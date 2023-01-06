The Worldwide Racket Sports Equipment Industry is Projected to Reach $272.4 Million by 2031

DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Racket Sports Equipment Market By Product Type, By End User, By Application, By Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global racket sports equipment market was valued at $176.8 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $272.4 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Racket sports equipment are utility devices or tools useful for engaging in sports activity. Increase in fitness consciousness among consumers and rapid rise in per capita disposable income are expected to boost demand for sports equipment. In addition, however, decline in participation of the young generation in sports activity hampers the market growth.



Increase in interest of consumers in leisure activities other than sports such as movies, musical concerts, virtual gaming, and others restrains the growth of the market. Conversely, increase in participation of various organizations in donation of these equipment to emerging sport enthusiasts and athletes with poor financial background is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunity for the market.

For instance, Sports Gift, Let's Play It Forward, Global Sports Foundation, and One World Play Project are some of the well-known organizations that support the sports equipment donation process. Thus, rise in distribution of sports equipment through online retail platform is anticipated to boost the market growth in near future.



The market for sports equipment is quickly approaching the pre-COVID stages, due to the economic recovery in most emerging economies, and a stable growth rate is envisaged throughout the forecast period. The resumption of sport activities, and ease in international sport travel restrictions are key factor behind recovery of the sports equipment and apparel market. These factors are projected to boost the growth of racket sports equipment market after the COVID-19 prediction period.



Consumers are becoming more health conscious due to work-related stress and lifestyle disorders. Thus, increase in number of health-conscious consumers has created a strong demand for sports equipment including racket sports, which, in turn, augments growth of the overall market. Moreover, rise in trend of outdoor sports propels growth of the market. Furthermore, continuous innovations in product category notably contributes toward growth of the market.



E-commerce or online store is a huge platform growing at a tremendous rate worldwide. Consumers of every age, including generation X, millennial, or generation Z prefer to shop from e-stores. This is attributed to the fact that online shopping is more convenient as compared to shopping at physical stores, due to rise in number of retailers focusing on e-commerce, thus making it convenient for consumers.

Furthermore, increase in penetration of internet and rise in percentage of population inclining toward online shopping are expected to provide potential opportunity for the racket equipment manufacturers to sell their existing as well as novel products through online platform, thus making them easily available for consumers and increasing consumer awareness about their products.



According to the market players, the major obstacle attributed to the pandemic was the disruption of the supply chain. Furthermore, all the Distribution Channel were nearly shut down in the first quarter of the pandemic. However, online channels such as amazon and flipkart were delivering the products.

Key Benefits

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the racket sports equipment market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing racket sports equipment market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the racket sports equipment market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global racket sports equipment market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

3.2.1.Top investment pockets

3.3.Porter's five forces analysis

3.4.Top player positioning

3.5.Market dynamics

3.5.1.Drivers

3.5.2.Restraints

3.5.3.Opportunities

3.6.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market



CHAPTER 4: RACKET SPORTS EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Rackets

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.2.4 Rackets Racket sports equipment Market by Tennis

4.2.5 Rackets Racket sports equipment Market by Racquetball

4.2.6 Rackets Racket sports equipment Market by Squash

4.2.7 Rackets Racket sports equipment Market by Badminton

4.2.8 Rackets Racket sports equipment Market by Paddle tennis

4.3 Balls

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country

4.4 Eyewares

4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3 Market analysis by country

4.5 Racket Bags

4.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3 Market analysis by country

4.6 Accessories

4.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.6.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: RACKET SPORTS EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY END USER

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 Men

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 Women

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country

5.4 Kids

5.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: RACKET SPORTS EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY APPLICATION

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Market size and forecast

6.2 Badminton

6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3 Market analysis by country

6.3 Racquetball

6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3 Market analysis by country

6.4 Squash

6.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3 Market analysis by country

6.5 Tennis

6.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 7: RACKET SPORTS EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Market size and forecast

7.2 Hypermarket

7.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3 Market analysis by country

7.3 Specialty Stores

7.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3 Market analysis by country

7.4 E-Commerce

7.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.4.3 Market analysis by country

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.5.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 8: RACKET SPORTS EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Top winning strategies

9.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

9.4. Competitive Dashboard

9.5. Competitive Heatmap

9.6. Key developments



CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES

10.1 BABOLAT VS S.A.

10.1.1 Company overview

10.1.2 Company snapshot

10.1.3 Operating business segments

10.1.4 Product portfolio

10.1.5 Business performance

10.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.2 YONEX CO.,Ltd

10.2.1 Company overview

10.2.2 Company snapshot

10.2.3 Operating business segments

10.2.4 Product portfolio

10.2.5 Business performance

10.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.3 HEAD SPORTS

10.3.1 Company overview

10.3.2 Company snapshot

10.3.3 Operating business segments

10.3.4 Product portfolio

10.3.5 Business performance

10.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.4 Volkl Ski International, GmbH

10.4.1 Company overview

10.4.2 Company snapshot

10.4.3 Operating business segments

10.4.4 Product portfolio

10.4.5 Business performance

10.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.5 Sumitomo Rubber Industries

10.5.1 Company overview

10.5.2 Company snapshot

10.5.3 Operating business segments

10.5.4 Product portfolio

10.5.5 Business performance

10.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.6 amer sports corporation

10.6.1 Company overview

10.6.2 Company snapshot

10.6.3 Operating business segments

10.6.4 Product portfolio

10.6.5 Business performance

10.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.7 PACIFIC Holding GmbH

10.7.1 Company overview

10.7.2 Company snapshot

10.7.3 Operating business segments

10.7.4 Product portfolio

10.7.5 Business performance

10.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.8 Solinco Sports

10.8.1 Company overview

10.8.2 Company snapshot

10.8.3 Operating business segments

10.8.4 Product portfolio

10.8.5 Business performance

10.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.9 Donnay

10.9.1 Company overview

10.9.2 Company snapshot

10.9.3 Operating business segments

10.9.4 Product portfolio

10.9.5 Business performance

10.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.10 PowerAngle LLC.

10.10.1 Company overview

10.10.2 Company snapshot

10.10.3 Operating business segments

10.10.4 Product portfolio

10.10.5 Business performance

10.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.11 Karakal

10.11.1 Company overview

10.11.2 Company snapshot

10.11.3 Operating business segments

10.11.4 Product portfolio

10.11.5 Business performance

10.11.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.12 Maus Feres

10.12.1 Company overview

10.12.2 Company snapshot

10.12.3 Operating business segments

10.12.4 Product portfolio

10.12.5 Business performance

10.12.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.13 Authentic Brands Group

10.13.1 Company overview

10.13.2 Company snapshot

10.13.3 Operating business segments

10.13.4 Product portfolio

10.13.5 Business performance

10.13.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.14 FILA Inc.

10.14.1 Company overview

10.14.2 Company snapshot

10.14.3 Operating business segments

10.14.4 Product portfolio

10.14.5 Business performance

10.14.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.15 Nike Inc.

10.15.1 Company overview

10.15.2 Company snapshot

10.15.3 Operating business segments

10.15.4 Product portfolio

10.15.5 Business performance

10.15.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.16 Counter Strike Table tennis

10.16.1 Company overview

10.16.2 Company snapshot

10.16.3 Operating business segments

10.16.4 Product portfolio

10.16.5 Business performance

10.16.6 Key strategic moves and developments

