The Worldwide Polyethylene Foams Industry is Expected to Reach $4.5 Billion by 2025

DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2021 The "Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market by Type (Non-XLPE and XLPE), by Density (LDPE,HDPE), by End-Use Application (Protective Packaging, Automotive, Building & Construction, Footwear, Sports & Recreational, Medical), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The polyethylene foams market is projected to grow from USD 3.3 billion in 2020 to USD 4.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.1% between 2020 and 2025.



The market is propelled by the growth of various end-use industries. Increasing investments in use for polyethylene foams in protective packaging, infrastructure, new housing projects, and renovation of non-residential buildings in China, India, and Brazil have also boosted the market growth.



Medical is the fastest growing end-use application in polyethylene market, in terms of volume. XLPE foams are unique, closed-cell materials used widely to create medical packaging solutions. Certain grades of XLPE foams are expanded in a natural process, using nitrogen verses chemical expansion. The XLPE foam is hypoallergenic, non-toxic, and latex-free and can come in contact with skin and can also be used in operating rooms. It has a cushion-like feeling, it is water resistant and also has the capability of being gamma sterilized to be used with medical devices.



Protective packaging segment is projected to be the largest end-use market of polyethylene foams.



Protective packaging is the largest application segment, in terms of both volume and value, between 2020 and 2025. Protective packaging is used in a wide variety of applications including fruits and vegetables, automotive, aerospace, appliance, electronics, and pharmaceuticals. Economic growth and demographic change is a major factor driving the packaging industry. Incomes are expected to rise, which will lead to increase in consumer spending on packaged goods as well as strengthening the middle class people to engage towards global brands and shopping habits. Another driving factor for packaging industry is the increase in the demand for pharmaceutical products due to rising life expectancy, especially in developed markets like Japan.



XLPE type is the fastest-growing segment of the polyethylene foams market.



XLPE type is the fastest-growing segment, in terms of volume, between 2020 and 2025. XPLE foam also known as cross-linked polyethylene foam is a closed-cell foam which is characterized by a compact feel and resistance to water. It has many of the same properties as polyethylene foam but also has the ability to protect Class ""A"" surfaces (surface that can either be seen or touched or both) and is consequently used extensively in the packaging of medical products and equipment.



APAC is the fastest market for polyethylene foams during the forecast period.



APAC is projected to be the largest and the fastest-growing market for polyethylene foams during the forecast period. The growth of the market is propelled by the increasing use of PE foam in packaging, automotive, footwear, sports & recreational, and building & construction industries. The continuous growth in the manufacturing of products for domestic use, as well as exports, drives the demand for PE foam in the region. The demand for high-quality products, rising population, and the growing end-use industries have led to innovation and development in the market.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Polyethylene Foams Market

4.2 Polyethylene Foams Market Growth, by End-Use Application

4.3 APAC: Polyethylene Foams Market Share, by End-Use Application and Country, 2019

4.4 Polyethylene Foams Market: by Major Countries

4.5 Polyethylene Foams Market: Developed Vs. Developing Countries



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growth of Major End-Use Application Segments

5.2.1.2 High Demand in APAC

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Volatility in Raw Material Prices

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Demand for Co2-Based Polyols

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Stringent Government Regulations

5.2.4.2 Growing Demand for Bio-Based Polyols

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.4 Macroeconomic Overview and Key Trends

5.4.1 Introduction

5.4.2 Trends and Forecast of GDP

5.4.3 Trends and Forecast of Global Automotive Industry

5.4.4 Trends and Forecast of Global Construction Industry

5.5 COVID-19 Impact Analysis

5.5.1 COVID-19 Economic Assessment

5.5.2 Major Economic Effects of COVID-19

5.5.3 Effects on GDP of Countries

5.5.4 Scenario Assessment

5.5.4.1 Scenario-Based Analysis of Impact of COVID-19

5.5.5 Impact on Construction Industry

5.5.6 Impact on Automotive Industry

5.6 Value Chain Analysis

5.7 Pricing Analysis

5.8 Foams Ecosystem

5.9 Trade Analysis

5.9.1 Trade Scenario of Polyethylene Foams

5.10 Regulations

5.10.1 Food Contact-Eu

5.10.2 US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

5.11 Patent Analysis

5.11.1 Methodology

5.11.2 Publication Trends

5.11.3 Top Applicants

5.11.4 Jurisdiction

5.12 Case Study Analysis

5.13 Technology Analysis



6 Polyethylene Foams Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Non-Xlpe

6.2.1 Accounts for a Larger Share of the Market

6.3 Xlpe

6.3.1 to be the Faster-Growing Segment of the Market



7 Polyethylene Foams Market, by Density

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Ldpe Foam

7.3 Hdpe Foam



8 Polyethylene Foams Market, by End-Use Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Protective Packaging

8.2.1 Largest Consumer of Polyethylene Foams

8.3 Automotive

8.3.1 to be the Second-Largest End-user of Polyethylene Foams

8.4 Building & Construction

8.4.1 Growing Infrastructural and New Housing Constructions to Drive the Market for Polyethylene Foams

8.5 Footwear, Sports & Recreational

8.5.1 Lightweight and Durable Properties Suitable for Sporting Applications

8.6 Medical

8.6.1 Fastest-Growing End-Use Application of Polyethylene Foam

8.7 Others



9 Polyethylene Foams Market, by Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 APAC

9.5 Middle East & Africa

9.6 South America



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive Scenario

10.2.1 Market Evaluation Matrix

10.2.2 Investments & Expansions

10.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.2.4 New Product Launches

10.2.5 Partnerships & Agreements

10.3 Market Share Analysis

10.4 Top Company Revenue Analysis

10.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant Matrix: Definitions and Methodology, 2019

10.5.1 Star

10.5.2 Emerging Leaders

10.5.3 Pervasive

10.5.4 Emerging Companies

10.6 Strength of Product Portfolio

10.7 Business Strategy Excellence

10.8 Sme Matrix, 2019

10.8.1 Responsive Companies

10.8.2 Progressive Companies

10.8.3 Starting Blocks

10.8.4 Dynamic Companies



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Armacell LLC

11.2 Jsp

11.3 Zotefoams plc

11.4 Sealed Air

11.5 Recticel Nv

11.6 Inoac

11.7 Thermotec Pty Ltd.

11.8 Wisconsin Foam Products

11.9 Dafa A/S

11.10 Palziv Inc.

11.11 Other Key Companies

11.11.1 Hira Industries LLC

11.11.2 Pregis LLC

11.11.3 Quality Foam Packaging, Inc.

11.11.4 Sanwa Kako Co. Ltd.

11.11.5 Protac Inc.

11.11.6 Kaneka Corporation

11.11.7 Sonoco Products Company

11.11.8 Rhyno Foam (Rahil Foam Pvt. Ltd.)

11.11.9 Supreme Industries Limited

11.11.10 Plymouth Foam

11.11.11 Innovo Packaging Co. Ltd

11.11.12 Foampartner

11.11.13 Mitsui Chemicals

11.11.14 Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd.

11.11.15 Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

11.11.16 Toray Industries, Inc.

11.12 Other Companies



12 Adjacent & Related Markets



13 Appendix

