The Worldwide Patient Access Solutions Industry is Expected to Reach $2.4 Billion by 2025
Jan 22, 2021, 08:00 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Patient Access Solutions Market by product & service (Training services, Eligibility Verification, Medical Necessity, Pre-certification), Delivery Mode (Web & Cloud, On premise), End-User (Providers, HCIT Outsourcing Companies) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global patient access solutions market is projected to reach USD 2.4 billion by 2025 from USD 1.6 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.5%.
Increasing patient volume and subsequent growth in the demand for health insurance, the growing importance of denials management, declining reimbursement rates, increase in the volume of unstructured data in the healthcare industry, and the rising need to curtail escalating healthcare costs are the major factors driving the growth of this market. However, high deployment costs are expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent.
Services to have the largest share in Patient access solutions market
Based on product and service, the patient access solutions market is segmented into services and software. The services segment accounted for the largest share of the global patient access solutions market in 2019. The introduction of complex software and the need for system integration are expected to boost the services market in the coming years.
Support and Maintenance services to have the largest share in 2019
The patient access services market, by type, is segmented into support and maintenance, implementation, and training and education services. In 2019, the support and maintenance services segment accounted for the largest market share. Factors such as the increasing demand for upgradation and enhancements along with the increasing complexity of patient access software are driving the growth of the support and maintenance services segment.
Automated updating features to support the growth of web & cloud based solutions
Based on delivery mode, the patient access solutions market is segmented into web and cloud-based solutions and on-premise solutions. In 2019, the web and cloud-based solutions segment accounted for the largest share of the global patient access solutions market. The flexibility of working from remote areas, affordability, and automated updating features are some of the key advantages associated with web and cloud-based solutions.
North America dominated the Patient access solutions market in 2019
North America dominated the patient access solutions market in 2019, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. North America's large share in the global market is attributed to factors such as stringent regulations, increasing government support for improving healthcare infrastructure, the need for reducing healthcare costs, increasing volume of claims denials, high number of private healthcare payers and well-established government payers
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Patient Access Solutions: Market Overview
4.2 Asia-Pacific: Patient Access Solutions Market, by Delivery Mode & End-user (2019)
4.3 Patient Access Solutions Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities
4.4 Regional Mix: Patient Access Solutions Market (2020?2025)
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Need to Maintain Regulatory Compliance
5.2.1.2 Increasing Patient Volume and Subsequent Growth in the Demand for Health Insurance
5.2.1.3 Growing Importance of Denials Management
5.2.1.4 Declining Reimbursement Rates
5.2.1.5 Rising Need to Curtail Healthcare Costs
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Data Breaches and Loss of Confidentiality
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Huge Growth Potential in Emerging Healthcare It Markets
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Dearth of Skilled It Professionals in the Healthcare Industry
5.2.4.2 Reluctance to Adopt Patient Access Solutions
5.2.4.3 High Deployment Costs
5.3 COVID-19 Health Assessment
5.4 COVID-19 Economic Assessment
5.5 Assessment of the Impact of COVID-19 on the Economic Scenario
5.6 Impact of COVID-19 on the Patient Access Solutions Market
6 Industry Insights
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Us: Current Scenario of Healthcare Claims Management
6.2.1 Manual Vs. Electronic Claims Management Processes
6.2.2 Lack of Standardization Between Payer Policies
6.3 Us: Adoption Trends for Patient Access Solutions
6.4 Patient Access Solutions and Value-Based Care
6.5 HCIT Expenditure Analysis
6.5.1 North America
6.5.2 Europe
6.5.3 Asia-Pacific
6.6 Us: HCIT Adoption Trends in the US
6.7 Regulatory Analysis
6.7.1 North America
6.7.1.1 US
6.7.1.2 Canada
6.7.2 Asia-Pacific
6.8 Industry Trends
6.8.1 Growing Focus on Integration Platform as a Service (IPaaS)
6.8.2 Budgetary Constraints and Cost-Cutting Measures Are Driving the Adoption of Patient Access Solutions in European Hospitals
6.9 Ecosystem
6.1 Technology Analysis
7 Patient Access Solutions Market, by Product & Service
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Products and Services of the Patient Access Solutions Market
7.3 Services
7.3.1 Support & Maintenance Services
7.3.1.1 the Rising Trend of Outsourcing is Driving the Growth of the Support and Maintenance Services Segment
7.3.2 Implementation Services
7.3.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Software by Healthcare Providers is Expected to Drive Market Growth
7.3.3 Training & Education Services
7.3.3.1 Training & Education Services Increase Healthcare Providers' Awareness of the Latest Patient Access Solutions Available in the Market
7.4 Software
7.4.1 Eligibility Verification Software
7.4.1.1 Real-Time Access to Healthcare Payers Has Increased the Demand for Eligibility Verification Software
7.4.2 Medical Necessity Management Software
7.4.2.1 Accelerated Cash Flow & Net Revenue is Driving the Adoption of Electronic Medical Necessity Management Solutions
7.4.3 Precertification & Authorization Software
7.4.3.1 Precertification and Authorization Software is Cost-Efficient
7.4.4 Claims Denial & Appeal Management
7.4.4.1 the Software Offers Streamlined Productivity Tools and Claims-Related Alerts
7.4.5 Payment Estimation Software
7.4.5.1 the Need to Control Growing Healthcare Costs is Expected to Drive Market Growth
7.4.6 Claims Payment Assessment & Processing Software
7.4.6.1 Government Initiatives Are Driving the Popularity of Claims Payment Assessment & Processing Software
7.4.7 Other Software
8 Patient Access Solutions Market, by Delivery Mode
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Web & Cloud-Based Solutions
8.2.1 Cost-Effectiveness & Large Storage Capacity Are Some of the Advantages of Web & Cloud-Based Solutions
8.3 On-Premise Solutions
8.3.1 On-Premise Solutions Reduce the Risk of Data Breaches & Other Security Issues
9 Patient Access Solutions Market, by End-user
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the End-users of Patient Access Solutions
9.3 Healthcare Providers
9.3.1 Healthcare Providers Are Major End-users of Patient Access Solutions
9.4 Hcit Outsourcing Companies
9.4.1 Hcit Outsourcing Companies to Register the Highest Growth in the Forecast Period
9.5 Other End-users
10 Patient Access Solutions Market, by Region
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.3 Europe
10.4 Asia-Pacific
10.5 Latin America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Market Evaluation Framework
11.3 Patient Access Solutions Market: Geographical Assessment
11.4 Patient Access Solutions Market: R&D Expenditure
11.5 Revenue Analysis of Market Players
11.6 Competitive Benchmarking
11.6.1 Analysis of the Product & Service Portfolios of the Major Players in the Patient Access Solutions Market
11.6.2 Business Strategies Adopted by Major Players in the Patient Access Solutions Market
11.7 Vendor Dive
11.7.1 Stars
11.7.2 Emerging Leaders
11.7.3 Pervasive
11.7.4 Emerging Companies
11.7.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping: Patient Access Solutions Market, 2019
11.8 Market Share Analysis
11.9 Competitive Situations and Trends
11.9.1 Product Launches
11.9.2 Partnerships, Agreements, & Collaborations
11.9.3 Mergers & Acquisitions
11.9.4 Expansions
11.10 Start-Up Matrix
11.10.1 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Startups)
11.10.1.1 Progressive Companies
11.10.1.2 Starting Blocks
11.10.1.3 Responsive Companies
11.10.1.4 Dynamic Companies
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Mckesson Corporation
12.2 Cerner Corporation
12.3 Cognizant
12.4 Experian plc
12.5 3M
12.6 Conifer Health Solutions
12.7 Optum
12.8 Craneware
12.9 Genentech, Usa Inc. (Roche)
12.10 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.
12.11 Epic Systems Corporation
12.12 Waystar
12.13 Ssi Group
12.14 Cirius Group
12.15 Accureg Software
12.16 Patient Access Solutions, Inc.
12.17 KyruUS
12.18 Exela Technologies
12.19 Access One, Inc.
12.20 Vee Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
13 Appendix
13.1 Insights of Industry Experts
13.2 Discussion Guide
13.3 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal
13.4 Available Customizations
13.5 Related Reports
13.6 Author Details
