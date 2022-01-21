The Worldwide Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Industry is Expected to Reach $11+ Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (2021-2027) by Drug Class, Route of Administration, Distribution Mode, and Geography, IGR Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market is estimated to be USD 8.1 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 11.68 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.2%.



Some of the factors that impact the growth of the global pulmonary arterial hypertension market are the change in the lifestyles, rising geriatric population, and the increasing prevalence of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). Several Government and private sector initiatives such as the rare disease act and the orphan drug act that create awareness and offer incentives such as tax waivers, credits, assistance & support are expected to contribute to the growth rate of the global pulmonary arterial hypertension market.



However, discontinuing of drug production by major players during clinical trials and stringent regulations by Government, lack of awareness about the presence of pulmonary arterial hypertension among patients, and high diagnosis and treatment cost are expected to hinder the market growth. Technology advancements such as biomarker and new gene therapy for the treatment and advanced oral drugs create an opportunity for the market.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Burden of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

Government and Private Support for the Development of Orphan Drugs

Growing Geriatric Population

Restraints

Patent Expiration of Key Molecules

Side Effects Associated with the Drugs

Lack of Awareness among People in Developing Countries

Challenges

High Costs of Diagnosis and Treatment

Lack of Awareness

Expiry of Patents

Opportunities

Advance Oral Drugs for Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

Technology Advancements such as Biomaker and New Gene Therapy for the Treatment

The Global Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension is segmented based on Drug Class, Route of Administration, Distribution Mode, and Geography.



Global Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market, By Drug Class

Introduction

Prostacyclin and Prostacyclin Analogs

Soluble Guanylate Cyclase (SGC) Stimulators

Endothelin Receptor Antagonists (ERAs)

Phosphodiesterase 5 (Pde-5)

Calcium Channel Blockers

Others

Global Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market, By Route of Administration

Introduction

Oral

Injectable

Global Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market, By Distribution Mode

Introduction

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Global Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market, By Geography

Introduction

North America

South America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are United Therapeutics Corporation, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis International AG, AstraZeneca, Bayer Healthcare AG, Pfizer Inc., Gilead Sciences, Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Arena Pharmaceuticals, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited. and others.



Competitive Quadrant

The report includes the Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



12. Appendix

