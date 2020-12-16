The Worldwide PVDF Membrane Industry is Expected to Reach $925.4 Million by 2025

DUBLIN, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "PVDF Membrane Market by Type (Hydrophilic, Hydrophobic), Technology, Application (General Filtration, Sample Preparation, Bead-based Assays), End-use Industry (Biopharmaceutical, Industrial, Food & Beverage), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global PVDF membrane market size was USD 700.0 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 925.4 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2020.

The increasing demand from biopharmaceutical industries and stringent regulations regarding the emission and treatment of municipal and industrial waste are the major drivers boosting the demand for PVDF membrane market globally. The growing usage of PVDF membrane in microfiltration, venting applications, and medical accessories and increasing demand for treated water in emerging economies provide growth opportunities for manufacturers pf PVDF membrane. However, the high production cost of PVDF membrane and issues related to life span and efficiency related to PVDF membrane are the factors hindering the growth of the market.



Hydrophilic type segment to capture the highest share in PVDF membrane market during the forecast period.

The hydrophilic type is the most-widely used PVDF membrane owing to its various physical properties, such as high porosity, chemical & abrasion resistance, particle retention, convenience in handling, high filtration efficiency, and high flow rates. Due to these properties, hydrophilic PVDF finds extensive use in filtration applications involving exposure to aqueous solutions and gasses. It is extensively used in gas and aqueous solution filtration applications in food & beverage, chemical & petrochemical, biopharmaceutical, processing, and other industries.

Ultrafiltration to be the largest technology segment

Ultrafiltration technology accounted for the largest share of the PVDF membrane market in 2019. Ultrafiltration involves finely porous membranes to separate water and micro solutes from macromolecules and colloids. In ultrafiltration, the mechanism for the separation of the solvent from the solute/colloidal particle is similar to that of reverse osmosis and nanofiltration with distinction in pore sizes.

General filtration to be the largest application of PVDF membrane

Based on application, the PVDF membrane membranes market is segmented into general filtration, sample preparation, bead-based assays, and others. The general filtration application segment accounted for the larger market share in 2019. This is due to its extensive use in filtration end-use industries such as biopharmaceutical, petrochemical, and food & beverage. Chemical inertness, the ability to sustain high temperature, good mechanical properties, and high filtration efficiency make PVDF membranes suitable for industrial filtration applications, where they are exposed to corrosive environments and come in contact with gasses, acids, solvents, and alkaline solutions.

Biopharmaceutical to account for the largest market share for the forecast period

The biopharmaceutical industry holds the largest share of the PVDF membrane market in 2020. Increasing investment in R&D for the biotechnology and medical industry is expected to propel the growth of the PVDF membrane market globally. The market for the biopharmaceutical industry is expected to continue to grow at a relatively high rate in the next five years, providing a large market for manufacturers of PVDF membrane.

APAC is the largest and fastest-growing PVDF membranes market during the forecast period.

APAC is estimated to be the largest and the fastest-growing PVDF membrane market during the forecast period. The growth of the market in this region is primarily attributed to the rapidly growing population, urbanization, and industrialization. The market growth in this region is primarily attributed to its rapidly growing population, urbanization, and industrialization. The demand for PVDF membrane is high in developing economies, such as China, India, Brazil, and Argentina. The rise in the implementation of stringent environmental regulations in the developed as well as emerging economies is also a major driver for the global PVDF membrane market.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the PVDF Membrane Market

4.2 PVDF Membrane Market, by Type

4.3 PVDF Membrane Market, by Technology

4.4 PVDF Membrane Market, by Application

4.5 PVDF Membrane Market, by End-Use Industry

4.6 PVDF Membrane Market, by Key Country

4.7 APAC PVDF Membrane Market, by End-Use Industry and Country, 2019



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increased Demand for PVDF Membrane from Biopharmaceutical Industries

5.2.1.2 Stringent Regulations Pertaining to Emission and Treatment of Municipal and Industrial Wastes

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Production Cost of PVDF Membranes

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Use of PVDF Membrane in Microfiltration, Venting Applications, and Medical Accessories

5.2.3.2 Increasing Demand for Treated Water in Emerging Economies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Issues Related to Lifespan and Efficiency of PVDF Membrane

5.3 Tariffs and Regulations

5.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4.1 Threat of Substitutes

5.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

5.4.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.5 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on the PVDF Membrane Market

5.6 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.6.1 Global GDP Trends and Forecasts

5.6.2 Trends in Population Growth

5.6.3 Trends in the Healthcare Industry

5.7 Value Chain Analysis

5.7.1 R&D

5.7.2 Manufacturing

5.7.3 Distributors, Marketing, and Sales

5.8 Adjacent/Related Markets

5.8.1 Introduction

5.8.2 Limitation

5.8.3 Market Ecosystem and Interconnected Market

5.8.4 Membrane Market

5.8.4.1 Market Definition

5.8.4.2 Market Overview

5.8.5 Membrane Market, by Material

5.8.5.1 Polymeric

5.8.5.2 Ceramic

5.8.6 Membrane Market, by Technology

5.8.6.1 RO

5.8.6.2 UF

5.8.6.3 MF

5.8.6.4 NF

5.8.7 Membrane Market, by Application

5.8.7.1 Water & Wastewater Treatment

5.8.7.2 Industrial Processing

5.8.8 Membrane Market, by Region

5.9 Case Study



6 PVDF Membrane Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hydrophilic

6.2.1 Low Manufacturing and Operating Cost is Boosting the Demand

6.3 Hydrophobic

6.3.1 Hydrophobic Membranes Most Widely Used for Solvent Solutions and Sample Preparation



7 PVDF Membrane Market, by Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Ultrafiltration

7.2.1 Ultrafiltration Has Higher Flux Rate Than Other Membrane Technologies

7.3 Microfiltration

7.3.1 Cost and Energy Consumption of Microfiltration Lower Than Other Technologies

7.4 Nanofiltration

7.4.1 Nanofiltration Can Function at a Very Low Operating Pressure



8 PVDF Membrane Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 General Filtration

8.2.1 Solvent Filtration is Major Application of PVDF Membrane in General Filtration Segment

8.2.2 Solvent Filtration

8.2.3 Chemical Intermediate Filtration

8.2.4 Bio Products Filtration

8.3 Sample Preparation

8.3.1 HPLC to Dominate Market in Sample Preparation Application

8.3.2 HPLC Sample Preparation

8.4 Bead-Based Assays

8.4.1 PVDF Membrane Used in Bead-Based Assays for Its Low Binding and Inert Support

8.5 Others



9 PVDF Membrane Market, by End-Use Industry

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Biopharmaceutical

9.2.1 Sample Separation and Dialysis Applications are Major Uses of PVDF Membrane

9.2.2 Dialysis and Filtration

9.2.3 Sample Preparation

9.3 Industrial

9.3.1 Increasing Population and Industrialization Resulting in Growing Water & Wastewater Treatment

9.3.2 Water & Wastewater Treatment

9.3.3 Industrial Gas Processing

9.3.4 Membrane Distillation

9.4 Food & Beverage

9.4.1 Stringent Hygiene Standards in Food & Beverage Industry Boosting the Market

9.4.2 Dairy Applications

9.4.3 Juice & Wine Production

9.5 Others



10 PVDF Membrane Market, by Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 APAC

10.3 North America

10.4 Europe

10.5 Middle East & Africa

10.6 South America



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Evaluation Framework

11.3 Market Share

11.4 Market Ranking

11.5 Key Market Developments

11.5.1 Investment & Expansion

11.5.2 Merger & Acquisition



12 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles

12.1 Company Evaluation Matrix Definitions

12.1.1 Star

12.1.2 Emerging Leaders

12.1.3 Pervasive

12.1.4 Emerging Players

12.2 Strength of Product Portfolio

12.3 Business Strategy Excellence

12.4 Company Profiles

12.4.1 Arkema

12.4.2 Merck Millipore

12.4.3 Koch Separation Solutions

12.4.4 Cytiva

12.4.5 Citic Envirotech

12.4.6 Pall

12.4.7 Bio-Rad Laboratories

12.4.8 Thermo Fisher Scientific

12.4.9 Membrane Solutions

12.4.10 GVS

12.5 Startup/SME Profiles

12.5.1 Advanced Microdevices

12.5.2 Asahi Kasei

12.5.3 Axiva Sichem Biotech

12.5.4 Himedia Laboratories

12.5.5 Hiraoka

12.5.6 Kamps

12.5.7 LG

12.5.8 Microdyn-Nadir

12.5.9 Pentair

12.5.10 Scinor

12.5.11 Starlab

12.5.12 Sterlitech

12.5.13 Synder Filtration

12.5.14 Theway Membranes

12.5.15 Toray Industries



13 Appendix

13.1 Discussion Guide

13.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal

13.3 Available Customizations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l39zff

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

