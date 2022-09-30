The Worldwide Probiotic Drinks Industry is Expected to Reach $23.4 Billion by 2031

DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Probiotic Drinks Market By Type, By Flavor, By Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The probiotic drinks market size was valued at $ 11,047.4 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $ 23,405.7 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2031.



Probiotics are bacteria that provide health benefits when consumed. Ingested bacteria that are related to human and animal health benefits are referred to as probiotics. Probiotic drinks are typically dairy-based beverages with a milky texture. They are consumed to aid digestion. Addition of probiotics to whey improves its characteristics and benefits significantly. Inclusion of flavors improves sensory properties of drinks while also increasing its shelf life. These factors drive demand for probiotic drinks in the market.



The probiotic drinks market has witnessed significant growth, owing to increase in number of health-conscious consumers increasingly focusing on intestine health and overall immunity. Furthermore, key players in the market are trying to consolidate their position by introducing high-quality products and establishing partnerships with well-known local nutraceutical brands, which is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.



Probiotics are necessary for gut health. Probiotic beverages are a delicious way to keep stomach in good shape. Dairy-based probiotics are available in a variety of forms. Non-dairy supplements are required for lactose intolerance, vegetarianism, and excessive cholesterol. Probiotics have recently 0created from a number of fruits and vegetables. Fruits and vegetables are high in vital nutrients, making them an ideal matrix for making probiotic drinks with maximum health advantages.



Consumers have now become more aware of the product and comprehending its value for gut health. Furthermore, rise in health awareness among customers, particularly among young consumers, have led to global demand for the product. Furthermore, availability of ready-to-drink items for use on-the-go has led to the market expansion.



Probiotic drinks aid in maintenance of a healthy stomach bacterial balance, which has a range of health benefits, including improved digestion, immunological function, and weight loss. These drinks promote bowel movement and nutrient absorption when consumed on a regular basis. Furthermore, these beverages boost mental health as various studies have shown that gut health is linked to mood and mental health. As a result, the substance aids in reduction of depression, anxiety, OCD, and autism. The products may also help to strengthen the immune system by encouraging creation of natural antibodies in the human body.



During the recent outbreak of COVID-19, owing to mandatory closures and restrictions by relevant regulatory agencies, operations in many industries were suspended or operated with a minimum of employees. However, probiotics have multiple intestinal health benefits and promote immunity. As a result, the demand for probiotic drinks has increased during the spread of COVID 19 to maintain healthy immune system. It has a significant positive impact on the industry's revenue growth. In addition, health benefits associated with overall health is also expected to fuel the global revenue growth of the market.



The probiotic drinks market is segmented on the basis of type, flavor, sales channel, and region. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into dairy-based probiotic drinks and plant-based probiotic drinks. By flavor, it is segregated into regular, berry, tropical, and others. Depending on sales channel, it is fragmented into hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, online retail, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, the Netherlands, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, the UAE, and rest of LAMEA).



Asia-Pacific has been dominating the global probiotic drinks market, and is expected to sustain its dominance during the forecast period. This is mainly attributed to the fact that probiotic drink was first invented in Japan in 1930, and it has gained huge popularity among Asian consumers. Both online and offline demand for probiotic drinks is growing, which has also promoted growth of the regional market. The most promising growth rate in this course is expected to come from Asia-Pacific. The strong growth of the regional market is attributed to rapid development of the health and wellness industry in the region.



Key players operating in the global probiotic drinks market have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. Key players profiled in this report include GCMMF (AMUL), Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd, Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd., Denone SA, Bio-K+, Lifeway Foods, Inc., Chobani, LLC, NextFoods, Inc., PepsiCo Inc, and Harmless Harvest.



