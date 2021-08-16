The Worldwide Radiation Detection, Monitoring, & Safety Industry is Expected to Reach $3.1 Billion by 2026
DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Radiation Detection, Monitoring, & Safety Market by Product (Detection & Monitoring (Personal Dosimeters), Composition (Gas-filled detectors, Scintillator, Solid-state detector), Application (Healthcare, Industrial Application) - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global radiation detection, monitoring, and safety market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period to reach USD 3.1 billion by 2026 from an estimated USD 2.2 billion in 2021.
The key factors propelling the growth of this market are growing security threats, the growing prevalence of cancer worldwide, increasing radiation safety awareness, growth in the number of PET/CT scans, and the increasing usage of nuclear medicine and radiation therapy for diagnosis and treatment.
The radiation detection & monitoring products segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the radiation detection, monitoring, and safety market, byproduct, during the forecast period
Based on products, the radiation detection, monitoring, and safety market is segmented into radiation detection & monitoring products and radiation safety products. In 2020, the radiation detection & monitoring products segment accounted for the highest growth rate. This can be attributed to the rising radiation safety awareness among various end users.
Gas-filled detectors accounted for the highest CAGR
Based on composition, the global radiation detection & monitoring products market is segmented into gas-filled detectors, scintillators, and solid-state detectors. The gas-filled detectors segment accounted for the highest CAGR. Growth in this market segment is attributed to the favorable performance-to-cost ratio of gas-filled detectors.
Homeland security & defense accounted for the highest CAGR
Based on application, the radiation detection, monitoring, and safety market is segmented into healthcare, homeland security & defense, nuclear power plants, industrial applications, and other applications (academic research & environmental monitoring). The homeland security & defense segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026 due to increased spending on internal security and military expenditure.
Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the Radiation detection, monitoring, and safety market
The radiation detection, monitoring, and safety market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as high spending on homeland security in Asia, high expected growth in China's nuclear power industry, and the increasing number of nuclear power plants in India drive market growth in the APAC.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety Market Overview
4.2 Asia-Pacific: Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety Market, by Type and Country (2020)
4.3 Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Rising Military Expenditure to Drive the Market for Homeland Security Applications
5.2.1.2 Increasing Safety Awareness Among People Working in Radiation-Prone Environments
5.2.1.3 Growth in the Number of Pet/Ct Scans
5.2.1.4 Increasing Usage of Nuclear Medicine & Radiation Therapy Coupled with the Rising Incidence of Cancers
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Nuclear Energy Alternatives Such as Renewable Energy
5.2.2.2 Nuclear Power Phase-Out
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Technological Advancements in Radiation Detection
5.2.3.2 Rising Focus on Nuclear Power in Developing Nations to Meet Energy Demands
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 High Cost of Lead in Manufacturing Radiation Accessories
5.2.4.2 Shortage of Nuclear Power Workforce and Skilled Radiation Professionals & Medical Physicists
5.3 COVID-19 Impact on the Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety Market
5.4 Ranges/Scenarios
5.5 Value Chain Analysis
5.6 Supply Chain Analysis
5.7 Ecosystem Analysis of the Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety Market
5.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.9 Technology Analysis
5.10 Regulatory Landscape
5.11 Patent Analysis
5.12 Trade Analysis
5.13 Pricing Analysis
5.14 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses
6 Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety Market, by Product
6.1 Introduction
6.1.1 Primary Notes
6.2 Radiation Detection & Monitoring Products
6.2.1 Personal Dosimeters
6.2.1.1 Passive Dosimeters
6.2.1.1.1 Cost-Advantages of Passive Dosimeters Drive the Market Growth
6.2.1.2 Active Dosimeters
6.2.1.2.1 Active Dosimeters Provide an Immediate Reading of Radiation Exposure
6.2.2 Area Process Monitors
6.2.2.1 Technological Advancements Will Support Market Growth
6.2.3 Environmental Radiation Monitors
6.2.3.1 Stringent Government Regulations Regarding Radiation Exposure to Propel Market Growth
6.2.4 Surface Contamination Monitors
6.2.4.1 Development of User-Friendly, Accurate, and Portable Radiation Contamination Monitors to Aid Market Growth
6.2.5 Radioactive Material Monitors
6.2.5.1 The Rising Use of Radioisotopes in Nuclear Medicine is the Major Factor Driving the Market Growth
6.3 Other Radiation Detection & Monitoring Products
6.4 Radiation Safety Products
6.4.1 Full-Body Protection Products
6.4.1.1 Demand for Full-Body Protection Products is Growing due to the Growing Volume of Medical Imaging Procedures Performed
6.4.2 Face Protection Products
6.4.2.1 Availability of Lightweight Eyewear in Face Protection Products Offers Enhanced Comfort
6.4.3 Hand Safety Products
6.4.3.1 Lead-Free and Powder-Free Gloves Eliminate the Risk of Allergies and are Environment Friendly
6.4.4 Other Radiation Safety Products
7 Radiation Detection & Monitoring Products Market, by Composition
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Primary Notes
7.2 Gas-Filled Detectors
7.2.1 Gm Counters
7.2.1.1 Ability to Detect All Types of Radiations to Drive Market Growth
7.2.2 Ionization Chambers
7.2.2.1 Ionization Chambers Measure High Radiation Doses, Which Has Driven Their Adoption
7.2.3 Proportional Counters
7.2.3.1 Technological Advancements to Drive Market Growth
7.3 Scintillators
7.3.1 Inorganic Scintillators
7.3.1.1 Inorganic Scintillators Segment to Witness the Highest Growth
7.3.2 Organic Scintillators
7.3.2.1 Growing Research to Drive the Growth of the Segment
7.4 Solid-State Detectors
7.4.1 Semiconductor Detectors
7.4.1.1 Discovery of New Novel Raw Material to Boost the Growth of this Segment
7.4.2 Diamond Detectors
7.4.2.1 The High Cost of These Detectors is Expected to Hamper Their Adoption
8 Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety Market, by Application
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Primary Notes
8.2 Healthcare
8.2.1 Healthcare Applications Account for the Largest Share of the Global Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety Market
8.3 Homeland Security & Defense
8.3.1 Rising Expenditure on Military & Internal Security to Drive the Growth of this Application Segment
8.4 Industrial Applications
8.4.1 Increase in the Industrial Production Index to Aid the Market Growth for this Segment
8.5 Nuclear Power Plants
8.5.1 Increasing Adoption of Nuclear Energy Will Drive the Market Growth for this Segment
8.6 Other Applications
9 Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety Market, by Region
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win
10.3 Revenue Share Analysis of Top Market Players
10.4 Market Share Analysis
10.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant
10.5.1 Stars
10.5.2 Emerging Leaders
10.5.3 Pervasive Players
10.5.4 Participants
10.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant: Smes/Start-Ups
10.6.1 Progressive Companies
10.6.2 Starting Blocks
10.6.3 Responsive Companies
10.6.4 Dynamic Companies
10.7 Competitive Scenario
10.7.1 Product Launches
10.7.2 Deals
10.7.3 Other Developments
10.8 Competitive Benchmarking
10.8.1 Product, Geographic, and Application Footprint Analysis
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Key Players
11.1.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific
11.1.2 Mirion Technologies
11.1.3 Fortive
11.1.4 Ametek
11.1.5 Fuji Electric
11.1.6 Ludlum Measurements
11.1.7 Arktis Radiation Detectors
11.1.8 Polimaster
11.1.9 Amray Group
11.1.10 Infab Corporation
11.2 Other Players
11.2.1 Iba Worldwide
11.2.2 Bertin Instruments
11.2.3 Rdc.
11.2.4 Arrow-Tech
11.2.5 Centronic
11.2.6 Se International
11.2.7 Atomtex
11.2.8 Nucleonix Systems
11.2.9 Alpha Spectra
11.2.10 Lnd
11.2.11 Bar-Ray
11.2.12 Trivitron Healthcare
11.2.13 Micron Semiconductor
11.2.14 Scionix
11.2.15 Radcomm Systems
12 Appendix
