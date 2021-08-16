The Worldwide Radiation Detection, Monitoring, & Safety Industry is Expected to Reach $3.1 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Radiation Detection, Monitoring, & Safety Market by Product (Detection & Monitoring (Personal Dosimeters), Composition (Gas-filled detectors, Scintillator, Solid-state detector), Application (Healthcare, Industrial Application) - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global radiation detection, monitoring, and safety market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period to reach USD 3.1 billion by 2026 from an estimated USD 2.2 billion in 2021.

The key factors propelling the growth of this market are growing security threats, the growing prevalence of cancer worldwide, increasing radiation safety awareness, growth in the number of PET/CT scans, and the increasing usage of nuclear medicine and radiation therapy for diagnosis and treatment.

The radiation detection & monitoring products segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the radiation detection, monitoring, and safety market, byproduct, during the forecast period

Based on products, the radiation detection, monitoring, and safety market is segmented into radiation detection & monitoring products and radiation safety products. In 2020, the radiation detection & monitoring products segment accounted for the highest growth rate. This can be attributed to the rising radiation safety awareness among various end users.

Gas-filled detectors accounted for the highest CAGR

Based on composition, the global radiation detection & monitoring products market is segmented into gas-filled detectors, scintillators, and solid-state detectors. The gas-filled detectors segment accounted for the highest CAGR. Growth in this market segment is attributed to the favorable performance-to-cost ratio of gas-filled detectors.

Homeland security & defense accounted for the highest CAGR

Based on application, the radiation detection, monitoring, and safety market is segmented into healthcare, homeland security & defense, nuclear power plants, industrial applications, and other applications (academic research & environmental monitoring). The homeland security & defense segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026 due to increased spending on internal security and military expenditure.

Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the Radiation detection, monitoring, and safety market

The radiation detection, monitoring, and safety market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as high spending on homeland security in Asia, high expected growth in China's nuclear power industry, and the increasing number of nuclear power plants in India drive market growth in the APAC.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety Market Overview

4.2 Asia-Pacific: Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety Market, by Type and Country (2020)

4.3 Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Military Expenditure to Drive the Market for Homeland Security Applications

5.2.1.2 Increasing Safety Awareness Among People Working in Radiation-Prone Environments

5.2.1.3 Growth in the Number of Pet/Ct Scans

5.2.1.4 Increasing Usage of Nuclear Medicine & Radiation Therapy Coupled with the Rising Incidence of Cancers

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Nuclear Energy Alternatives Such as Renewable Energy

5.2.2.2 Nuclear Power Phase-Out

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Technological Advancements in Radiation Detection

5.2.3.2 Rising Focus on Nuclear Power in Developing Nations to Meet Energy Demands

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Cost of Lead in Manufacturing Radiation Accessories

5.2.4.2 Shortage of Nuclear Power Workforce and Skilled Radiation Professionals & Medical Physicists

5.3 COVID-19 Impact on the Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety Market

5.4 Ranges/Scenarios

5.5 Value Chain Analysis

5.6 Supply Chain Analysis

5.7 Ecosystem Analysis of the Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety Market

5.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.9 Technology Analysis

5.10 Regulatory Landscape

5.11 Patent Analysis

5.12 Trade Analysis

5.13 Pricing Analysis

5.14 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses

6 Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety Market, by Product

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Primary Notes

6.2 Radiation Detection & Monitoring Products

6.2.1 Personal Dosimeters

6.2.1.1 Passive Dosimeters

6.2.1.1.1 Cost-Advantages of Passive Dosimeters Drive the Market Growth

6.2.1.2 Active Dosimeters

6.2.1.2.1 Active Dosimeters Provide an Immediate Reading of Radiation Exposure

6.2.2 Area Process Monitors

6.2.2.1 Technological Advancements Will Support Market Growth

6.2.3 Environmental Radiation Monitors

6.2.3.1 Stringent Government Regulations Regarding Radiation Exposure to Propel Market Growth

6.2.4 Surface Contamination Monitors

6.2.4.1 Development of User-Friendly, Accurate, and Portable Radiation Contamination Monitors to Aid Market Growth

6.2.5 Radioactive Material Monitors

6.2.5.1 The Rising Use of Radioisotopes in Nuclear Medicine is the Major Factor Driving the Market Growth

6.3 Other Radiation Detection & Monitoring Products

6.4 Radiation Safety Products

6.4.1 Full-Body Protection Products

6.4.1.1 Demand for Full-Body Protection Products is Growing due to the Growing Volume of Medical Imaging Procedures Performed

6.4.2 Face Protection Products

6.4.2.1 Availability of Lightweight Eyewear in Face Protection Products Offers Enhanced Comfort

6.4.3 Hand Safety Products

6.4.3.1 Lead-Free and Powder-Free Gloves Eliminate the Risk of Allergies and are Environment Friendly

6.4.4 Other Radiation Safety Products

7 Radiation Detection & Monitoring Products Market, by Composition

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Primary Notes

7.2 Gas-Filled Detectors

7.2.1 Gm Counters

7.2.1.1 Ability to Detect All Types of Radiations to Drive Market Growth

7.2.2 Ionization Chambers

7.2.2.1 Ionization Chambers Measure High Radiation Doses, Which Has Driven Their Adoption

7.2.3 Proportional Counters

7.2.3.1 Technological Advancements to Drive Market Growth

7.3 Scintillators

7.3.1 Inorganic Scintillators

7.3.1.1 Inorganic Scintillators Segment to Witness the Highest Growth

7.3.2 Organic Scintillators

7.3.2.1 Growing Research to Drive the Growth of the Segment

7.4 Solid-State Detectors

7.4.1 Semiconductor Detectors

7.4.1.1 Discovery of New Novel Raw Material to Boost the Growth of this Segment

7.4.2 Diamond Detectors

7.4.2.1 The High Cost of These Detectors is Expected to Hamper Their Adoption

8 Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Primary Notes

8.2 Healthcare

8.2.1 Healthcare Applications Account for the Largest Share of the Global Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety Market

8.3 Homeland Security & Defense

8.3.1 Rising Expenditure on Military & Internal Security to Drive the Growth of this Application Segment

8.4 Industrial Applications

8.4.1 Increase in the Industrial Production Index to Aid the Market Growth for this Segment

8.5 Nuclear Power Plants

8.5.1 Increasing Adoption of Nuclear Energy Will Drive the Market Growth for this Segment

8.6 Other Applications

9 Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

10.3 Revenue Share Analysis of Top Market Players

10.4 Market Share Analysis

10.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant

10.5.1 Stars

10.5.2 Emerging Leaders

10.5.3 Pervasive Players

10.5.4 Participants

10.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant: Smes/Start-Ups

10.6.1 Progressive Companies

10.6.2 Starting Blocks

10.6.3 Responsive Companies

10.6.4 Dynamic Companies

10.7 Competitive Scenario

10.7.1 Product Launches

10.7.2 Deals

10.7.3 Other Developments

10.8 Competitive Benchmarking

10.8.1 Product, Geographic, and Application Footprint Analysis

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Key Players

11.1.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific

11.1.2 Mirion Technologies

11.1.3 Fortive

11.1.4 Ametek

11.1.5 Fuji Electric

11.1.6 Ludlum Measurements

11.1.7 Arktis Radiation Detectors

11.1.8 Polimaster

11.1.9 Amray Group

11.1.10 Infab Corporation

11.2 Other Players

11.2.1 Iba Worldwide

11.2.2 Bertin Instruments

11.2.3 Rdc.

11.2.4 Arrow-Tech

11.2.5 Centronic

11.2.6 Se International

11.2.7 Atomtex

11.2.8 Nucleonix Systems

11.2.9 Alpha Spectra

11.2.10 Lnd

11.2.11 Bar-Ray

11.2.12 Trivitron Healthcare

11.2.13 Micron Semiconductor

11.2.14 Scionix

11.2.15 Radcomm Systems

12 Appendix

