysis

6 Paints & Coatings Market, by Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Waterborne Coatings

6.2.1 the Quality and Strength of Waterborne Paints and Coatings Depend on the Use of Environment-Friendly Raw Materials

6.3 Solventborne Coatings

6.3.1 Solventborne Formulations Are Popular, as They Are Used in Diverse Coating Applications Due to Their High Performance.

6.4 Powder Coatings

6.4.1 Powder Coatings Offer Low Voc Emission, Providing Superior Performance and Cost Efficiency for Applications That Require Maximum Abrasion Resistance and Hardness

6.5 Others

7 Paints & Coatings Market, by Resin Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Acrylic Resin

7.2.1 Flexibility of Acrylic Resin to Help the Segment Witness the Highest Growth

7.3 Alkyd Resin

7.3.1 Asia-Pacific is the Largest and Fastest-Growing Market for Alkyd-Based Paints & Coatings

7.4 Epoxy Resin

7.4.1 Good Adhesion, High Chemical Resistance, and Excellent Physical Properties Make this Resin Suitable for Product Assembly

7.5 Polyester Resin

7.5.1 One of the Most Widely Used Resin Type in High-Performance Coatings

7.6 Polyurethane Resin

7.6.1 Excellent Combination of Properties Drive the Polyurethane Paints & Coatings Market

7.7 Fluoropolymer Resin

7.7.1 Good Thermal Stability of the Resin Makes It Suitable for Non-Stick Surfaces

7.8 Vinyl Resin

7.8.1 Due to Excellent Toughness and Good Water & Chemical Resistance, this Resin is Widely Used in Architectural Paints & Coatings

7.9 Others

8 Paints & Coatings Market, by End-Use Industry

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Disruption Due to COVID-19

8.2 Architectural

8.2.1 Better Economic Growth and Higher Incomes Are Boosting the Demand for Architectural Coatings

8.2.2 Residential Sector

8.2.2.1 New Construction

8.2.2.2 Remodel and Repaint

8.2.3 Non-Residential

8.2.3.1 Commercial

8.2.3.2 Industrial

8.2.3.3 Infrastructure

8.3 Industrial

8.3.1 Growing Demand from Asia-Pacific to Boost the Industrial Coatings Market

8.3.2 General Industrial

8.3.2.1 Everyday Use of Powder-Coated Products to Fuel the Demand for General Industrial Equipment

8.3.3 Protective

8.3.3.1 Asia-Pacific Emerging as a Strategic Location for Protective Coating Manufacturers

8.3.4 Automotive Refinish

8.3.4.1 Increase in Vehicle Usage, Along with An Increasing Number of Accidents, Propelling the Demand for Automotive Refinish Coatings

8.3.5 Automotive Oem

8.3.5.1 Growing Demand for Electric Vehicles to Drive the Paints & Coatings Market

8.3.6 Wood

8.3.6.1 Increasing Construction and Infrastructure Activities to Drive the Wood Coatings Demand

8.3.7 Marine

8.3.7.1 Slow Growth of the Shipbuilding Sector Hampering the Demand for Marine Coatings

8.3.8 Coil

8.3.8.1 Durability and Cost-Benefit Properties to Drive the Demand for Coil Coatings

8.3.9 Packaging

8.3.9.1 Improved Lifestyles and Changing Food Habits to Fuel the Demand for Packaging Coatings

8.3.10 Aerospace

8.3.10.1 Development of Chrome-Free Coating Technology Augmenting the Market Growth

8.3.11 Rail

8.3.11.1 Advancements in High-Speed Train Industry Are Boosting the Rail Coatings Market

9 Paints & Coatings Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Company Evaluation Quadrant Matrix: Definitions and Methodology, 2020

10.2.1 Star

10.2.2 Emerging Leaders

10.2.3 Pervasive

10.2.4 Emerging Companies

10.3 Strength of Product Portfolio

10.4 Competitive Scenario

10.4.1 Market Evaluation Matrix

10.5 Sme Matrix, 2020

10.5.1 Responsive Companies

10.5.2 Progressive Companies

10.5.3 Starting Blocks

10.5.4 Dynamic Companies

10.6 Paints & Coatings Market Share Analysis

10.7 Revenue Analysis

10.7.1 Sherwin-Williams

10.7.2 Ppg Industries

10.7.3 Akzonobel

10.7.4 Nippon Paint

10.7.5 Rpm International

10.7.6 Competitive Scenario and Trends

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Major Players

11.1.1 Akzonobel N.V.

11.1.2 Ppg Industries

11.1.3 Sherwin-Williams Company

11.1.4 Axalta Coating Systems LLC

11.1.5 Jotun A/S

11.1.6 Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.

11.1.7 Asian Paints Limited

11.1.8 Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.

11.1.9 Rpm International Inc.

11.1.10 Basf Coatings Gmbh

11.2 Other Companies

11.2.1 Hempel A/S

11.2.2 Berger Paints India Limited

11.2.3 Shalimar Paints

11.2.4 Masco Corporation

11.2.5 S.K. Kaken Co. Ltd.

11.2.6 Beckers Group

11.2.7 Dunn-Edwards Corporation

11.2.8 Tiger Coatings GmbH & Co. Kg

11.2.9 Sacal International Group Ltd.

11.2.10 Diamond Vogel Paint Company

11.2.11 Vista Paint Corporation

11.2.12 Indigo Paints Pvt. Ltd.

11.2.13 Kelly-Moore Paints

11.2.14 Daw Se

11.2.15 Cromology (Formerly Materis Paints)

12 Adjacent/Related Markets

13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ks1b6q

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets