The Worldwide Perforating Gun Industry is Expected to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2027

Mar 23, 2022, 17:30 ET
DUBLIN, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Perforating Gun Market by Gun Type (Through Tubing Hollow Carrier & Exposed, Wireline Conveyed Casing, TCP), Well Type (Horizontal, Vertical), Application (Onshore, Offshore), Pressure, Depth, Type, Orientation, Explosives, Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global perforating gun market is projected to reach USD 1.4 billion by 2027 from an estimated market size of USD 1.1 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.
Tubing Conveyed perforation system gun type segment dominates the global market
The perforating gun market, by gun type, is segmented into through tubing hollow carrier gun system, wireline conveyed casing gun system, through tubing exposed gun system and tubing conveyed perforation system. The tuning conveyed perforation system is estimated to have the largest market share. The versatile nature and the high operational efficiency of these gun systems are expected to drive through tubing perforation system, which consequently increases the demand of perforating gun.
Onshore segment to lead the global perforating gun market
The onshore application segment holds the largest share in the perforating gun market, followed by offshore. Onshore exploration and re-exploration activities is expected to fuel the growth of onshore perforating gun market during the forecast period.
North America dominates the global perforating gun market in terms of annual growth rate
The North America region is estimated to be the largest market for the perforating gun market, followed by Asia Pacific. The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The growth of the North American perforating gun market is expected to be driven by increasing E&P activities concerned with shale and tight oil reserves.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Perforating Gun Market
4.2 Perforating Gun Market in North America, by Application and Country
4.3 Perforating Gun Market, by Gun Type
4.4 Perforating Gun Market, by Depth
4.5 Perforating Gun Market, by Pressure
4.6 Perforating Gun Market, by Well Type
4.7 Perforating Gun Market, by Application
4.8 Perforating Gun Market, by Region
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 COVID-19 Health Assessment
5.3 COVID-19 Economic Assessment
5.4 Market Dynamics
5.4.1 Drivers
5.4.1.1 Rising Exploration and Production of Unconventional Oil & Gas Resources, Especially in North America
5.4.1.2 Growing Need for Maximizing Production Potential of Mature Oil and Gas Fields Through Re-Perforation
5.4.1.3 Increasing Global Oil Demand
5.4.2 Restraints
5.4.2.1 Decline in Capital Expenditure of Oilfield Operators and Service Providers
5.4.2.2 Introduction of Stringent Regulations by Governments Pertaining to Upstream Activities
5.4.3 Opportunities
5.4.3.1 Growth in Oilfield Discoveries
5.4.3.2 Digitalization and Automation
5.4.4 Challenges
5.4.4.1 Disruptions in Upstream Oil and Gas Operations and Demand Shock due to COVID-19
5.4.4.2 Transition Toward Adoption of Renewable Energy Sources
5.5 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses
5.5.1 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets in Perforating Gun Market
5.6 Supply Chain Analysis
5.6.1 Raw Material Suppliers
5.6.2 Perforating Gun Manufacturers
5.6.3 Perforating Gun Service Providers
5.6.4 Oilfield Operators
5.7 Market Map
5.8 Innovations & Patent Registrations
5.9 Key Conferences & Events Between 2022 and 2023
5.10 Technology Analysis
5.11 Perforating Gun Market: Regulations
5.11.1 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations
5.12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.13 Case Study Analysis
5.13.1 Baker Hughes's Impactful Perforation Solution in Caspian Sea
6 Perforating Gun Market, by Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Expendebale
6.3 Semi-Expendebale
6.4 Retrievable
7 Perforating Gun Market, by Orientation
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Internal
7.3 External
8 Perforating Gun Market, by Explosives
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Cyclotrimethylene Trimipramines (Rdx)
8.3 Cyclotetramethylene Trinitramine (Hmx)
8.4 Hexanitrosilbene (Hns)
9 Perforating Gun Market, by Gun Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Through Tubing Hollow Carrier Gun System
9.2.1 Increasing Investments in Exploration of and Production from Shallow Offshore Wells to Fuel Market Growth
9.3 Wireline Conveyed Casing Gun System
9.3.1 Rising Well Intervention Activities in Deep and Ultradeep Wells to Drive Market Growth
9.4 Through Tubing Exposed Gun System
9.4.1 Rise in Reperforation of Mature Oil and Gas Wells to Boost Demand for Through Tubing Exposed Gun Systems
9.5 Tubing Conveyed Perforation System
9.5.1 Versatile Nature and High Operational Efficiency of Tubing Conveyed Perforation Systems to Fuel Their Demand
10 Perforating Gun Market, by Depth
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Up to 3,000 Ft.
10.2.1 Involvement of Low Capex and Opex to Drive Market Growth
10.3 3,001-8,000 Ft.
10.3.1 Increasing Upstream Activities Related to Unconventional Oil and Gas Resources to Create Growth Opportunities for Market
10.4 Above 8,000 Ft.
10.4.1 Rising Re-Perforation of Mature Oil and Gas Wells Having Depth of Above 8,000 Ft. to Boost Demand for Perforating Guns
11 Perforating Gun Market, by Pressure
11.1 Introduction
11.2 High Pressure
11.2.1 Technological Advancements and Rising Upstream Activities Related to Deepwater and Ultra-Deepwater Wells to Drive Market Growth
11.3 Low Pressure
11.3.1 Less Complex Nature of Low-Pressure Wells to Drive Market Growth
12 Perforating Gun Market, by Well Type
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Horizontal Well
12.2.1 Increasing Horizontal Well Drilling Activities to Drive Market Growth
12.3 Vertical Well
12.3.1 Increasing Investments in Exploration and Production of Unconventional Resources to Fuel Market Growth
13 Perforating Gun Market, by Application
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Onshore
13.2.1 Rising Onshore Exploration and Re-Exploration Activities to Fuel Market Growth
13.3 Offshore
13.3.1 Achievement of Cost and Operational Efficiency Through Technological Advancements in Offshore Well Drilling Activities to Boost Market Growth
14 Perforating Gun Market, by Region
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Overview
15.2 Market Share Analysis of Key Players, 2020
15.3 Market Evaluation Framework
15.4 Segmental Revenue Analysis of Top Market Players
15.5 Recent Developments
15.5.1 Deals
15.5.2 Others
15.6 Competitive Leadership Mapping
15.6.1 Star
15.6.2 Emerging Leader
15.6.3 Pervasive
15.6.4 Participant
16 Company Profiles
16.1 Key Companies
16.1.1 Schlumberger Limited
16.1.2 Weatherford
16.1.3 Baker Hughes
16.1.4 Halliburton
16.1.5 Nov Inc.
16.1.6 Core Laboratories
16.1.7 Expro Group
16.1.8 Hunting plc
16.1.9 Dynaenergetics
16.1.10 Xi'an Zz Top Oil Tools Co., Ltd
16.1.11 Tassaroli S.A.
16.1.12 Fhe Usa LLC
16.1.13 LLC Promperforator
16.1.14 Landsea Technical Services Pte. Ltd.
16.1.15 G&H Diversified Manufacturing, L.P.
16.2 Other Players
16.2.1 Shaanxi Fype Rigid Machinery Co., Ltd.
16.2.2 Northern Colorado Manufacturing, LLC
16.2.3 Oiltech Services
16.2.4 Hunt & Hunt Ltd
16.2.5 Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc
17 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tsitk9
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article