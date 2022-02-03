The Worldwide Pharmacy Automation Industry is Expected to Reach $9.9 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharmacy Automation: Technologies and Global Markets 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for pharmacy automation is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% and reach 9.9

Billion by 2026. The pharmacy automation market continues to gain momentum after experiencing purchasing holds for equipment from hospitals and other health delivery facilities in 2010 and 2014.

The two general segments covered in the report are inpatient and outpatient. Products included in the inpatient pharmacy automation market include dispensing and storage equipment; packaging equipment; narcotics management equipment; software and logistics products; and other products such as bedside barcode scanning systems, automated medication labeling systems, automated tablet splitters and compounding systems.

Products included in the outpatient pharmacy automation market include dispensing/storage equipment; packaging and filling equipment; software and logistics products; and other equipment, including samples management, counting machines and vial shredders.

The trend of consolidation among pharmacy automation vendors is expected to continue. In recent years, the industry has experienced partnerships and acquisitions that have shaped the industry and produced major competitors in the industry.

This report is designed to be a helpful business tool that will provide a thorough evaluation of the global pharmacy automation market. The geographical scope is global but with special emphasis on the U.S. and developed Europe, with supplemental data covering other geographical markets and trends. The report identifies pharmacy automation markets by inpatient and outpatient pharmacy settings, and by product type. Within the global pharmacy automation market, there are two general pharmacy settings (market applications), each having second level sub-settings

Inpatient pharmacy automation

Acute-care settings

Long-term care settings

Outpatient pharmacy automation

Outpatient/fast-track clinical settings

Hospital retail settings

Pharmacy benefit management services and other mail-order settings

Retail pharmacy chains

Each segment is further reviewed to provide detailed information on current and emerging products, current market estimates and market forecasts, and competitive analyses.

Product segments covered in the report include:

Dispensing/storage

Packaging/filing

Software/logistics

Other products

Report Includes

69 data tables and 56 additional tables

An updated review of the global market for pharmacy automation technologies

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic data from 2019 to 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Evaluation of the current market size and revenue forecast (in USD millions) for pharmacy automation, and corresponding market share analysis by product type, application, pharmacy settings, and geographic region

Highlights of the key market dynamics (DROs), current trends and emerging applications, and opportunity assessment within the pharmacy automation industry

Insight into the recent advances made in pharmacy automation, industry supply chain analysis, regulatory concerns, consumer issues, and the global financial conditions

Impact of COVID-19 on pharma research and new developments related to automating processes in the pharmacy environment

Patent review and significant allotments of patents for pharmacy automation and pharmacy robots across each major category

Insight into the industry structure for pharmacy automation, recent merger and acquisition deals and global company share analysis of the key operating companies

Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Baxter International Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Co., Cerner Corp., iA, Omnicell Inc., and Swisslog AG

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Pharmacy Automation Industry Structure

Pharma Industry Supply Chain Overview

Current Market Overview and Future Expectations

Background, History and Growth of the Pharmacy Automation Market

Employing Automation to Improve Medication Delivery Systems

Early Standardization of Barcodes

Joint Commission Involvement

Common Prescribing Mistakes

Regulatory Authorities

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Japan

India

China

Australia

Brazil

Healthcare Personnel Trends

Pharmacy Personnel

Advanced Practice Pharmacies

Consumer Issues

Safety

Accuracy and Accountability

Medication Administration Errors

Medication Management Components

Organizational Structure and Its Effect on Errors

Implementation Issues

Lifting Barriers to Pharmacy Automation Implementation

Cost-Effectiveness in Pharmacy Automation

Developments

Industry Consolidation

Global Financial Conditions

Rising Healthcare Costs

Pharmaceutical Expenditures

Worldwide Population Growth

Global Birth Rates

Increasing Life Expectancy

Ageing Populations

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Opportunities

Impact of COVID-19 on the Pharmacy Automation Market

Outbreak

Symptoms of COVID-19

Progression of COVID-19

Incubation Period

Epidemiology

Current Status and Impact on the Market

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Product Type

Market Highlights

Competitor Overview

Dispensing/Storage

Product Review

Narcotics Management

Packaging/Labeling

Packaging Innovation to Address Compliance Issues

Cannabis Packaging: Emerging Opportunities

Product Review

Software/Logistics

Electronic Medication Administration

EHR Integration

E-Prescribing Trends

Meaningful Use: A Push for EHR Integration and Logistics Systems

Trends in RFID

Product Review

Advances in Electronic Prescription Monitoring Programs: e-Prescribing

Development of Drug Monitoring

Other Pharmacy Automation

Product Review

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application

Market Highlights

Industry Structure

Inpatient Pharmacy Automation

Inpatient Pharmacy Automation Market, by Type

Inpatient Pharmacy Automation Vendor Review

Inpatient Pharmacy Automation Settings

Inpatient Pharmacy Automation Market, by Broad Setting

Implementation and Equipment Analysis

Outpatient Pharmacy Automation

Outpatient Pharmacy Automation Market, by Type

Outpatient Pharmacy Automation Vendor Review

Setting Overview

Outpatient Pharmacy Automation Market, by Broad Setting

Implementation and Equipment Analysis

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 8 Technology Evaluation

Overview

Current Uses of Technology

Medication Inspection

Communication Network Technology

Biometric-Type Identification Technology

Infrared Technology

Automated Parenteral Dispensers

Barcode Technology

RFID Technology

Automated Pharmacy Inventory Management Systems

Automated Dispensing Cabinets

Robotics

Patent Evaluation

Patent Review by Year

Patent Review by Assignee

Patent Holder Summary

Patent Review by Country

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Market Share

Recent Developments of Key Market Players

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

ARXIUM

BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.

BECTON, DICKINSON & CO.

CAPSA HEALTHCARE

CERNER CORP.

EUCLID MEDICAL PRODUCTS

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL LTD.

IA

MANREX LTD.

MEDICAL PACKAGING INC.

MEDITECH

OMNICELL INC.

PARATA SYSTEMS LLC

SCRIPTPRO LLC

SWISSLOG AG

Chapter 11 State Controlled Substances: Contacts

